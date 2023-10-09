Movies For Your Monday - Rémy Métailler, Mark Matthews, Micayla Gatto, Corey Walsh, Conrad Anker, & More

Life Cycles - Full Film:
Life Cycles is a true adventure film. Over five years in the making, and using the bicycle as the vehicle, Life Cycles takes you on a journey through nature's most beautiful, dramatic, and sometimes unforgiving landscapes. Shot in Ultra HD, and with an uncompromising attention to detail, Life Cycles pulls the viewer into nature's most powerful elements. From Canada's golden prairies to a bicycle factory in Japan, Life Cycles explores the concepts of creation and destruction; in nature, machine, and man. Directors: Derek Frankowski & Ryan Gibb.
Rémy Métailler - Squamish Sends:
Rémy riding in Squamish, BC as only he can. ''This place is incredible, and Dave Reid played a big part in creating most of these trail. He would always message when he had an exciting new slab I should check out. This video is dedicated to him.'' - Rémy Métailler. Drone: Raphaël Boudreault-Simard (Flow Motion Aerials). Sound: Keith White Audio.
777:
Liam Baylis doing what he wants. We support that. To us, it's clear that he's part of the next generation that pushes creativity and all around bike skills.
Reed Boggs - Terrawork:
May 19th, 2023 – Broken Foot. October 13th, 2023 – Rampage. With just six months to the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage, Marzocchi athlete Reed Boggs found himself on the injury reserve list with a broken foot. Sidelined during crucial months for preparation and riding, we count down with Reed through recovery, physio, and back to practice - right in time for the biggest event in freeride. Placing 3rd in 2021 and 4th in 2022, Reed is all-in on the top step and has some new parts on the bike to help him just do that. Watch to see more.
William Robert - Chasing Dreams:
A new generation of riders have grown up with Red Bull Rampage streamed into their living rooms. For two decades the event has grown to be widely recognized as the most prestigious freeride mountain bike event of the year. Only the world’s best will ever be selected and in 2022 a dream became reality as William Robert became one of only 18 riders in the world to take on the iconic event in Utah.
Alex Volokhov - Rampage Prep:
In 2022, a concussion sidelined him on the day of his intended debut at Red Bull Rampage. This year, he's back on the start list more fired up than ever to get back to the desert. But Alex’s return to Utah isn’t just about redemption. In Rocky Mountain’s new series “Love the Ride,” we step inside the life of Alex, a rider who lives and trains off-grid in a remote town in British Columbia. His local gym is in a former church (complete with stained glass windows), he commutes to town via boat and his on–the–bike training is on his own collection of trails and jumps shared with his neighbour and fellow freerider, Kurt Sorge. There are so many ways to get to the top, but this is how Alex is doing it. Featuring: Alex Volokhov. Video: Sebastien Berthiaume.
Mark Matthews & Micayla Gatto - S.S. Funship Coastal Adventure:
Forget the ferry frenzy from Vancouver Island, Micayla Gatto and I were dreaming of spontaneity and epic adventure! Video: Scott Bell.
An Ode to Summer Riding (Kind Of):
A tongue-in-cheek video of summer riding to celebrate the return of tacky trails. Athletes: Trevor Attridge & Cody Canning. Video: Max McCulloch.
World Cup Finale In MSA:
It's not over until the smoke clears, and the smoke has cleared. It's over. The grand finale of the UCI World Mountain Bike Series was everything we need it to be.
Robert Rennemüller - Overthink:
A mountain bike edit with an artsy flair produced by Louis Eder feat. Robert Rennemüller. Created to be shown at the B/O/F/F (Bavarian Outdoor Film Festival) at Bikepark Samerberg. Filmed in Samerberg and Schladming.
Corey Walsh - Dysphoria:
When Corey mentioned he had stacked enough for an edit, amongst a bunch of other projects and traveling, we were pleasantly surprised. It proves Corey's never ending creative side combined with amazing talent to make something special every time he rides. He truly embodies the BMX lifestyle and encourages all to get out there and ride. RESPECT.
Hoder In Cali:
It was a hot Hoder summer in SoCal. Video: Charles Cundall & Mike Stahl.
Santiago Laverde - Resident:
Filmed entirely in Barcelona, Spain during the time period of Santi receiving his official legal documents to stay in Europe and reside in Spain. "Resident" is a celebration of that and to the bright future ahead for Santiago Laverde! Video: Santiago Arano.
Primitive Skatepark - 2PM:
Featuring Tiago Lemos, Paul Rodriguez, Carlos Ribeiro, Miles Silvas, Filipe Mota, Spencer Hamilton, Dylan Jaeb, and Giovanni Vianna. Video: Eric Iwakura.
Daniel Ledermann & Matheus Du Bronks' - United Part:
28 Days, 7 Cities, 2 Brothers. Filming each other but also meeting up with local filmers to finish this project born purely out of passion and the love for skateboarding.
Keepsake By Shari White:
A perfect end to summer. Nelly Morville, Dustin Henry, and their friends in the Vans van clock miles on an interstate crusade, hitting choppy banks, scenic pads, and iconic East-Coast terrain.
Sea to Sky Trail Series - Inspiration:
A glimpse into the world of Taka Kasuga, Director of Design for Men's Apparel, Veilance, and Special Projects at Arc'teryx. Watch as he shares insight and inspiration towards his life as a designer, his love for nature, the simplicity of mountain running, and what goes through his mind to create world-class innovative products and experiences with our team of designers and athletes at Arc'teryx. Featuring: Taka Kasuga & Adam Campbell. Director: Joel Fuller.
The FIFTY - 44/50 - SPLIT - Tragedy & Triumph In Split Couloir:
Mountains can have a certain energy to them and mountain called Split, located in the High Sierra Mountain Range in eastern California, has an energy with a dark side. Split Mountain is a 14,000 foot peak with a perfect couloir dividing two prominent summits. Visually, it’s a line that begs to be skied yet is guarded by a series of icefalls, rock steps, and blue ice patches that make it extremely challenging. On top of that, the towering walls of the couloir present significant rockfall hazard along with an upper basin that can create dangerous avalanche conditions. It’s a line that requires patience, perfect timing… and many many attempts. Over the last four years, Cody Townsend, Nick Russell, and cinematographer Bjarne Salén have been waiting, trying, scoping, and learning about the history of this line, its moods, its conditions, and its energy, to successfully, and safely, ski it.
Jérémie Heitz - (In)complete:
For Jérémie Heitz, a freeride project is a mission. He starts with a vision, climbs a ridge or peak under his own steam, then finishes with the perfect line down a steep, snow-covered face. Inspired by the original legends of freeriding, the path he has taken through ski racing and the Freeride World Tour has led him to a point where he knows how to put the "free" in freeride: the freedom to evolve and learn in order to be as versatile in the mountains as possible.
Maliik:
You can’t take great climbing photos from the ground. The hand reaching out to help Malik get up on the wall, and later out of South Memphis and into the mountains, was that of legendary alpinist Conrad Anker. Directors: Christopher Murphy & Max Lowe.
Photo: Derek Frankowski