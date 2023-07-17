Movies For Your Monday - Paul Genovese, Chase Hawk, BASE Jumping, & More

The Deborah Effect:

"After suffering a life-altering brain injury seven years ago, mountain bike enthusiast Debora DeNapoli’s life would never be the same again. Finding profound healing in the one place she was warned never to return to—the trails—The Debora Effect demonstrates the true essence of mountain biking: pure, unadulterated joy. Debora didn’t see a ceiling for what she could experience in life. Always pushing to be faster, harder and stronger, before her injury she completed long endurance efforts to raise money for causes close to her heart. When a motor-vehicle accident in 2014 significantly impaired her riding ability, she started seeking a different level of fulfillment. Riding for the fun of it. Recovering from a TBI one outing at a time, Debora found getting on her bike and back into nature was key to processing her most debilitating symptoms and tackling her mental health. Altering her course in mountain biking, Debora now brings her contagious energy and love of community to every single ride and person she interacts with—accompanied by a whole lot of singing. With boundless happiness, joy and laughter, people just gravitate towards Debora, and it’s easy to see why."After being sidelined for the majority of 2022 due to a bad Lisfranc injury, Paul's back as a free agent with a sore foot and a new video filmed by his friends.Luce Operations: Vol 1 has arrived. Join us as we delve into the mind of Lucy Van Eesteren – a blend of 90s inspired nostalgia, a healthy dose of oversaturated fish-eye, and her incredible expression of freeride style. The first in the Luce Operations series, Lucy hits Coast Gravity Park on the all new Rocky Mountain Slayer decked out in our freeride ready Race Face Atlas components.Kenny Smith and Margus Riga are no strangers to big rides and hard days, but when venturing into uncharted territory they know it's best to stack the odds in your favour. Margus had been to Chile before and had befriended Jorge who was their go-to man on the ground. While he didn't have every answer, he knew a man who would. Diego was introduced to Kenny and Margus and the plan to summit Cerro Tupungato began. What came next was one of the hardest rides either Margus or Kenny had every experienced, putting their bikes, bodies, and mind to the ultimate test.I wanted to show you different types of riding from what I usually do. Here is an alternative ride that I like to practice between competitions, with Abel Nury (the cameramen) we wanted to offer something different from what we are used to seeing, I hope you like the first part.The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team trades Austria in for Italy as they hit the final race in this mega European race block in Canazei. Despite the huge physical stages and thin mountain air, the team still sees major improvements over previous rounds. The vibe is high as we talk rotors, brake choice, race week and even get a little champagne popping practice for Lily. Welcome to round five of the Enduro World Cup circuit. Athletes: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Remi Gauvin, Emmett Hancock, Lily Boucher. Video: Kaz Yamamura.Common Ground is a new series that connects riding crews with filmmakers around the world as they let off the brakes and give us a glimpse into their world, capturing the energy of ripping trails with your mates. Kicking things off, filmmaker Jake follows buddies Teddy and Henry on the jump lines and trails they built themselves in their backyard of New Mexico.While Mongoose was in Arkansas for Bike Fest Bentonville, our BMX pros decided hit some of the local trails on MTBs! Watch Mongoose pros Kevin Peraza, Nikita Ducarroz, Matty Cranmer, and Brandon Hopkins send it on big bikes alongside team manager Leigh Ramsdell!We lined up LandoSteezy and Alex Rankin to produce some video gold, with Briggy Smalls on the still photography. The Megawatt Factory was Leo's with his first ever E-Bike, safe to say he's stoked on the new bike. As a none driver, it's made getting to and from the local trails a breeze and he's regularly banging out 50 mile days up to Mac woods and Farmer John's. Rider: Leo Smith. Video: Alex Rankin.I was lucky to have this opportunity to rebuild the Fernie dirt jump park. Video: Andrew Young.For Chase Hawk, having a ramp in his backyard has always been the dream. After years of preparation, that dream is now a reality. Tune in to The Hawks Nest now.He first featured on the pages of DIG back in Issue 14 (Jan/Feb 2001) as a young whippersnapper kicking his bike around with effortless style. Fast forward 18 or so years and he holds a spot as one of the most respected riders out there, an icon of bike control, and possession of an ability to make the simplest (and not so simple) motions become a work of art. With many epic video parts under his belt it’s time to introduce you to his latest masterpiece (if you didn’t catch it on DVD already), released last year, his Cult “It’s Later Than You Think” section is another banger which will leave flow and style fans’ jaws on the floor. The Austin boy did it again.Chase Hawk is one of the few pro BMXers to come out of Austin, Texas. Renowned for his style and his vast trick list across various riding disciplines, he's established himself as one of the premier talents in the sport. Whether in competition, free-riding, or video parts, you can't not keep your eye on Chase Hawk.This summer marks the release of Ryan Sheckler’s first feature-length film, “Rolling Away”, and full-length solo video part. The film follow’s Ryan’s three-year, injury-fought journey of filming “Lifer,” the action sport icon’s most monumental video part to date. “I’ve been skating for almost 31 years and now I’m 33 years old. It’s crazy to think about it that way, but that’s what “Rolling Away” and “Lifer” is all about. It’s the culmination of my journey with skateboarding and proof that it's unlike any other sport.” – Ryan Sheckler.Vert is thriving in Florida and it’s thanks to people like the Lillers in New Smyrna Beach - whose backyard ramps are pivotal to the local scene and usher in the next generation of rippers.[Asics’ international team joins the talents of Akwasí, Emile, Gino, Shay, and Monica along with a grip of fresh faces out of Japan.An unintentional surf film... sort of. I created this film to explore long-form editing, give a home to so many projects/trips/travel that needed some context, and as a tip of the hat to my passion, surfing. Video: Morgan Maassen.The local people have worked the waters of the Sado Estuary Natural Reserve in Portugal for hundreds of years, coexisting with the dolphins, fish, and shellfish, supported by the region’s rich seagrass meadows. The practice of bottom trawling, which bulldozes the ocean floor, has wiped out nearly one-third of the world's seagrass meadows. Raquel Gaspar, marine biologist, mother and cofounder of the Portuguese NGO Ocean Alive, is on a journey to protect and re-meadow Sado’s seagrass habitat. In Patagonia Films’ Madre Mar, Raquel partners with a group of local fisherwomen to restore this crucial piece of the ocean’s ecosystem–one that provides habitats for sea life and 10 percent of the carbon captured in the ocean.Two men travel to Dubai to attempt a world record base jump off the world's tallest building - The Burj Tower.Helena Bourdillon has pushed her limits in the freediving world, using a single breath to dive to seemingly impossible depths. But her path to discovering her diving potential started 20 years ago, when she was on the verge of suicide. Light Beams For Helena explores her journey with depression, her ongoing mental health efforts, and what diving into the darkness of deep water has taught her about life and light.