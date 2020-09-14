Movies For Your Monday

Gorrest Fump:
Gorrest remembers his first bike.
Rubbin' Wood - Men On Bikes:
Where's Cary Elwes when you need him?
6 Years on the Bike - A Progression:
Follow along with me through my first six years of freeride! It's been a long, exciting, and difficult journey so far. Anyone who has put the work in to get to where I am now or ever farther will understand the mental and physical struggles that you have to go through. Filmed between 2014 and 2020.
Euro Trippin:
2019 Euro trip all covered through the good old iPhone. Rider: Josh Birkenhake.
Industrial Renovation:
Short film with Matt Campbell. Video: Finn Lloyd.
Ripping Up Deer Valley:
Riding Tidal Wave, Tsunami, and other trails at Deer Valley Resort. Video: Alex Knight.
Buck X Dupelle:
Who doesn't love a trail dog?
2020 Detrac Race Team:
The team is frothing for the 2020 downhill season to finally kick off.
A Product Of The Environment:
The Rocky Mountain Altitude will help you hold the high lines, tee up trail gaps, and push a pace that you didn’t know you had in you. Ridden by the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team, the redesigned Altitude is now more capable than ever and has everything you need to take your riding to the next level. Just go fast – because fast is fun.
Trek Slash - Tattoo It On Your Face:
This baby ticks all the boxes.
Sight Unseen - Boulder with Brice Shirbach:
Any first run on a trail - let alone a first run at top speed - brings the rider closer to flow state: feeling the trail, reacting, connecting with honed intuition, the senses sharpened by the vulnerability of unknown turns. The Sight Unseen series captures Pivot Cycles' athlete Brice Shirbach's passion for riding blind, with stunning "one take" edits from Colorado's Front Range and San Juan Mountains. The first edit in the series, "Sight Unseen - Boulder", reveals a rowdy corner of the Rockies, hidden in urban Boulder's backyard.
Hallowed Ground Ep, 1 - The Marina, Hastings:
A brand new video series from us here at DIG. Hallowed Ground is an in-depth look at the history of some of the most iconic spots in BMX, with insight from some of the names who have thrown themselves down, along, or up them. First up in episode one, we have legendary locals Ian Morris (United) and Dan Lacey (Animal/Vans/Source) giving you the lowdown on the Marina double set in Hastings, UK. Take it away Dan...
Dan Kruk - Destroyer Of Rails:
Dan Kruk is an absolute machine and has been cranking out footage on an unimaginable level. Rail boss.
Yeti Presents: Finding Ground - A Geoff Rowley Story:
From 12-year-old boy with his first skateboard in Liverpool to 43-year-old professional skater and hunting guide in California, Geoff Rowley is anything but typical. Which is why it comes as no surprise that to stay fit, he now spends weeks at a time deep in the California wilderness in search of Desert Big Horn Sheep. For a man who has spent his life doing tricks in the air, hunting is now the way he stays grounded and finds the inner peace to live happy.
Rough Cut - Mason Silva's "Nike SB" Part:
Mason has the heart, soul and courage of a die-hard warrior, sacrificing skin and sanity with every battle, and never giving in until he emerges victorious.
Sammy Carlson - Rejoice:
Filmed by: Bryan Metcalf-Perez, Clay Mitchell, and Kaleb Weston.
Perspectives - Renan Ozturk:
Climbing has always fed artist and filmmaker Renan Ozturk's soul. But it was his travels into far-off places that created an undying passion for human connection, cross-cultural understanding, and storytelling.
Using Cuts As A Visual Effect:
*WARNING* Contains gory clips from horror movies. A quick video in celebration of the simple cut and what can be done with just some editing.
Our Planet - From Deserts to Grasslands:
Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.
Unfenced - A Race to Keep the Red Desert Wild:
The Red Desert in southwest Wyoming is the largest unfenced area in the continental United States. But pressure from the oil and gas lobby is currently shaping how the Bureau of Land Management administers this unique landscape. In order to raise awareness about this threatened ecosystem, several Wyoming conservation groups have banded together to organize a trail race that brings runners, local stakeholders and concerned citizens together to experience this place and see exactly what is at stake.
Photo: Margus Riga
1 Comment
Post a Comment