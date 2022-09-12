Movies For Your Monday

Handy MacAskill:

Liam Baylis - Seriously:

A Canadian Odyssey - Ep 3. Whistler Bike Park:

Sam Soriano - Back Of My Hand:

Shepherds Of The Trashumancia - Trail Tales:

Cam Zink Invitational Recap:

All Aboard - Ep. 1:

Greg Minnaar - Off The Clock:

Vans Canada In Ottawa:

Sam Jones - California Jonsein'

Clément Carpentier 'Quiet':

Kevin Peraza - Brussels Plaza Session:

Heath Kirchart - Epicly Later'd:

Nora Vasconcello "Rendezvous" Part:

Tristan Rennie - Raised In The Badlands:

Why Tarantino Will Only Make 10 Movies:

Beyond:

Super Mom:

Fire As Ceremony - Fire As Science:

Kindred:

Handy MacAskill is back for more little bike, big tricks. But this time he's taking his fast-fingered riding beyond the garden walls and into the big, wide world.A mountain bike video featuring: Liam Baylis, Jake Murray & Emil Johansson.Crankworx called, and the SCOR Collective answered. While the lift lines may be long, there are moments to be found on these trails that can be compared to nowhere else on earth. The Dirt Merchant bargains for Thomas’s soul, Kasi is convinced to try D1 and immediately crowns it his new favourite trail, and Ludo goes directly to Garbanzo to avoid anyone with rental bikes. Meanwhile, Nick Wieghall is invited into the van by way of free candy; given his gregarious personality and, as Ludo calls it, his “testosterone moustache,” he figures what could go wrong. Hinkson links on Crabapple with Kasi and Thomas while Ludo and Nick sit back, then the crew gets a good old-fashioned A-Line party lap in before enjoying some of Whistler’s finest nightlife.Knowing somewhere like the back of your hand means having an intimate familiarity with that place; the smell of cool spring weather at the start of the season, the rhythm of bridgework under your tires, the sound of touching down on the sweet spot of the dirt landing. In their latest video for Marzocchi Back of My Hand, athlete Sam Soriano and filmmaker Tory Powers explore the trails and textures of three very different—and very cherished—riding zones in Colorado where she evolved during her rise as a professional mountain biker. “The locations are my three favorite riding spots in Colorado; Valmont bike park in Boulder, Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park, and Enchanted Forest in Golden,” says Soriano. “There’s a certain nostalgia when I ride these trails. I've been riding places since I started mountain biking and it's almost like I'm paying homage to the rider I was. It's really rewarding to literally feel and recognize how far I’ve come when I return to these spots. Video: Tory Powers.Centuries-old traditions and cultures have transformed ancient routes into modern nature trails. These footpaths and cattle trails, sprawling from valley to valley and used every season of the year, remind us of those days of pedalling with our bikes.Spawning from Biggest Little Fest, The Cam Zink Invitational is a combination of Thrasher's King Of The Road, Audi Nines, and a Fest Series event, all rolled into one. I invited 30 friends to Reno and my 169 acre paradise for bikes and motos, to compete for a winner take all week of challenges ranging from, Longest Wheelie Through The Casino, to Best Whip.Convert a school bus, get a bunch of mountain bikers into said school bus, drive around New Zealand, see what happens—that's basically the idea behind the All Aboard! A Specialized New Zealand Bus Trip. Come along with Jacob Odonoghue-Price, Matt Begg, Charlie Murray, David McMillan, and Elmo Cotter on this first episode!After winning the 2021 World Championships and becoming downhill mountain biking’s most decorated rider, Greg Minnaar, a.k.a. “The Goat,” got off to a bit of a slow start at the first round of the 2022 DH World Cup. So, after finishing up the first round of the DH World Cup, Greg heads back to the Alps at the Santa Cruz Syndicate headquarters to fine tune the bike, body, and mind for the remainder of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Finding the flow on the DH race bike is key for top-level athletes, so Greg alongside his mechanic Lyle Hyslop, work closely as a team to identify and tackle obstacles that unlock possibilities. Together, they fine-tune Greg's bike to achieve a comfortable and confidence inspiring base line setup for the remainder of the season. Greg recently went down at the last World Cup of the season in Val di sole. We wish him all the best with his recovery and know that he’ll be back training again soon in preparation for the next season.Vans Canada have a hell of a stacked squad - shove 'em all in a van and you've got the ingredients to a killer recipe. Watch Mike Gray, Dillon Lloyd, Justin Hughes, Ryan Eles, Joel Fortin, Dean Hartley, and an injured Chijioke Okafo take on the streets of Ottawa.Earlier this year, Sam Jones made the pilgrimage out to the Golden State for a hit of that glorious Cali sunshine. Sam went in hard on the iconic West Coast spots and his new BSD video part, California Jonesin', is the result. Enjoy...“We had originally started this project (filmed in my hometown, Le Havre in Normandy) just before Covid 19 started but were soon restricted because of curfews and had to postpone the video for a whole year. By then we were back to facing the freezing winter nights. Filming in the streets at night is kind of refreshing though. There are less people around and it’s way more peaceful. I really enjoyed that side of it. All of that is what makes this video so special to me.Kevin doesn't waste a day when he's traveling, even after a big competition. He went right into filming this video after competing in Simple Session. So enjoy a mix of technical and heavy hitting style from the man; Kevin Peraza.Legend Heath Kirchart walked away from skating at the height of his career. He’s gone from pushing his physical limits on a board to a new life of death-defying travel missions.Roll up and rendezvous with Nora V as she hits epic spots from Maui to San Diego in this heavy part. Come for Nora's stylish trick selection and stay for that Nicki track. This part's going to require a rewatch...Whether it’s a backyard pool or major contest, Tristan Rennie can skate it all. Enjoy his journey in Raised in the Badlands.Will he fully retire? Somehow we doubt it.In 2021 he won the Lead World Cup - a competitive indoor climbing circuit - and climbed Bibliographie, at the time one of the world's two 9c rock climbing routes. He is part of the new generation of climbers who found their footing in climbing gyms before transitioning to real rock and is regarded as one of the best sport climbers in the world.Between 1996 and 2004 Wendy Fisher was the most dominant female big mountain freeskier in the world - then she had kids. Nearly a decade later, we revisit Wendy to see if she's still got 'it.'Special thank you to the communities of Yunesit'in and Xeni Gwet'in.A family takes an impulsive leap into backcountry ski lodge ownership & the course of their lives are changed forever.