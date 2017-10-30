VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Oct 30, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Reece Wallace Explores the Yukon: Reece Wallace explores the Canadian north aboard his Trance Advanced 0. Video: Matt Butterworth. Build by LOFT Bike Parks.

Reece Wallace Explores the Yukon

by giantbicycles
Views: 162    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Riding Iceland with Jeff Kendall-Weed: Join Jeff as he rides some surreal landscapes in Iceland.

Riding Iceland with Jeff Kendall-Weed

by JeffWeed
Views: 9,492    Faves: 100    Comments: 1


Shredit: Just send it.

shredit

by JanFeyser
Views: 359    Faves: 21    Comments: 1


Eric Fornwald - Summer Don't Go: Winter is coming, whether we like it or not. We set out trying to capture the last laps of the season at Gillard in Kelowna, BC. Here's what we came up with! Enjoy.

Eric Fornwald - Summer Don't Go

by efornwald
Views: 719    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


A Mid-Winter Slip n' Slide: Very wet trails made for some interesting riding and filming.

A mid Winter Slip n' Slide

by BLUESKYcinema
Views: 75    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


McGazza Forever - Sam Gale Keeps Kelly's Legacy Alive: We missed McGazza at Rampage this year.

McGazza Forever | Sam Gale Keeps Kelly's Legacy Alive

by ShredOptics
Views: 5,234    Faves: 34    Comments: 1


Easy Shred with Hugo Robenek: Rider: Hugo Robenek. Location: Kouty Bike Park (Czech Republic).Video: Hugo Činčala.

Easy shred with Hugo Robenek

by hugocincala
Views: 3,441    Faves: 44    Comments: 2


Swingin' off the Bottle in Morzine: Jack and Baxter decided to give a little something back and build during their time in Moraine this year. We discovered a load of old bottles laying all over the hill where we were building, hence the idea for the name... enjoy.

Swingin' off the Bottle in Morzine

by BaxterMaiwald
Views: 2,047    Faves: 25    Comments: 3


Seth Barrett - Off Season: Shredding in Scotland.

Seth Barrett - Off Season

by OscarJames
Views: 1,596    Faves: 12    Comments: 0


Swiss Style: Flowing through dirt jumps always looks like a good time.

by pandaprorider
Views: 208    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


The Indian Summer: With temperature above the average in late September, Simon Drouin and I went shooting at Sentier du Moulin in Quebec City. Rider: Danny Hébert. Video: @simondrouin Support: @devinci


The Indian Summer

by DHeb
Views: 171    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


Kelend Hawks - Searching For the Limit: Kelend gets out for a rip on the new Scout and tries to find the limit of what the bike can handle.



Gabe Brooks | 1985 - 2017: Gabe Brooks was like a BMX superhero. The first time I ever met him he had just gotten back on a bike after a small stint off of it, and he was loose as hell. He looked like he'd came straight out of a movie about the hood, and just seemed like the furthest thing from a typical BMX rider that you could possibly imagine... but he was calling out superman rail-hops to flat and other crazy shit, and actually kind of sending it. It was obvious that Gabe had at some point ridden BMX, but it's insane to see where things went from there. Within a couple of short years Gabe got pretty damn good, racked up some sponsors, traveled to Estonia, had some sponsor change-ups, but then put out the best video part of his career in Stranger's "No Hype". Gabe also left a legacy behind with the influence he left on people, he had a way of motivating those around him and showing everyone what their true potential was. The circumstances of Gabe's passing are truly tragic, but let this memoriam celebrate the life he shared with our community of BMX riders. RIP Gabe. Thanks goes out to Miles Rogoish, Darryl Tocco, Mike Mastroni, Chris Mortenson, Morgan Long, Nuno Oliveira, Vital BMX, TCU, & Defgrip for their support in video / photo contributions.



Devil's Voice: BMX rider Anthony Perrin is trapped in a parallel universe at the Teufelsberg in Berlin - a spooky communications interception station from the Cold War. His friend Bruno Hoffmann, called by mysterious voices, is heading there to save him by clearing various levels at Teufelsberg with his riding skills.


Kriss Kyle - Lock In: Park sorcery.



Ride Along - Riley Hawk on Growing Up with the Coolest Dad on Earth: Riley Hawk was raised in idyllic Southern California by the most famous and wealthiest skateboarder who ever lived. It would have been easy to avoid Tony's shadow and spend his days lounging in the sun. Not Riley, who's become an accomplished pro skater in his own right (maybe even a better street skater than his dad?). We accompany Riley on an unconventional errand as he dishes on his unconventional childhood and explains why he's not the listless pothead many a media outlet has made him out to be.



Epicly Later'd - Chad Muska: Chad Muska's evolution from homeless teenager to one of the most-hyped skateboarders of all time led him through Hollywood, high fashion, and the international art scene.



Tatum Monod - Habit - Full Segment: Tatum Monod spent most of the winter of 2017 working with our crew in and around her adopted hometown of Pemberton, BC while filming for our latest feature film. Along with an early season bottomless pow trip to Mustang Powder and a couple days at the tail end of the season in Haines, AK, she amassed her biggest and best segment yet and cemented her position at the forefront of women's backcountry freeride skiing. Enjoy!



JP Auclair - All.I.Can. - Full Segment: #weloveyoujp


Imagination - Tom Wallisch: We’ve all been that kid sitting in the back seat of our family car, wishing we were somewhere else. Through the boredom, the driveway snow piles, sidewalk handrails and stair sets start to tease our inner skier. Watch day dreams come to life as Tom Wallisch shreds the snowy streets of Nelson, British Columbia.



2017 stacy k blastin outta lower a-line. photo by trevorlydenphotography

Title Photo by: Trevor Lyden


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
75414 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
73741 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
65567 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
61319 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
61271 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
55814 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
53714 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
52656 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 I don't know anything about Gabe Brooks but that video is a beautiful portrayal of a guy having a LOT of fun on a bike. Perhaps the best dismount I've ever seen too.
  • + 1
 I've always loved the Jp Auclair All.I.Am segment. Imagination is a deserving and awesome successor...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045628
Mobile Version of Website