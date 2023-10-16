Movies For Your Monday - Sam Hill, Brendan Fairclough, Erik Elstran, Jim Greco, & More

Earthed:
In winter 2002 Sprung 5 was released, a bit late because the wheels had come off due to distribution issues and we soon called it a day for Sprung. Alex Rankin, 25 at the time and Co-Founder of Sprung spent the summer being a BMX and MTB bum traveling around Europe shooting for various clients, at the same time Dirt Magazine publishers 4130 were expanding due to a general feeling of success and optimism not least brought about by their enthusiastic advertising manager Tim March, who encouraged Mark, Chris, and Barbra Noble to give Alex a role producing some new films, the first MTB film was this: "Earthed." Released in November 2003 it showed the travels of Alex Rankin and his lens focused on the worlds best DH and MTB racers. This version has three muted songs due to copyright blocking, The Dammed's ''Neat Neat Neat'' on the No Clips BMX section, AC/DC's ''Back In Black'' on Vermont and Big Bill Broonzy on one of the intros, please play those sections with the right tune or just enjoy the footage.
Earthed 2 - Never Enough Dirt:
Following Earthed 1, released in 2003, I spent 2004 working on this follow up film. I made No Front Teeth, the Ride UK film in 2004, and also MTB Fundamentals, so I think the actual release of this was early 2005. This film has two Norba races (which are a couple of my favourite Earthed sections), and also stayed with the Mad Catz Iron Horse team in LA, hence the riding sections with those lads.
Brendan Fairclough - Red Bull Rampage 2023 POV:
Talk about exposed ridges, canyon gaps, no handers, and a handful of other features in this wild ride with Brendan Fairclough at Red Bull Rampage 2023. As Brendan said, "this was the most disgusting set of features he has ever ticked off."
A Season Finale to Remember - Story of The Race w/ Ben Cathro:
What a race, what a season!
SRAMtv | Mont-Sainte-Anne, The Last Downhill World Cup Race Of 2023:
Mont St. Anne as a DH track needs no introduction, It's been raced in various forms for decades and has always been viewed as a course that demands the rider's respect. It's also the place where Miranda Miller won her first World Cup in 2015. Miranda had another try at racing here this year and spent some time talking with the racers about their year, their experiences, and the state of downhill racing as they wrap up the season.
Weekend Slayer - Pacific City:
The perfect storm of a weekend has formed, and we're headed down to Pacific City Oregon to ride private trails with Carson Storch, and his crew of absolute shredders. As soon as we arrive, we're given headlamps, and go for a ROWDY night ride filled with close-calls. Day two; we battle the weather and sneak in a rad jump line lap with the crew in Electric Beaver Land. Produced and edited by Eric Lawrenuk. Filmed by Kaz Yamamura. Riders in this episode: Carson Storch, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, Matt “Oatman” Edleston, Lear Miller, Dusty Wygle, Josh Venti, Arlie Connolly, and Sam Sherwood
Tori Wood Shredding In Squamish:
Spent a day in Squamish with Tori Wood playing bikes and cameras. Patched up some holes on the trail and put some new ones in.
Local Custom:
This fall I filmed with Gabriel Magnaval, a local rider heavily involved with his community: he organizes races on his local tracks (many of which he built himself) and if you thought that wasn't enough, he works for Michelin (in Clermont Ferrand) on MTB tires in the top secret Ladoux testing facility.
Pedro Cândido - Hustle:
Rising to the top as a privateer racer is not easy. Pedro Cândido guides us throughout the hustle of training off-season. A mix of lifestyle, gym, and biking are the mandatory minimums to keep fit for the upcoming races. Rider: Pedro Cândido. Video: Miguel Sousa.
Rapha Brevet — Distance Yourself:
Audax. Brevet. Touring. Randonneuring. The discipline of riding great distances goes by many names, but all share one thing in common: the only competition you face is with yourself. There’s no race times or podium placings, just the drive to complete your goal – however long you’re riding. At the turn of the 20th century, French cyclist Paul de Vivie made it his mission to show the world that any ‘healthy organism’ could not only ride far, but find joy in the simple act of doing so. He penned seven cycle touring commandments to help guide aspiring randonneurs and, despite being written more than 100 years ago, they still serve as wise advice for anyone hoping to go the distance.
Erik Elstran - Esoterik:
Esoterik features Erik Elstran casting his mystic blend of sorcery all over Los Angeles... leaving supernatural phenomenon and spells in his wake. Some say these spots will never be the same again.
Mike Hoder Is Built Different:
They don't get built like this guy too often. Mike "F'in" Hoder folks!
Federal Bikes - Hello Mate:
Hello Mate, the latest video from the Federal Bikes UK AM squad filmed in the UK, also featuring German connect Vangeli Katsiakis and Federal Pro Joe Jarvis.
Skate Register - The Miami Triangle:
Florida breeds some of the gnarliest skaters in the world. From Andrew Reynolds to Jamie Foy, generations of iconic skaters have hailed from The Sunshine State, and many of them would tend to agree that The Miami Triangle is the most monumental skate spot in the state. Ever since The Triangle appeared in Elissa Steamer's Toy Machine’s 1996 “Welcome to Hell" part, the spot has become a proving ground for anyone visiting South Florida. From up-and-coming locals to the top pros in the world like Nyjah Huston all making their mark on the spot, the amount of tricks that have been done there are mind-blowing in the past 28 years of it’s spot history. In our latest installation of our series exploring the history of iconic skate spots, we take a trip to Miami with Danny Fuenzalida to learn the history of The Miami Triangle, hear from Jamie Foy on its significance to the South Florida skate scene, and peep some of the tricks that have gone down it, over it, and up it, in the newest episode of 'Skate Register.'
Vans - Neighbours:
Neighbours project is the first time Vans teams from Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia come together, to get to know each other and film. Except for a fair amount of Eastern European skateboarding the edit shows an animated story of Neighbours, who collaborate on building a quarter pipe. Common goals unite people and it’s no different this time. Throughout the project Vans team riders from neighbouring countries become friends and create magic together.
Jim Greco - Epicly Later'd:
Jim gives us a tour of his home me-seum and buys a pair of boots from the guy who ended up with Johnny Thunders's rosary. This episode was originally filmed in 2007.
Tof Henry & Flurina Bieger - Above The Arctic Circle:
RIP Tof Henry, 1984-2023.
Snowcieties - Chamonix:
In one of the world's great ski towns you'll find some of the world's most hallowed ski terrain. Chamonix. In Snowcieties Episode 4; Armada Family members Tof Henry, Todd Ligare, Daniel Ronnback, and Jacob Wester show how this legendary mountain fuels their own progression - and how it inspires forms of expression from wingsuit flying to art.
Step By Step:
"Step by Step" is an inspiring film that delves into the extraordinary journey of Katie Schide, an exceptional trail runner who captured the world's attention. After her triumphant victory at the prestigious UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) in 2022, Katie sets her sights on the Western States Endurance Run in 2023. As she tackles this gruelling challenge, the film takes viewers on a captivating exploration of both races while unraveling the essence of who Katie truly is. Witness her incredible feat as she crosses the finish line of the Western States race in second place, securing the second-best time ever recorded. Through the highs and lows, victories and setbacks, "Step by Step" paints a vivid portrait of Katie Schide and the incredible world of trail running, inspiring audiences to embrace their own journeys and conquer their dreams, one step at a time.
An Island Off An Island:
For the past 20 years, Jenene and John have carried a simple life together in Bruny; an island off the island of Tasmania, at the bottom end of Australia. This film is an intimate portrait about life away from the distractions of the outside world.
Photo: Ale Di Lullo