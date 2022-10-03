Movies For Your Monday

Thomas Genon - Mine Line:
Mine Line sees Thomas Genon take his superb style to an abandoned coal mine on the outskirts of his hometown of Liège, Belgium – the very coal mine where his great-grandfather once worked. Mine Line continues his ancestor's story, with Genon digging, carving and shaping epic lines across a vast site to create a riding video that's full of heritage and meaning for himself and his family.
My Best Friend On The Trail:
Meet your new best friend on the trail.
Let It Byrne:
Jake Byrne is a 27 year old hailing originally from Perth, Australia and now residing in Queenstown, New Zealand. In a town full of world class riders he has gained a reputation locally as one of the most underrated and technically precise riders out there. Coming into this video Jake had a checklist of different spots and hits that would showcase his unique style and approach to riding. What seemed like pipe dream ideas to anyone who'd give him an ear turned into reality as Jake skillfully operated the nose and tail of the bike over the some of the most exposed and gnarly hits that Queenstown has to offer. After more than a few stressful moments for the filmers, he methodically ticked off all the hits he had on his list. Hopefully this video makes an imprint on riders who want to think outside of the box and take fresh approaches on how different features can be ridden.
The Jank Files - Jesse Melamed Wins The Overall:
The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back at it for the eighth and final round of this year’s EWS season. After a bit of inclement weather in Switzerland, they were met with clear skies (for a bit) in the beautiful Pyrenean town of Loudenvielle, France. It was all on the line for Jesse, a clean race, and he’d win his first EWS overall championship. Championship implications, cows, and more crashes make up Episode 8 of The Jank Files. Video: Tom Caldwell.
Ed Masters and Matt Walker vs The Whistler Groms:
With an afternoon to kill in the Whistler Bike Park, Pivot Factory Racing's Matt Walker and Ed Masters enlist the Pivot Next Gen groms Dane Jewett and Ryan Griffith to play tour guides and tick off some classic features and trails with some fun challenges thrown in to keep everyone on their toes. Can the old dogs keep up with the new kids on the block?
Hannah Bergemann - Esperanto Extras:
There’s no question that Virgin, Utah is home to some of the best freeride mountain biking in the world. The spines, gullies, and massive drops beckon the world’s finest riders to test their skills, and among those select few are Hannah Bergemann. The PNW-based rider has made a few trips to southern Utah to progress her skills on big terrain, and all that came together when she joined a group of other female riders to film for Esperanto. Catch some more of Bergemann’s rowdiest riding to date in her episode of the The Athlete Edits.
Roey & Dave's JumpLine Playlist:
Matt Roe and Dave (aka Sam Hockenhull) hit three of their favourite UK jump lines.
Ghost Riot/Path:
Ripping in Williams Lake.
SR Suntour Team Rides Highland Bike Park:
SR Suntour Werx Riders: Alex Volokhov, Brooke Trine, Carson Storch, Jordy Scott, and Kurtis Downs throwing down. Video: Hoshi Yoshida & Jon Wells.
Azores Dreamin'
Roberto Câmara and Rui Janeiro guide us on the most iconic adventure the Azores has ever seen. Video: Miguel Sousa.
Cinema San Diego:
We spent the day out in San Diego with the ridiculously talented Cinema team and needless to say those guys provided the goods. Featuring the dream team: Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Nathan Williams, Corey Martinez, and Dakota Roche.
Joey Battaglia - Colony BMX 2022:
Joey Battaglia is back with another great video packed full of mind-melting moves from his wild and creative mind.
Matt Nordstrom - F-It All:
Matt Nordstrom melts minds on the regular and his F-IT ALL section is no exception.
Spike Jonze - Epicly Later'd:
Influential filmmaker, Spike Jonze, looks back on his career and discusses how skateboarding influenced his work from groundbreaking music videos to Jackass to an Academy Award.
Paul Rodriguez - 20 & Forever:
This month marks 20 years of being a professional skater. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, I love you more than you know.
REAL Presents Nicole Hause:
Nicole hits the redline every session, from black-diamond alleys to the tallest transitions. This adrenaline-fuelled part highlights her commitment and elevation to REAL’s pro ranks. Happy birthday, Dicky, you earned it.
The Battle Of Coyote & Nuwuzo'ho:
When Tara Kerzhner went to Smith Rock to hear its creation story told by Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Elder Wilson Wewa, she knew that all climbers needed to learn about Animal Village. We're honoured to have Wilson Wewa share the story with us here. Animation by Jon Yellowhair.
The Fifty - Official Trailer - Year 4:
The Fifty is back! After a winter of adventures across North America, the fourth year of episodes is coming soon. Starting October 5th, 2022, the steeps, suffering, laughs and adventures that define The Fifty will be showing every two weeks from now until... well you'll just have to follow along and watch every episode on Wednesday mornings every other week to find out. Don't forget to subscribe, hit the notifications bell and watch to see how many lines Cody Townsend and co. ticked off in the winter of 2022.
Lhotse:
RIP to Hilaree Nelson, our thoughts are with her family and friends.
I Sold The French Laundry, Then It Became The Best Restaurant In The World:
When my father died, he held disappointment in his heart. He was 66 and had only just retired from a life of 80-hour workweeks as a successful lawyer, and this next chapter promised everything he had skimped on since deciding to go to law school: family time, creative pursuits, fun. His liver paid no mind, however, and he died on the morning of May 1, 2020. Four days later, I interviewed Sally Schmitt, bathed in golden Californian light, via Zoom, from the damp and shadowy basement of my parents’ home in Nova Scotia. As a filmmaker and entrepreneur, I had always admired and studied the chef Thomas Keller, a walking pinnacle of craftsmanship, refinement and success — my father’s kind of guy. I had only recently learned about Ms. Schmitt, a pioneer of the Napa Valley culinary scene and the creator of the French Laundry, the restaurant Mr. Keller made world-famous. Talking to Ms. Schmitt that morning, I learned she held a different kind of wisdom: that success may have other definitions. Ms. Schmitt died on March 5, 2022. But in "The Best Chef in the World," she shares with delightfully coy candour a message about the rewards of balance and the trap of ambition. I made this film for all of us who struggle “to stir and taste the soup” that already sits in front of us. Perhaps with time and Ms. Schmitt’s example, we will.
Photo: JB Liautard
1 Comment