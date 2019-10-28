Movies For Your Monday

Jordie Lunn 2019 Red Bull Rampage Memorial:
In October of 2019, we lost one of our favourite riders and favourite human beings Jordie Lunn. To honour our late friend, we put together a ride, celebration of his life, and this video that premiered during the 2019 Live Broadcast of Red Bull Rampage. Rip in Peace Jordie. #RideforJordie
#LongLiveJordie
Christina Closes The Whistler Bike Park:
Christina heads out for her last laps of the season at the Whistler Bike Park.
Jibbin` - Dean Friedrich:
Fun little project with Jonas Salamon of Dove Media.
Camille:
Mellow first ride on a brand new beast, Camille, the chrome chameleon Commencal Clash.
Hugo Lateltin In Morgins:
Hugo Lateltin shredding the Morgins Bike Park. Video: Corentin De Meirler. Audio: Vincent Boulouard.
Jeremy Menduni Rides Ottawa:
"This season has been nothing but good times. I wanted to show off Ottawa’s local spots and my own twist on them. Huge thank you to Claude Legault for helping me film everything." - Jeremy.
Evgeny Kurnikov - Raw 45:
Autumn raw edit at my local skatepark in Moscow. Camera: Andrey Polukarov & Konstantin Zhuchkov.
Euro Steak:
Rider: Phil Ricard.
The Dirt Chix - Making Time:
A fantastic look at the women's riding scene in Kamloops, BC.
Winter Ripping:
Ice mountain biking at its best in Kamloops, BC.
Eric Porter - Tricking My Trail Bike:
I’ve always wanted to take my slopestyle and dirt jump tricks to my trail bike, so I travelled to Berm Peak to help Seth build a big jump and give it a go! I’m riding my Diamondback Release 5C in this video, with a few key modifications to make certain tricks possible. Huge thanks to Seth and Curtis for making this video happen, good times in North Carolina!
Pascal Lafontaine x DIG 2019:
Back in 2015, after filming a couple of head-turning video parts, Canada's Pascal Lafontaine was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to undergo the horrifying process of losing his leg. Understandably he thought that those videos had become the last he'd ever film. After three years of rehab he learnt to walk and even ride about on his bike, all while going through chemotherapy and dealing with 15 separate foot breaks. He is still in chemotherapy and trying different treatments but he managed to relearn how to ride with his prosthetic leg and slowly but surely got back his skills on a bike and filmed whenever he could. Fast forward to a few weeks ago and Pascal emailed us asking about a DIG exclusive - needless to say we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw the footage he had been collecting. If there's one video to watch this year, it's this one. Nothing is impossible. Sit back and enjoy some of the most incredible and inspiring bike riding from one of the toughest people out there. Look out for the full story in the next print issue of DIG, coming soon.
Vans Team In Toronto:
The Vans Canada team embarks on an adventure on home turf uniting Dillon Lloyd, Chijioke Okafo, Justin Hughes, Mike Gray and Kurt Ebenreth on their first adventure as the official Vans Canadian team. Video: Calvin Kosovich.
Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part:
SOTY 2010 is still on top of his game, barging without abandon, corralling rollercoaster rails, and stomping out one of the most hectic manuals of all time.
CJ Collin's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part:
Lil dude, but the skating is humongous. CJ has style way beyond his years and an arsenal of tricks that’ll serve him well into his very bright future.
Concepción with Hazel Findlay:
This past spring, Athlete Hazel Findlay faced off with the immaculate 230-foot splitter, Concepción (5.13), located in the southwest desert near Moab, Utah. “I guess I got my ass kicked a little bit,” says Hazel. “Performance anxiety comes because you put too much pressure on yourself,” explains Hazel. “But if you have low expectations, then there’s no pressure anymore.” Ironically, as Hazel points out in this film, success happens when “you just kind of let yourself climb.”
Sammy Carlson - Over Time:
There are a lot of unknowns in creating a high caliber ski film. You need a vision. You need storms to deliver snow. You need the weather to work in your favour. You need to consistently be at the top of your game. You need a good crew. You need good terrain. And more than anything, you need time for all of these things to align. Filmed purely in the heart of the backcountry, Over Time’s got it all: powder, pillows, lines, backcountry booters, and incredible follow-cams. It’s beautifully filmed and, of course, the skiing speaks for itself. We hope it inspires you to use your time wisely. It's always snowing somewhere.
7 Stages Of Blank - Full Movie:
This season, Blank Collective Films were on a search for an explanation to their insanity. Anticipation. Inspiration. Creativity. Perseverance. Experience. Exploration. And Satisfaction. These 7 Stages are designed to postulate a progression of the emotional stages during a ski season. Simply, the Blank Collective takes you on a journey through the 7 Stages of Blank, a lighthearted look into the bond that develops around the sport of skiing. Athletes: Stan Rey, Alexi Godbout, Josh Daiek, Mike Douglas, and more.
Sunōkeru:
Sunōkeru follows us on a pow-devouring journey to the land of the rising sun. Hungry for bottomless powder, our crew packed their bags and headed for the snowy hills of Hokkaido for a two-week adventure, boards and snorkels in hand. Seasoned veterans Nicholas Wolken and Atsufumi Mizuno were joined by the fresh energy of our new friend Spencer O’Brien and the young legs of Lars Popp. Christoph Thoresen, Markus Fischer, and Neil Hartmann rounded out the gang behind the lenses, and together we aimed to take full advantage of all the things Japan is known and loved for, consistent snowfall and ramen included. We hope it shows! Enjoy.
How Eliud Kipchoge Ran A Sub 2 Hour Marathon:
Eliud Kipchoge is the first person ever to run a marathon in under 2 hours. He ran a 1:59:40 in Vienna on October 12th.
Photo: Matt Boltz
