Movies For Your Monday

At Home with James Doerfling: Click help to help support filmmaker Connor Macleod's fundraiser
Taking Off at Mt. Washington:
Quick video I made from the last (and first ride) at Mt. Washington before school started. Thanks to Cody Canning, Andrew Geisbrecht, and Kevin (@thisisgoingdownhill) for the additional clips.
The Bee Roll:
Buncha homies doing fun stuff. Way too many fun times to count so here are some in a video. Riders: Owen Marks, Logan Peat, Daniel Fleury, Caleb Holonko, Jayden Farley, Brandon Semenuk, Paul Genovese, Tom Van Steenbergen, Warren Kniss, Ray George, and Isaac Wallen (me).
Fernie Shreddin'
Riding around Fernie, BC during August long weekend. Good times riding with a good crew! Riders: Stephane Pelletier, Palmer Crerar, Brett Williams, Dillen Primeau, Dylan Siggers, Desmond Harrison, Matt Dennis, and Harris.
Big White 2018:
Race recap from the Dunbar Summer Series.
Burke Mountain Shredit:
Edit made at Socapa Mountain Camp at Burke. Riders: Eli Moskowitz & Camden Arnold. Video: Alex McAndrew & Mark Clement.
Sesh Diaries - Ep.3:
Nick Robinson decided to put it on display during some local laps for episode three of the diaries.
Destination Trail - Canada:
In this episode, we follow the Coastal Crew's Kyle Norbraten, Curtis Robinson, and Dylan Dunkerton as they head to the Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia in search of natural inspiration for their Coast Gravity Park. First traveling by floatplane, then horses, a hike-a-bike, and a long descent, the Chilcotins proved to be remote and isolated, with many of the trails being carved out from centuries of horse and wildlife use. In other words, it took some hard work to get out there, but once the crew started riding, they quickly realized that they not only had these epic trails all to themselves, but the stunning views, sprawling vistas, and jagged ridgelines also existed for their eyes only. It's mountain biking in its purist form - unplugged, adventurous, and completely outside of your comfort zone.
Road Bike Party 2 - Martyn Ashton:
Martyn Ashton, Danny MacAskill and Chris Akrigg take you on a new journey with a new bike in RBP 2.
Danny MacAskill - Way Back Home:
Way Back Home follows Danny on a journey from Edinburgh back to his hometown Dunvegan, in the Isle of Skye.
Danny MacAskill - The Ridge:
For the first time in one of his films Danny climbs aboard a mountain bike and returns to his native home of the Isle of Skye in Scotland to take on a death-defying ride along the notorious Cuillin Ridgeline.
Brian Yeagle - Anthem II:
A timeless segment from the best BMX film ever.
Let's Get Mystical:
Featuring: George Boyd, Randy Taylor, Robbo, Justin Simpson, Ryan Smith, Hanson Little, Mat Roe, Josh Bedford, Andy Martinez, Brandon Hoerres, and friends.
Classics - Chris Cole's "Ride the Sky" Part:
It seems he can do anything on a skateboard at any time, but this really spotlights Chris' ledge-work madness. Plus it wouldn't be a Cole part without a bunch of NBDs. Nyjah Huston introduces a classic from the 2008 Fallen video.
Classics - Paul Rodriguez "Yeah Right" Part:
With all of the smooth and consistent skating it makes sense that Nyjah's favorite video part is P-Rod's from Yeah Right.
before Blank - Trailer:
The blank crew takes a light-hearted and retrospective look into the similarities and differences that drove each member down their own path. Their deep passion for skiing began at a young age, and that link continues to shape their lives today.
Space:
A short featuring John John Florence.
Liam Mullany Reel:
Culmination of cinematography and directing work over the past while.
Saving Giant Sequoia Seeds for the Future:
Concern for the future of giant sequoias has prompted a seed collection program. Researcher Dave Katz and his team from the Cornell Tree Climbing Institute venture high up in the canopy to collect seed cones for the L.A. Moran Reforestation Center, a seed bank that houses millions of seeds from conifers across California.
The Important Places:
An amazing father son story.
Title Photo by: Eric Mickelson
