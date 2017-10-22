VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Oct 22, 2017
by Scott Secco  
In the Valley of the Sun: Stretching through high mountain meadows and down deep winding valleys, the trails of Sun Valley, Idaho are absolutely world class. Rocky Mountain Bicycles’ athletes, Thomas Vanderham and Sam Schultz, went out with their sights set on singletrack, tapping into their instinct for adventure.

In the Valley of the Sun

by RockyMountainBicycles
Views: 2,656    Faves: 40    Comments: 0


Brayden Barrett-Hay: Homestead 2: When Brayden wasn’t riding contests he was tuning his yard and filming the second edition of ‘Homestead.’ As if the drop in off of the two-storey barn wasn’t sick enough, Brayden's added a whale-tail and crafted more flow into the yard to get the most out of his Mongoose Fireball. Welcome to Homestead 2.

Brayden Barrett-Hay: Homestead 2

by mongoosebikes
Views: 8,141    Faves: 78    Comments: 2


Adam Robbins - Dusting the West Coast: Slaying trail.

Adam Robbins - Dusting the West Coast

by kazyamamura
Views: 3,124    Faves: 32    Comments: 0


Griffin Paulson - Practice Makes Perfect: Griffin and I wanted to try and showcase what the average two hour backyard session looked like as he works to stay dialled with some of his his gnarliest tricks. Griffin would like to thank @deityusa and POC.

Griffin Paulson - Practice Makes Perfect

by pgripper
Views: 7,246    Faves: 66    Comments: 9


Dylan Sherrard x Shred Hard 60 x 6: This summer has been wild, loud, and wonderful. And while Dylan Sherrard has loved every little bit of it, he's ready for the crisp air of autumn and the calm fall forest. Thanks for following Shred Hard 60's. Maybe we'll make some more sometime.

dylan sherrard x shred hard 60 x6

by mmmmm
Views: 4,739    Faves: 51    Comments: 4


The Shire Crew - Scrubs, Sends and Style: My ''Shoot the Trails'' video entry for the WMBC's annual video contest. Proud to be awarded first place!

The Shire Crew: Scrubs, Sends and Style

by Andy-Grant
Views: 1,431    Faves: 30    Comments: 3


18 Months in Whistler: I have been lucky enough to call Whistler home for so many years. This video reflects on my last 18 months of filming in the magical valley so many of us call home here in Whistler BC, Canada.

18mths in Whistler

by gezza
Views: 1,942    Faves: 25    Comments: 0


Tyler Drury - Fox Creek: Tyler is 17 and hopes to one day race the Junior World Cup circuit.

Tyler Drury - Fox Creek

by lachlan-b-media
Views: 2,030    Faves: 20    Comments: 3


Jo Allard - Coeur de Loup: The riding in Quebec looks fun.

Jo Allard - Coeur de Loup

by squiddle2k
Views: 1,188    Faves: 22    Comments: 4


Trans-Atlantic - Marcus Gilhooley: After mainly riding dirt jump hardtails, Marcus moved to Whistler for the summer to ride bigger bikes.

Trans-Atlantic : Marcus Gilhooley

by ReliveCine
Views: 1,144    Faves: 9    Comments: 2


It's Not Winter Yet, Go Out And Ride: A short video to honor fall riding when trails are prime and colors are lovely.

It's not winter yet, go out and ride

by demojo
Views: 704    Faves: 8    Comments: 3


Respect - A Call to Action for Sustainable Mountain Biking: British Columbia, Canada is known for its abundance of wilderness areas. We are fortunate to have public access to many of these wild places, however these environments are fragile. Please respect the natural eco-systems and ride responsibly so that others can enjoy these beautiful places in future.



Chocolate Spokes: Gregory Crichlow left his architecture job in 2011 to start a bicycle shop in Five Points, a traditionally African-American and Latino neighborhood in Denver. Servicing residents’ bikes keeps the doors open, but hand-building steel frames is what inspires him.



Tom Dugan - Holy Fit - Full Segment: Watching Tom Dugan ride a bike is fun.



Being - Dave Mirra: From the debut of the Extreme Games in 1995, all the way to 2013, Dave Mirra was at the top of the X Games podium in all BMX disciplines as well as Rally Car. Then, at age 40, Mirra quit his sponsors and focused on a new passion: Becoming a triathlete.



Classics - Eric Koston "Chomp On This" "Chomp" remains one of the all-time great vids to mix up sheer fun and dork tricks with gnarly, hardcore skating. Trevor Colden introduces a classic part from 2002.



Leticia Bufoni - First Try Friday: When you roll up to a First Try Friday in a nice whip, you gotta expect the challenge to be a little more high-stakes. Leticia Bufoni front feebles.



Sean Pettit - Snowboard Part: Pettit is renowned as one of the world's best freeskiers, but he's begun dabbling in snowboarding.



Legs of Steel - Same Difference Official Trailer: True to the credo – ‘a film about skiers’, this documentary will provide a one of a kind view into skiing’s diversity. Follow Alpine race legend Felix Neureuther through a testing competitive season full of ultimate highs and lows. Take a ride with Fabian Lentsch, Bene Mayr, and Sven Kueenle as they venture to the nerve centre of freeride skiing in Alaska, and watch on with anticipation as Freestyler Paddy Graham and his gang attempt to redefine gravity with the biggest jump ever attempted. The start gates and slopes are different and the rewards may seem wildly contrasting, but it’s all just skiing in the end.



The Shadow Campaign - The Time Within: As a light snow begins to fall on the bustling Tokyo outside his family shop, The Timekeeper delicately assembles his masterwork. In precision clockwork, the mystery lies in the finest details - and the master knows that in a single second of perfect and beautiful synchronicity, there lives an eternity.



William Robert Whistler Bike Park - My Own Mark

Title Photo by: JB Liautard


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Rémy Métailler Denied US Entry, Won't Be At Rampage
112816 views
Santa Cruz Nomad 4 - Review
83715 views
Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In
79801 views
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
55069 views
Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video
55035 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
51354 views
It's Going to Be Harder to Qualify for a DH World Cup in 2018
50217 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
49618 views

20 Comments

  • + 29
 Love that video on the bike shop. Give me inspiration for my shop. Good job Gregory, keep up the good work. Next time I'm in the area I will have to check it out.
  • + 10
 Every community should have a shop like this, with people who love bikes so much!
  • + 3
 Great subject AND really well done video! Would love to visit that shop.
  • + 22
 Chocolate Spokes for the win this week. What a great little shop, and a cool guy running it.

Do you think he'd build an aggressive hardtail? Haha.

Just watch... Fox will be selling bow ties next season Smile
  • + 1
 What a grate monday vid. This is a cool shop. Best luck chocolate shop. True passion. Best Monday movie Iv seen on PB in awhile.
  • + 3
 "It's good for your soul" is probably the best description of why I love bikes so much, as well as the answer every person who is thinking about getting into riding should receive.
  • + 3
 I swear that a few of the videos here were already on PB front page recently. Feels like PB is now reposting material too.
  • + 5
 RIP Mirra, bmx legend
  • + 2
 That Tom Dugan vid is one of my fav bike videos ever. The boost he gets off a tiny lip is ridiculous! So fast too.
  • + 1
 It's unreal how he links hits. Hits a massive gap off a ledge then ties in to a huge stair set... each on their own would be a banger and he links them smoothly.
  • + 1
 The duganator!
  • + 2
 Whistler really doesn't look like it has much to offer...
  • + 1
 saskskier? As in Saskatchewan skier? XC right? Wink
  • + 2
 Fox Creek, Adelaide, Noice.
  • + 2
 Bikes are going to save the world. Nice work Chocolate Spokes
  • + 1
 Jo tes la deux fois
  • + 1
 Ride Fast Eat Ass
  • - 1
 No skateboarding???????
  • + 4
 There are two skateboard videos in there for ya!
  • + 1
 @scottsecco: thanks. Im so lazy...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.054729
Mobile Version of Website