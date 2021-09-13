Movies For Your Monday

Josh Woodward - All Good in the Hood:
Woodward ripping up his local trails. @joshwoodwardphoto
Viktor Novak - Jeykll:
So what exactly is the Jekyll capable of? Video: Loam Cinema.
Thoma Luettgen - Sentiers du Moulin, QC:
Thoma Luettgen battling the gnarly trails of Sentiers Du Moulin, in Quebec, Canada. Also, putting down stylish manoeuvres on the jumps. Rider: Thoma Luettgen. Video: Laurent Bilodeau.
ITHG Presents - Bellingham Roadtrip:
In Ep.4 of the 420 series Dakoda, Ryan, and Kevin go on a road trip to Bellingham and ride local dirt jumps and the Shire.
Woburn Bike Park Jam:
The Crew at Woburn put on an epic jam for 2021.
Alex Volokhov - Svoboda:
Svoboda is a Slavic word tied to an expression of freedom. Mountain bike athlete Alex Volokhov conveys that sense of creativity through his own riding and trail-building, with values further ingrained into him from the considerable time he spent with the late Jordie Lunn. The cumulative months spent completely alone in the pouring rain hauling dirt or digging through difficult roots are completely justified in the pursuit of creation, and giving life to an idea built from the ground up. Director: Liam Mullany.
Anthony Messere - Resurgence:
Building upon a decade of competing at the highest level of freeride and slopestyle competitions around the world, Anthony Messere’s riding career is undergoing a resurgence; still boosting to the moon off a left hip, but to a new level of enjoyment and creativity aboard Polygon Bikes. Taking a step away from competition, Anthony’s fresh focus will see him returning to his roots. Riding all sorts of mountain bikes and making creative content to inspire others to get on their bike and progress their own riding. A special thanks to the team at Mind Spark Cinema for making this project a possibility!
Brandon Semenuk - Realm:
Brandon Semenuk is back! This time, he reimagines the true essence of slopestyle by designing four unique features in hopes of advancing and promoting creativity in the sport, and allowing riders to bring their own creative riding styles to the table.
Kenny Smith - Hawgin' The Chilcotins:
To Send the Search is to be relentless in your hunt for epic. Kenny Smith and his ragtag crew are all-in on this 8-day adventure into the wild unknown. Hawgin’ the Chilcotins takes a band of brothers, drops them into a land of bears and insect armadas, and shows us what true “send-it-and-see” commitment looks like.
Erice van Leuven - New Zealand Roadtrip:
Back at the start of 2021, Erice and older brother Finn loaded up the car with four bikes and spent two weeks exploring Te Waiponamu -The South Island.
SF-It 2:
Ethan Corriere, Justin Spriet, and Matt Nordstrom return to the Bay Area with AM's Max Miller and Mikey Andrew riding shotgun. You already know this crew handled business.
Gabriel Chaves At Dirt World:
Gabriel Chaves giving it all at Dirt World Flypark, Neuquén Argentina.
Cultcrew - 2 Days In NYC:
Throwing down in the Big Apple.
Max Nerurkar - Dirt Dumb:
Many missions making many memories, all in the name of fun.
Louie Lopez - Worldly Goods:
To celebrate the release of his collection, Louie Lopez split a week between San Francisco and Sacramento with a handpicked crew of longtime Volcom teammates: Alec Majerus, Collin Provost, and Simon Bannerot. After a cool few days of stacking clips in San Francisco, they braved the 100+ Nor-Cal summer heat and proceeded inland to Sacramento.
Shane O'Neill's "Shane Goes" Rough Cut:
It’s hard finding faults in Shane’s first makes, yet he perseveres and cleans up each and every immaculate maneuver. Man is a perfectionist.
Enchanted Forest:
At Trollhaugen Resort in Dresser, Wisconsin, snowboarders like Benny Milam have developed an innate ability to sniff out features and lines in unexpected places, and make the most of the little things while dreaming big. Benny’s dreams become a reality as he stumbles upon a zone that transports him into another dimension. Filled with log jibs, forest folk, and just enough snow for Benny to showcase his snowboarding prowess, check out how Benny makes the most out of the area he was raised in.
The Collective - X Women's Segment:
The crew featured in this segment have topped podiums at the Olympics, the X Games, Dew Tour, World Cups and everywhere else in between, racking up a collective 58 pro-level medals between them, and counting. Away from the judges, the floodlights and the pressures of the competition stage, the crew set their sights on shredding together to produce one of the most fun, upbeat terrain park segments of the year. The aim: showcase the insane level that women’s park skiing has risen to and inspire the next generation to push the bar higher.
Becoming Cousteau:
Becoming Cousteau gives an inside look at the life of explorer, filmmaker and beloved adventurer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his iconic films and inventions, and the experiences that made him the 20th century’s most unique and renowned environmental voice.
The N.B.A. Officially Drafted a Woman in 1977. It Was Me.:
As a child growing up in rural Mississippi, Lusia “Lucy” Harris often stayed up past her bedtime watching her favorite N.B.A. players, dreaming of one day playing on the same courts. Reaching 6 feet 3 inches by the time she was in high school, Harris was often called “long and tall and that’s all” by her classmates — but she knew her height would be an asset on the court. And she wasn’t just tall enough to play the game. She was a rare talent who would go on to be a three-time national college champion and an Olympic silver medalist, making her a national sensation by the time she finished her college career. For an electrifying young basketball player on the national stage, success often comes with a lucrative professional contract and brand deals — but Harris’s moment came in the 1970s, decades before the W.N.B.A. was founded, when few opportunities were available to female athletes interested in pursuing a professional career. In Ben Proudfoot's "The Queen of Basketball," Harris tells the story of what happens when an unstoppable talent runs out of games to win.
Photo: Toby Cowley
