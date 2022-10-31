Movies For Your Monday

High Road:

High Road is a story of resilience, persistence and strength. Meg Fisher has been on the start line of countless paracycling races – she’s won World Championships and Olympic medals. Jack Berry, just 14 years old, has never raced his bicycle, having only recently recovered from a battle with cancer. Together, they prepare to take on a local gravel challenge thanks to Meg’s advocacy for the inclusion of a para cycling category. Though they have each lost a leg in their own challenging stories, Meg and Jack show us there is always a reason to keep pushing – to keep riding.Zombie Survival Guide Rule- Get out of the car and onto the bike.Four good friends surf down some of interior BC's finest loam. Riders: Rory Lauzon, Matt Summers, Corbin Selfe, and Dane Scot. Video: Corbin Selfe.July 6, 2021, Jake Fox broke his neck riding into an airbag. A small slip up on a backflip tuck no hander resulting in him going over the handlebars off the end of the landing. He blew up his c5 vertebrae and his chance of ever walking again was 5%. Video: Liam Irvine.Akta is an MTB apparel company based in North Vancouver. We are a new brand, but we are the product of extensive experience and retrospection. Our story is simple – after many years working for the big players in the industry, we wanted to create a line that answers to the riders. Our products have been designed from the ground up based on a foundation of premium eco-friendly fabrics. We’ve refined our product through constant feedback from our team, countless test sessions and meticulous rewrites. We are stoked to be collaborating with a faction of incredible athletes including Ace Hayden, Forrest Riesco, Ben Wallace, Natasha Miller, Cole Nicole, and Liam Baylis. Akta is reminiscent of a time when mountains were seen as blank canvases, and when riders spent hours in the woods creating trails for a sport that didn’t even exist yet. We’ve worked hard on creating a balance between functionality and imagination. We are stoked to share Akta with you. We are listening.Shredding on every bike.The Chill Trail was born out of the desire to integrate a line into a bike park that would translate an athlete's vision into a trail that everyone could ride. For many years Vinny T has spent a lot of time in the forest digging for new trails for his videos. The project started in the spring of 2021 and was only finished in June 2022. Like a fine wine, his track took time to reveal its full potential. It's not just digging a track, it's testing, it's correcting the curves, and adapting the passages to the environment in order to arrive at a track that allows you to fully exploit your potential on the bike... but we probably all don't have the potential of Vinny T.Riding a freeride track with 15 foot jumps and a pumpkin on your head: challenge accepted! After hours and hours of work in the dark, here is the final result. Enjoy!Full and non-edited run from Red Bull Rampage 2022.Time to send.Once again, we loaded up the van this time heading North...This new DIG Locals video from Canada's Kyle White is a gem. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, as well as a few clips in Victoria, BC, Kyle has some impeccable spot usage and grade-A grinds. Unfortunately, Kyle ended up with an ACL tear and meniscus damage, but he'll be back! Heal up quick Kyle.Desert life ain't easy, but when you've got a crew as stacked as the Premium team nothing is impossible. Check out all the stuff you didn't see in the main video from Chad Kerley, Colin Varanyak, Markell Jones, Matt Closson, Justin Schual, and Austyn McIntosh.Already an icon, Leo refuses to rest on his laurels, and this video part is a testament to the hard work and skill required to stay on top. The tech repertoire is undeniable.You never know Ulph's next move, whether it's switchin' stances mid-hill-bomb or tossin' a finger flip you've never seen. Add that shock factor with some pure daredevil thrill-seeking in Spain and you've got a helluva part.Rumbling urethane thunders over cracks in almost every clip as Pfanner brings his signature blend of power and pop to Europe’s tile and cobblestone.A single curling stone certified for the Olympics costs over $600. That makes a full set of 16 stones worth $9,600. Since 2006, every stone used in the Olympic Winter Games has come from Kays of Scotland. The company has produced curling stones since 1851. But making these stones isn't easy. For every stone it makes, Kays uses granite from one tiny island off the coast of Scotland called Ailsa Craig. By combining Ailsa Craig's common green and blue hone granites, Kays produces the only stones allowed in World Curling Federation contests and the Winter Olympics.Ten million decisions behind you, only one ahead. Set your edge into the moment, each one leading into the next. This snow was once a cloud above Japan. This wave was once a heavy breeze off of Africa. Take whatever line feels right. Seek speed. Surrender to joy. Ride the moment, surf the mountain. Featuring: Travis Rice, Red Gerard, Mikey Wright, Austen Sweetin, and Bryan Fox.Shin Biyajima, a Japanese snowboarder, shares the intimate story of how he found his Ikigai (生きがい) or "reason for being" through a lifetime of adoration and exploration of his mountainous backyard of Nagano, Japan. Joined by American snowboarder Travis Rice, Ikigai is an immersion into Shin’s life, Japanese mountain culture, and the similarities between two friends who despite being an ocean apart, grew up with two things in common; the mountain as a classroom and a deep affinity for board riding.Climate change in Nepal causes a local family emotional turmoil when they are forced to live apart from one another to accommodate their two farms, as Corey Robinson’s documentary chronicles.