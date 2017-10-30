Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace Explores the Yukon: Reece Wallace explores the Canadian north aboard his Trance Advanced 0. Video: Matt Butterworth. Build by LOFT Bike Parks.









Riding Iceland with Jeff Kendall-Weed: Join Jeff as he rides some surreal landscapes in Iceland.









Shredit: Just send it.









Eric Fornwald - Summer Don't Go: Winter is coming, whether we like it or not. We set out trying to capture the last laps of the season at Gillard in Kelowna, BC. Here's what we came up with! Enjoy.









A Mid-Winter Slip n' Slide: Very wet trails made for some interesting riding and filming.









McGazza Forever - Sam Gale Keeps Kelly's Legacy Alive: We missed McGazza at Rampage this year.









Easy Shred with Hugo Robenek: Rider: Hugo Robenek. Location: Kouty Bike Park (Czech Republic).Video: Hugo Činčala.









Swingin' off the Bottle in Morzine: Jack and Baxter decided to give a little something back and build during their time in Moraine this year. We discovered a load of old bottles laying all over the hill where we were building, hence the idea for the name... enjoy.









Seth Barrett - Off Season: Shredding in Scotland.









Swiss Style: Flowing through dirt jumps always looks like a good time.









The Indian Summer: With temperature above the average in late September, Simon Drouin and I went shooting at Sentier du Moulin in Quebec City. Rider: Danny Hébert. Video:





Kelend Hawks - Searching For the Limit: Kelend gets out for a rip on the new Scout and tries to find the limit of what the bike can handle.









Gabe Brooks | 1985 - 2017: Gabe Brooks was like a BMX superhero. The first time I ever met him he had just gotten back on a bike after a small stint off of it, and he was loose as hell. He looked like he'd came straight out of a movie about the hood, and just seemed like the furthest thing from a typical BMX rider that you could possibly imagine... but he was calling out superman rail-hops to flat and other crazy shit, and actually kind of sending it. It was obvious that Gabe had at some point ridden BMX, but it's insane to see where things went from there. Within a couple of short years Gabe got pretty damn good, racked up some sponsors, traveled to Estonia, had some sponsor change-ups, but then put out the best video part of his career in Stranger's "No Hype". Gabe also left a legacy behind with the influence he left on people, he had a way of motivating those around him and showing everyone what their true potential was. The circumstances of Gabe's passing are truly tragic, but let this memoriam celebrate the life he shared with our community of BMX riders. RIP Gabe. Thanks goes out to Miles Rogoish, Darryl Tocco, Mike Mastroni, Chris Mortenson, Morgan Long, Nuno Oliveira, Vital BMX, TCU, & Defgrip for their support in video / photo contributions.









Devil's Voice: BMX rider Anthony Perrin is trapped in a parallel universe at the Teufelsberg in Berlin - a spooky communications interception station from the Cold War. His friend Bruno Hoffmann, called by mysterious voices, is heading there to save him by clearing various levels at Teufelsberg with his riding skills.







Kriss Kyle - Lock In: Park sorcery.









Ride Along - Riley Hawk on Growing Up with the Coolest Dad on Earth: Riley Hawk was raised in idyllic Southern California by the most famous and wealthiest skateboarder who ever lived. It would have been easy to avoid Tony's shadow and spend his days lounging in the sun. Not Riley, who's become an accomplished pro skater in his own right (maybe even a better street skater than his dad?). We accompany Riley on an unconventional errand as he dishes on his unconventional childhood and explains why he's not the listless pothead many a media outlet has made him out to be.









Epicly Later'd - Chad Muska: Chad Muska's evolution from homeless teenager to one of the most-hyped skateboarders of all time led him through Hollywood, high fashion, and the international art scene.









Tatum Monod - Habit - Full Segment: Tatum Monod spent most of the winter of 2017 working with our crew in and around her adopted hometown of Pemberton, BC while filming for our latest feature film. Along with an early season bottomless pow trip to Mustang Powder and a couple days at the tail end of the season in Haines, AK, she amassed her biggest and best segment yet and cemented her position at the forefront of women's backcountry freeride skiing. Enjoy!









JP Auclair - All.I.Can. - Full Segment: #weloveyoujp







Imagination - Tom Wallisch: We’ve all been that kid sitting in the back seat of our family car, wishing we were somewhere else. Through the boredom, the driveway snow piles, sidewalk handrails and stair sets start to tease our inner skier. Watch day dreams come to life as Tom Wallisch shreds the snowy streets of Nelson, British Columbia.









