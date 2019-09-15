Movies For Your Monday

Sep 16, 2019
by Scott Secco  
Conor's Backcountry Mission: Conor Macfarlane hits New Zealand's South Island backcountry.

Conor's Backcountry Mission

by FSA-MTB
Views: 5,391    Faves: 49    Comments: 0


Dean Tennant - Sending It: Dean getting rowdy.

Dean Tennant sending it

by larock
Views: 76,742    Faves: 1,845    Comments: 221


Escaping the Whistler Crowds: Felix Burke escapes the bike park and rides a hidden gem in Whistler, BC. Video: Max McCulloch.

Escaping the Whistler Crowds

by victoriabiker13
Views: 5,060    Faves: 15    Comments: 0


Focus - A Trail Session with Fergus Ryan: Fergus Ryan rides in Wales for the first instalment of a new miniature docu-series: Trail Sessions.

Focus: A Trail Session with Fergus Ryan

by trailcreativesmtb
Views: 3,253    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


BFe at Leeds Urban bike park: Dave Camus and Ben Tyas ripping.

BFe at Leeds Urban bike park

by cotic-bikes
Views: 3,147    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


Deep Summer 2019 - Michael Overbeck: A collection of images that were shot, edited & assembled over three days during the Deep Summer Photo Challenge in Whistler, BC. A huge thank you to Quinn Hanley, Malcolm Watson, Jordy Norris & Lou Currie for making this all possible.

Deep Summer 2019 - Michael Overbeck

by MichaelOverbeck
Views: 440    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Back At It: After missing most of his summer due to injuries, Hayden is back on the bike. Video: Jackson Parker.

Back At It

by clear-glass-media
Views: 146    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Harry Schofield - Age 5,6,7&8 Year Old Compilation: Happy Birthday little dude! Enjoy your 9th birthday and hopefully see you at Rampage or Crankworx slopestyle soon.

Harry Schofield 5,6,7&8yo compilation

by Skunkace
Views: 1,448    Faves: 12    Comments: 1


Forgotten Dirt: Mountain bikers are constantly exploring the world around them, looking for new trails to discover. But as our world shrinks, unridden trail networks are harder and harder to find. In "Forgotten Dirt", Matt Hunter and a small team of riders travel to the remote Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan on a world first mountain bike expedition to explore trails that are thousands of years old. Ironically, their search for new trails leads to some of the oldest trails on earth.



Battle of Hastings 2019 - Best Trick: This is what happens when you gather some of the world's best BMXers in one place.



Travis Hughes - It's Chill: Don’t let the title fool you - the video is not chill. Travis may be just about the chillest dude there is, but put him on a bike and he becomes a determined, fearless, and practically unstoppable maniac whose sole focus is pushing his riding to the next level. Filming for more than three years, Travis got to be as picky as he wanted with this one, and the time and work he put in shows. Press play and watch this guy crush it!



Heath Kirchart - Stay Gold: The final part from a legend.



Heath Kirchart - Mind Field: Heath's videos were always a treat.



Heath Kirchart - This Is Skateboarding: Another classic.



Heath Kirchart - Battle Scars: Heath Kirchart is our latest patient for the Battle Scars series, and his litany of breaks, crunches, and cracks, is enough to make you strap on a helmet or two.



Kris Foster - Real Moto 2019: Watch Kris Foster and filmer Anthony Vitale’s entry into the annual X-Games contest.



Culture Of Free - Napster: In 1999, a file-sharing program created in a Boston dorm room sent shock waves across the music industry and served notice that a major cultural shift was underway.



China: "It's one of the most unique landscapes in the world... These vegetation-covered, crazy dots on the landscape in every direction that just go on forever." 'China' follows Arc'teryx athlete Jonathan Siegrist through a month-long trip across one of the most stunning and unique places in the world, where the climbing is as diverse as the landscape. From massive limestone arches to the sheer overhanging faces, the area is home to some of the most difficult climbing in all of Southeast Asia. Video: Tara Kerzhner.



Bella Coola Gnar Segment: One of the best segments from Sherpas Cinema's film Into The Mind.



Foothills - The Unlinked Heritage of Snowboarding: The people of Petran, Turkey, have been snowboarding for roughly 300 years. It’s not snowboarding as we know it, but you’ll recognize it. In this film by WRKSHRT, we follow Alex Yoder and Nick Russell into Turkey’s Kaçkar Mountains on a quest to unearth the unlinked heritage of snowboarding and have some fun in the process.



Steve taking a rock drop on the way down to Sol Mountian Lodge

Photo: Kent B


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Forgotten Dirt = Life goals. I love the exploratory mtb genre.
  • 1 0
 moto was sweeeeeet

