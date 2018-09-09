Movies For Your Monday

Women of DEITY - Ep. 1 - Vaea Verbeeck:
Take a journey behind the scenes with Vaea Verbeeck as she runs through an onslaught of events at Crankworx Whistler. Video: Vince Smith.
Darren & Ed Go Large - 2:
The boys are back again with another instalment of hardtail ripping, unicorn hooning, and plenty more chaos to boot. It's by no means your average riding video, but it was the funniest weekend behind a camera in ages!
Out For A Ride (Or Two):
Looks like Boris Tetzlaff is enjoying the rough terrain at home, ripping on tracks at the Bikepark Kalnica in Slovakia.
Cole Nichol Rides His Yard:
Video: August Nesbitt.
Shooting the Sh*t, Vol. 3:
Just some random footage of the boys having a session at the local jumps. The boys were sending it and learning new stuff. Riders in order: Brett Williams, Eddie, Dillen Primeau, Liam Gould, Palmer Crerar, and Neil. Hope you enjoy!
Chilean Big Mountain:
Chile looks gorgeous.
Big White BC Cup:
Stop number three on the Dunbar Summer Series. Next up is the Steve Smith Memorial BC Cup Finals at the Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Sept 16th weekend.
Motive: Finn Iles - The New Kid:
Finn Iles goes big in Prevost, talks motivations, and gets into his training program details. Now available on iTunes
.
Tour De Bike Parks:
Three BC bike parks in three days. Just how good are Big White, Silverstar, and Sunpeaks? See for yourselves.
Vital Raw - World Champs Practice:
What a race.
USN Racing 2018 - National Championships - Falmouth:
Scott Beaumont arrived in Falmouth for the 2018 British Cycling 4X National Championships ready to defend his National Champs title. Having won the title for the last 6 years in a row and 8 times in total, Scott was looking to continue re-writing the record books.
Martyn Ashton - Road Bike Party:
Martyn Ashton takes the £10k carbon road bike used by Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins & Mark Cavendish for a ride with a difference. With a plan to push the limits of road biking as far as his lycra legs would dare, Martyn looked to get his ultimate ride out of the awesome Pinarello Dogma 2. This bike won the 2012 Tour de France - surely it deserves a Road Bike Party!
Nora Cup - 2018 Nominees:
The pros have voted and here's your top five nominees for NORA Video Part Of The Year. Who's your pick? Dan Lacey - Beyond, Dakota Roche - Native Land 3, Dennis Enarson - CAPS LOCK, Jordan Hango - 2017 Fall Drop, or Zack Gerber - Us & Them?
Demolition BMX - Oregon Camping Trip:
We packed the van full with our team and hit the road to Oregon to ride some amazing skateparks and get in touch with our inner-outdoors. Featuring Dennis Enarson, Jason Watts, Kris Fox, Tyler Fernengel, Matt Cordova, Hucker, and Boyd Hilder.
Heath Kirchart - Stay Gold:
A classic.
Heath Kirchart - Battle Scars:
Heath Kirchart is our latest patient for the Battle Scars series, and his litany of breaks, crunches, and cracks, is enough to make you strap on a helmet or two.
Lacey Baker - Being:
Influential skateboarder, cultural ground shaker, and Nike SB’s secret weapon: welcome to the world of Lacey Baker.
Senior - 82 Winters in Telluride:
Senior is a Telluride icon, instrumental in the development of the Telluride Ski Resort. Telluride would not be what it is today without Senior.
Mentors - Hilaree Nelson:
We’re proud to announce Hilaree Nelson as the new Captain of our Global Athlete Team. As the second to hold that title, Hilaree will serve as a constant source of support, motivation, and vision to her fellow TNF athletes.
Nike - Dream Crazy:
Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.
Title Photo by: Harookz
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment