Movies For Your Monday

Kirt Voreis - ''Evolution'' Part:
In 2001 Matt Collins @solidfoto and I filmed a MTB video with World Cup DH and MTB dirt jumping. My part was the first to show MTB tail whips and bar spins. We named the video Evolution because we felt this vid would help evolve MTB freestyle.
Vero and Joel Light Up Morgins:
With the summer fading into the distance in Europe, here's something to get your fire stoked. Veronique Sandler and Joel Anderson let loose, lighting up Morgins bike park. Watch the pair blowing up turns and sending gaps before trying new stunts in Champery.
Farewell Jam:
After more than a decade, Oszkar Nagy's playground, the so called "backyard" is done and dusted, but the locals managed to have one last session the day before the destruction.
Aleksandr Nizerskii - Fall 2018:
Video: Vlad Shutov.
High Life Project:
The High life project was born from a genuine love for the Val de Bagnes area and all it has to offer. Brice Cantenot and Craig Douglasare, long time residents of this area, have collaborated on several projects together. “We discussed a potential short movie to show the best natural trails in the area and really share what we have in our backyard here in Verbier.”
Rawreel - A Loose 2015:
A round up of all the footage on my camera from a year travelling the world racing! cheers to all involved. Rider @Loosedoglewis
Lietava Trail:
Rider: Simon Rus.
Bryce Starling - Nitro Circus Submission:
Hey guys, this is my attempt at making it on Nitro Circus Live. I've been working really hard on perfecting some of the hardest tricks in the world and also adding some world firsts to my bag.
Fear and Joy:
A tribute to light, from downtown Vancouver, to nocturnal shredding on the north shore mountains.
Jeff Lenosky - Balance Better On Your MTB:
Some people have great balance and others struggle. These five tips will help you increase your balance in minutes. These tips will be useful in any situation where you need to ride a precision straight line! Check out the video and comment below if you thought it was useful and let me know what other skills you would like to work on.
Cult Team in Hawaii:
Dak Roche, Dan Foley, and more.
Federal Bikes Lost It Volume 4!
This is "Lost it" Volume 4 in the ongoing series chronicling the progress of Federal's full length "FTC" project and features riding from Dan Lacey, Bruno Hoffman, Anthony Perrin, Joe Jarvis, Stevie Churchill, Ryan Eles, and James Cunningham.
Darren Oatley - Welcome to Fit:
South Africa's Darren Oatley comes in cooking with this one, marking his introduction to the FIT team. This one took two years to make and it shows. Some scary stuff in there.
Paul Rodriguez "Never" Unmastered:
Sometimes it takes a couple tries.
Classics - Erik Koston ''Mouse''
Koston's amazing board control and effortless snap (especially on those nollies) is on full display in Girl's vid from '96. Lutzka introduces one of the greats.
Das Days - São Paulo:
Das Days continues its journey across the globe with the most recent stop in São Paulo, Brazil. From the streets to the parks, join the team for a week of action bringing the entire skateboard community together.
The Far Out Ones - Sage Cattabriga-Alosa:
Few professional skiers have achieved the prominence to simply go by their first name, Sage being one of them. From shredding as a grom in Grand Targhee to silver-screen stardom on puckering first-descents in Alaska, the 19-year TGR veteran has been a force in freeskiing for nearly two decades. Beyond the smooth style and his long curly hair, however, is a humble, happy-go-lucky guy that still loves to shred as much as anyone else on the mountains. There’s no doubt that if Sage never made it as a pro, he’d still have found a way to be doing the exact same thing. After a one-year hiatus from filming due to an injury, Sage returns this year in TGR’s new film Far Out, presented by REI. We recently caught up with the legend to talk about returning to filming, family, and experience gleaned from almost 20 years in front of the lens.
Antarctica Trailer:
Last year, we sent a team of elite climbers to Queen Maud Land, Antarctica to explore one of the most remote ranges in the world.
The Great Siberian Traverse:
The Great Siberian Traverse documents a 6,000-mile ski journey through Russia, along the Trans-Siberian Railway. The documentary showcases a fringe backcountry skiing community, deep Siberian powder, and skiing's ancient origins. Team skiers Ingrid Backstrom, Callum Pettit, and Nick Martini share their insights along the adventure.
For The Trees:
A personal statement from canopy explorer, filmmaker Dave Katz as he navigates the canopy of the giant sequoia forest in California.
