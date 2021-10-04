Movies For Your Monday

Kirt Voreis - 2 Parks 4 Sure Tour:

Slowline:

INTHEHILLS Reno-Durango:

Resine 2021:

Thrashing Mt. Coda:

The Rocky Mountain Element - Earth, Air, Fire, Water:

Max Langille - Love The Process:

Christian Rigal - By The Homies:

Christian Rigal - ''Still United'' Part:

Trey Jones - ''No Fun'' Trailer:

Courage:

The Run Up Episode 1 - Liège-Bastogne-Liège:

How Skateboarding Saved My Life - Micky Papa:

Japan Diary:

Nora Vasconcellos - Red Bull SŌLUS 2021:

Nothing New:

"Tales from Cascadia" - Trailer:

Yeti Presents - Kamchatka Steelhead Project:

Jackie Chan - How to Do Action Comedy:

How Nature Documentaries Are Fake:

Cam McCaul and I hit the road! We headed south from Oregon to California to hit up Northstar and Snow Summit bike parks. Caleb Ely captured and edited the fun!Coen Skrypnek and Heiko Krause ride A-Line in the Whislter Bike Park. With an appearance from Dane Jewett.In Ep.5 of the 420 Series, the gang heads to Reno to check in, then to Connor's Lair in Durango, CO.Riders: Martin Bachmann and Grégoire Bachmann. Filmmaker: Paul Fisson. Producer: Baptiste Valdenaire.Mike Brothers and Brandon Dixon keepin' it old school on the local hill.Climb fast. Descend even faster. Purpose-built to hit the precise sweet spot between lightweight cross country climbing prowess and technical precision, the Element is the best of both worlds and more. Featuring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, Kevin Calhoun, Sam Schultz, Bradyn Lange, Jesse Melamed, and Felix Burke. Director: Liam Mullany.Love The Process, a tale of trusting yourself and what you’ll become. This film by Dylan Siggers showcases Max Langille’s process of completing a video part and dialling in tricks for competition. Rider: Max Langille. Video: Dylan Siggers.''With no production, deadline, or professional filmer in sight, this mtb video, 'By The Homies' came together as I handed off my camera to some close friends to capture the most fun and unique setups I could find/build around home and on the road! Filmed across California, into Oregon, and even a clip in Utah, this video wouldn't have been possible without my talented friends DeMarcus Paul, Corey Martinez, Brandon Semenuk, and Rob Wise. Thanks to X Games for hosting, Warish for the music, Racket Sound on the audio, Trevor Lyden for the photos, and all my sponsors for keeping me rollin!'' - Christian.Amazing to see Rigal take his BMX skills to the mountain bike.“A collaboration between myself and longtime friend Trey Jones, the idea of ‘No Fun’ came from the urge to do something different. To hit the road and see what happens. To create a video that was made by us, for us. With footage from all four corners of the United States, ’No Fun’ is the culmination of a years worth of blood and sweat shared between two friends who have been through it all.”Ever since stepping on the scene, Courage has been turning heads with unreal bike control and explosive moves.This season there’s a new way to keep up with the best women cyclists in the world. Introducing The Run Up, a new web series that will take you inside some of the WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races.Micky Papa shares his struggles and experiences with mental health. This video was created to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Month; if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out for help.“Japan Diary” chronicles Azusa “Nigo” Adachi, Sara Hirayama, Rio Maehata, and Ari Marie Angeles, four women in Tokyo, Japan using their own personal style to express themselves through skateboarding.Ryan Sheckler has once again opened the doors to his skatepark and invited 17 of the world’s most well-rounded skateboarders to battle it out in year two of Red Bull SŌLUS. Each skater has one hour to put together their best line at The Sandlot; no crowd, no other skaters, no distractions - just an internal battle to get the best line possible. Here is Nora's run. Everyone loves Nora. She knows how to make skating look fun and effortless all the while having a huge smile on her face. And maybe even doing some dance moves on the deck. But don’t worry, she’s got plenty of moves on the board as wellFeaturing Parker White, Forest Bailey, Matt Wainhouse, Hans Mindich, and Patrick McCarthy.Cascadia, a bioregion defined by its unique natural characteristics, its people and its diversity. From the shores of the Pacific coast, to the lush rainforests, to the volcanic mountain peaks there are tales that define this harmony. In 2021, Blank Collective films will embed themselves in Cascadia in pursuit of these winter tales.In Russia's Far East, follow a team of anglers on a fly fishing adventure to document and preserve the legacy of the Kamchatka steelhead trout through angling.Some filmmakers can do action. Others can do comedy. But for 40 years, the master of combining them has been Jackie Chan. Let’s see how he does it.Everyone loves BBC's Planet Earth, but how much of it is real?Photo: Craig Grant