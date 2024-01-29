Movies For Your Monday - Peter Jamison, Talus Turk, Ishod Wair, Jake Blauvelt, Musical Instrument Repairs, & More

Innes Graham - Collaborate:
Passion project through and through. No budget, no aim or goal, just a group of likeminded people coming together to collaborate on something we all love: bikes, music, and creating. Video: Ben Dransfield & Jim Topliss.
Peter Jamison - Farewell YT Industries:
In 2024, I will no longer be riding for YT Industries. I first signed with the brand in 2021, and over the last three seasons, I have been very thankful for their support and the opportunities they have presented me. Throughout this time, I have been able to work on numerous video parts that I am super proud of, and this video highlights the best moments from those. I hope you enjoy this look back on the last few years. Thanks for the support!
Michael Marsh - Pemberton Dirt Surfing:
Kicking 2024 Side Hits off with some fine Pemberton dirt surfing by our guy Michael Marsh aboard his Dreadnought. Winter is rad, but we're ready for some spring hero dirt...
The Best Of Freeride Young Gun Talus Turk:
A rising star in the freeride scene! Talus Turk is pushing his boundaries at every opportunity possible and that is bringing some insane progression his way. From his first freeride event in 2022 to landing in 5th spot at his first ever Red Bull Rampage. We look forward to sitting back and watching it all unfold in front of us. Enjoy 100 seconds of Talus Turk doing his thing!
Jess Stone - Giving It Beans:
A strong riding style, an enduro champion, a coach, a pianist … Instead of asking who Jess is, it's maybe easier to ask her who she isn't. Jess does a lot - and she does a lot well. Jess Stone, an English native living in Scotland, is a rare breed in the world of MTB, a jack of all trades if you will. We took the opportunity to visit her at home to share some moments on the bike and to talk about her passion, her hobbies outside of bikes, and her role as a coach.
Frenchies In Squamish - Bromance Ep. 1:
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as we dive into the heart of Squamish's mesmerizing MTB trails! Join us, three friends from France, as we unveil the epic moments that unfold on these trails. This isn't just about conquering nature; it's a celebration of enduring friendships, laughter, and the unexpected stops that make our journey unforgettable.
Breath:
Cycling is great, even more so when you are in a region where there are countless good trails. Last summer, we rode through Austria with Ian and filmed this video with him and his cameraman. The simple fun that cycling gives you makes you forget all the worries and stress of everyday life.
Chris Beaton X Tegan Cruz - Mt. Prevost:
Tegan Cruz and Chris Beaton follow each other through the trails of Prevost to finish off the 2023 season. Video: Kyle Dandar.
Giant Bicycles - Freeride Road Trip 2023:
Towards the end of 2023, the Giant Freeride team packed in an RV and set out for an epic adventure! From riding the massive jump lines at EVO Bike Park and the Royal Hills to shredding the natural big mountain lines of the Black Hills, with skateparks, and dirt jumps in between. Join Tom Isted and Dan Paley, along with Miguel Guerrero and Lantschner Stefan, on one wild journey! Video: Filippo Delzanno.
Svein Tuft - The Path Less Paved:
After a long and decorated career at the top level of professional road racing, Svein Tuft seeks out new adventures by bike. Spawning from tales of childhood wanderlust, Svein searches for simplicity in life away from the travel and high-pressure racing world to get a new sense of normal. From short family outings to grand adventures deep into the Canadian Rockies, Svein is inspired by two-wheel adventuring and finding the path less paved.
Dan Foley - Cross Platform:
A compilation of two years worth of Instagram clips, repurposed into a raw YouTube video.
Ryota Miyaji - Cult Crew:
Unreal spots, having fun doin' things his own way. Peep our Japanese connect, Ryota Miyaji.
Kink BMX - Cold Cuts, Lyon:
Follow along with the squad through the streets of Lyon, France from behind the scenes! Video: Calvin Kosovich.
Ishod Wair “What Are You Working On?''
Checking in on one of the greats.
Adidas Presents - Machi Mockil:
Lucas Puig in Morocco for his latest Puig Indoor. Featuring Lucas Puig and Lababsi Badreddine. Video: Torsten Frank.
Lucas Alves "Illuminated" Powell Part:
Unleashing a torrent of unthinkable stunts on California's proving grounds, Lucas ups the anté with every clip before putting down a powerful closing argument in Hollywood.
Sam Fevret - Wolf:
Everything is back to normal, but why do we feel that we've lost something? Wolf is a feeling, about mountains and skiing. Skier: Sam Favret. Director: Maxime Moulin.
Lexicon:
An inspiring short film that celebrates the universal language of skiing as a catalyst for human connection. Featuring men and women skiers from Norway, France, Switzerland, Canada, the Netherlands, and Japan, this story serves as a reminder that sometimes the most profound communication occurs when words are not needed at all. From bottomless pow turns in majestic Japanese forests to the high volcanic alpine of central Hokkaido, Lexicon reminds us of the transformative power of adventure, cultural exchange, and the bonds we can create when we embrace our shared passions and the inherent joy of connecting with people from different walks of life. Directed & Produced by: Austin Hopkins & Loïc Isliker.
Jake Blauvelt - Liminal:
Jake Blauvelt has made a career of snowboarding and built a life in the mountains, but it’s not without sacrifices. Over the years, he’s been in and out of hospitals and splitting his time between the East and West coasts—always for the dream. Liminal is about the in-betweens. We follow Jake around his home in Vermont knowing he’s headed West again; reflect on his first video part and his career in snowboarding. It’s the story of ebbing and flowing through life. And it’s about all the things you learn along the way. A film by Liam Gallagher and Ian Post.
The Last Repair Shop:
In a nondescript warehouse in the heart of Los Angeles, a dwindling handful of devoted craftspeople maintain over 80,000 student musical instruments, the largest remaining workshop in America of its kind. Meet four unforgettable characters whose broken-and-repaired lives have been dedicated to bringing so much more than music to the schoolchildren of the recording capital of the world. Watch "The Last Repair Shop," directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.
