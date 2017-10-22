Movies For Your Monday

In the Valley of the Sun: Stretching through high mountain meadows and down deep winding valleys, the trails of Sun Valley, Idaho are absolutely world class. Rocky Mountain Bicycles’ athletes, Thomas Vanderham and Sam Schultz, went out with their sights set on singletrack, tapping into their instinct for adventure.









Brayden Barrett-Hay: Homestead 2: When Brayden wasn’t riding contests he was tuning his yard and filming the second edition of ‘Homestead.’ As if the drop in off of the two-storey barn wasn’t sick enough, Brayden's added a whale-tail and crafted more flow into the yard to get the most out of his Mongoose Fireball. Welcome to Homestead 2.









Adam Robbins - Dusting the West Coast: Slaying trail.









Griffin Paulson - Practice Makes Perfect: Griffin and I wanted to try and showcase what the average two hour backyard session looked like as he works to stay dialled with some of his his gnarliest tricks. Griffin would like to thank



Griffin and I wanted to try and showcase what the average two hour backyard session looked like as he works to stay dialled with some of his his gnarliest tricks. Griffin would like to thank @deityusa and POC.





Dylan Sherrard x Shred Hard 60 x 6: This summer has been wild, loud, and wonderful. And while Dylan Sherrard has loved every little bit of it, he's ready for the crisp air of autumn and the calm fall forest. Thanks for following Shred Hard 60's. Maybe we'll make some more sometime.









The Shire Crew - Scrubs, Sends and Style: My ''Shoot the Trails'' video entry for the WMBC's annual video contest. Proud to be awarded first place!









18 Months in Whistler: I have been lucky enough to call Whistler home for so many years. This video reflects on my last 18 months of filming in the magical valley so many of us call home here in Whistler BC, Canada.









Tyler Drury - Fox Creek: Tyler is 17 and hopes to one day race the Junior World Cup circuit.









Jo Allard - Coeur de Loup: The riding in Quebec looks fun.









Trans-Atlantic - Marcus Gilhooley: After mainly riding dirt jump hardtails, Marcus moved to Whistler for the summer to ride bigger bikes.









It's Not Winter Yet, Go Out And Ride: A short video to honor fall riding when trails are prime and colors are lovely.









Respect - A Call to Action for Sustainable Mountain Biking: British Columbia, Canada is known for its abundance of wilderness areas. We are fortunate to have public access to many of these wild places, however these environments are fragile. Please respect the natural eco-systems and ride responsibly so that others can enjoy these beautiful places in future.









Chocolate Spokes: Gregory Crichlow left his architecture job in 2011 to start a bicycle shop in Five Points, a traditionally African-American and Latino neighborhood in Denver. Servicing residents’ bikes keeps the doors open, but hand-building steel frames is what inspires him.









Tom Dugan - Holy Fit - Full Segment: Watching Tom Dugan ride a bike is fun.









Being - Dave Mirra: From the debut of the Extreme Games in 1995, all the way to 2013, Dave Mirra was at the top of the X Games podium in all BMX disciplines as well as Rally Car. Then, at age 40, Mirra quit his sponsors and focused on a new passion: Becoming a triathlete.









Classics - Eric Koston "Chomp On This" "Chomp" remains one of the all-time great vids to mix up sheer fun and dork tricks with gnarly, hardcore skating. Trevor Colden introduces a classic part from 2002.









Leticia Bufoni - First Try Friday: When you roll up to a First Try Friday in a nice whip, you gotta expect the challenge to be a little more high-stakes. Leticia Bufoni front feebles.









Sean Pettit - Snowboard Part: Pettit is renowned as one of the world's best freeskiers, but he's begun dabbling in snowboarding.









Legs of Steel - Same Difference Official Trailer: True to the credo – ‘a film about skiers’, this documentary will provide a one of a kind view into skiing’s diversity. Follow Alpine race legend Felix Neureuther through a testing competitive season full of ultimate highs and lows. Take a ride with Fabian Lentsch, Bene Mayr, and Sven Kueenle as they venture to the nerve centre of freeride skiing in Alaska, and watch on with anticipation as Freestyler Paddy Graham and his gang attempt to redefine gravity with the biggest jump ever attempted. The start gates and slopes are different and the rewards may seem wildly contrasting, but it’s all just skiing in the end.









The Shadow Campaign - The Time Within: As a light snow begins to fall on the bustling Tokyo outside his family shop, The Timekeeper delicately assembles his masterwork. In precision clockwork, the mystery lies in the finest details - and the master knows that in a single second of perfect and beautiful synchronicity, there lives an eternity.









