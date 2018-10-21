Movies For Your Monday

Remi Gauvin - Class V Rapid:
The rainy season is coming and the hero dirt in Squamish is about to get greasy. Check out local boy Remi Gauvin ripping in the rainforest. Dry your eyes, wet your feet, and get stoked for winter riding.
Building Loam Line:
After 18 months of building, it was time to put away the tools and bring out the bikes. A showcase of building and riding our trail Loam Line.
Shoot The Trails 2018:
Second place video. Fun times as always, thank you WMBC!
Ide Ride Team Video - Volume 2:
Vermont's fastest group of groms is back at it again! We've got the racing and jumping of kids and coaches training hard and having fun. East Burke, Vermont is the team's home turf and it's one of the best places to grow and learn and shred. Thanks to the sponsors and for Knight Ide for ringleading this shindig.
Fast Friends Ep.1:
Rider: Demetri Triantafillou.
Olivier Cuvet - Best Of 2018:
Big thanks to all the filmers who contributed and especially Arthur Chambre for the ones in NZ and Hélian Galet for the freeride footage from France.
Bellinghomies 3:
Ian Webster, Zach Zinter, Adam Smokewell, and Jason Eiswald riding bikes.
Back Set with Wriggles:
One run through the back set at the local with Tom Wrigley. A couple jumps and a couple stunts.
Trans-Cascadia Follow Spencer Paxson:
Trans-Cascadia Day 2 On the second stage of the day I attempted to follow the very fast, Spencer Paxson. After flying down sections in his wake at dizzying speed, I eventually washed out in relief that I could resume at a slower pace.
BIKECORE Star Wars Invitation 2018:
Strange things happening in a galaxy far far away (otherwise known as the Yellow Hills of the Czech Republic).
The Pacific Northwest:
After years of seeing imagery of the lush green trails from the Pacific Northwest have overwhelming influence on the media and culture of mountain biking, we decided it was time to go experience the rich, dark loam of the coastal regions for ourselves. So in the spring, we dusted off our trail bikes, packed up the rig and headed north to see what we could find.
Vans BMX Dragon Tour 2018:
The Vans BMX team embarks on a road trip throughout South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore leaving Dakota Roche, Sean Ricany, Ty Morrow and Calvin Kosovich with an experience they'll never forget.
Andy Anderson - a Short Skate Film:
Must watch.
Corey Glick's "Souvenir" Part:
Some curtains close with a whisper but this one slams shut with a hellacious boom. Corey Glick closes out Souvenir with a part so gnarly it’s going to make your brain implode. Glick, you’re sick!
Bottom Feeders:
It takes a little nerve, a deep breath, and your bare arm to catch a catfish the cowboy way. Two rival Okie Noodling Champs, Kaleb Summers and Marion Kincaid know this thrill well. But after being dethroned, Marion checks his competitive nature and channels his nerve towards befriending his fellow noodler.
Surfer Dan:
Beyond the waves; the ocean, the sand, and the sun are a few elements that come to mind when you think of surfing. But for Dan, he finds all that he needs in the icy waves of Lake Superior, Michigan in the dead of winter. To most, it's quite possibly the most unattractive surfing destination in the entire world - but for Dan it’s all about how you perceive it.
Great Bear Rainforest:
Great Bear Rainforest tells the story of one of the rarest animals on Earth - the fabled all-white Spirit Bear. These remarkable creatures live in the lush temperate rainforests of Canada’s West Coast, where they hold almost mythic status among the region’s indigenous people. Shot exclusively for the giant screen, Great Bear Rainforest will offer a remarkable journey into one of the planet’s most spectacular wildernesses - a land of wolves, grizzly bears, humpback whales, sea lions, sea otters and others - as it explores the secret world of the Spirit Bear.
The Shadow Campaign - Volume V Trailer:
Engelberg, Switzerland and Corralco, Chile - two divergent points on a map, connected by the ethereal snowy thread that draws us to winter.
Far Out Ones - Johnny Collinson:
There’s a dual nature to Johnny Collinson. Some may see the motorcycle-riding, Red Bull athlete. Others, the technically gifted skier and mountaineer who summited Everest at age17. And gifted is an understatement. While you were taking the bus to the zoo for your childhood field trip, Johnny was climbing the seven summits. While most skiers fit into either a freestyle category, mastering tricks, and spins, or big mountain chargers, sending cliffs and mountains with nuclear speed, Johnny can and frequently does both. He survives off of chicken tenders and Coors Light, but will always be the first and fastest up the boot pack. You can’t put him into a box, and that’s what makes him so successful, but also wildly underrated. We caught up with Johnny to hear about his fall and what we can expect for next winter.
Seeking Nirvana 3.2 - Hard Nose The Highway:
The most northern point of British Columbia is a locale all its own. Taller mountains, greater forests, and more blank spaces on the map. There is a reason they call the North the ‘Last Frontier.’ There are chapters yet to be written and stories to be told. Follow these four men as they embark on a road trip into the unknown searching out untapped mountains, bottomless powder, and challenging terrain in a boundless wilderness.
Title Photo by: Ewia Production
