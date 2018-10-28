Movies For Your Monday

Reed Boggs - Process:
Video: Peter Jamison.
Well Done!
Hide your kale, Phil/Steak/Ricard lights up the grill and it's a bloody massacre.
Gnarly North Shore:
Took one too many attempts at this skinny.
Beast Coasters 13 - We 3 Lana:
Lana Del Rey was born in upstate New York and she babysat one of our friends when they were like six. Wilmington and Lake Placid have an awesome riding scene with tons of different trails and fun terrain. Hometown homie Cam Willis and the Barkeaters Trail Alliance (BETA) showed us the goods, thanks fellas!
Sam Howe in Gnarnaimo:
Sam Howe shredding in Nanaimo. Trails are Bobs Your Uncle and Sexy Flanders. Video: Silas Boon.
Yannick Romswinckel - 2018:
German rider Yannick Romswinckel riding spots in Canada and Germany.
Worth it Part 3:
The stars finally aligned and the opportunity for us to head back to where it all started, presented itself. A drone, some rad fellas, a little dirt-jump sanctuary called the Jungle and a two hour time window to collect as many shots as we could. Needless to say, we walked away smiling.
Fullface Productions crash reel 2018:
A mixture of funny and bloody fails we captured during the past year.
Rumble In The Woods:
Diogo 'Bigodes' Silva rippin' one of the best trail in Sintra, Portugal.
Kink BMX Squash It - Chris Doyle:
That ender is insane.
Paco Quintana:
There's a good chance you've never heard of Paco before, but this section is guaranteed to put him on your radar.
SkateHoarders - Tony Hawk:
Tony Hawk claims he's not a "hoarder" by definition - and to a fault admits he's probably given away too many of his belongings over the years (trophies, boards, etc.) but he definitely has his fair share of collectibles, knick-knacks, old boards and plenty of items with stories behind them that branch out far beyond skateboarding sitting around his office. Thanks for letting us lurk through your stuff, Tony!
Classics - Chad Muska "Fulfill the Dream":
Muska had some ads and interviews, but it was only after this 1998 Shorty's part that a star was born and a legend was made. Peabody introduces a true classic.
A Walk In The Park:
They may call it a Picnic, but this is no walk in the park. Bike 23 miles, swim 1.3 miles, hike 3 miles and climb 6,000 feet straight up. Then eat a donut. Turn around. Do it in reverse. Before Kelly Halpin tried the Grand Teton triathlon she had no idea what she was capable of.
Treeline - Trailer:
From Jordan Manley, creator of A Skier's Journey, comes ''Treeline,'' a film celebrating the forests on which humans have always depended. Follow a group of skiers, snowboarders, scientists, and healers as they explore the birch forests of Japan, the redcedars of British Columbia and the bristlecones of Nevada, delving deeper into the rich environments they call home.
Children of the Columbia - Trailer:
It's home to some of the most sought-after powder on the planet. And a mighty river runs through it. The Columbia, fed by thousands of high peaks in south-central British Columbia, lights the homes of millions with its massive hydroelectric dams. But even though the waterway has seen over a century of development, it still retains a certain majesty, one best reflected by the people raised along its banks.
SalomonTV - Unscripted:
What happens when Salomon Freeski fans are given control of every descision on a road trip around the Alps? Stan Rey and Kalen Thorien found out for themselves as every destination, run and even apres choice was made from them via Instagram polls. Little did they know it would take them over 2000kms across 4 countries of the Alps and to some of the best storms of the season.
Life Cycles - Behind the Scenes Part 1:
An introduction to the Life Cycles crew and the a little bit about their film Life Cycles.
Life Cycles - Whistler Night Shoot:
A quick behind the scenes look at Thomas Vanderham's segment.
Life Cycles - Official Trailer:
A film by Derek Frankowski and Ryan Gibb.
