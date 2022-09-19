Movies For Your Monday

Bryn Atkinson - The Gold Standard:
There are some things you can always rely on in the Pacific Northwest. The sun will rise and set every day (even if you can’t see it), the weather’ll be predictably unpredictable, and when Bryn Atkinson gets behind a project, it’s gonna be a banger. It’s not in Bryn’s nature to half-ass anything. Every detail of a project is considered to elevate it to the next level. The choice of trail. The crew. The shots. Getting the bike just right. And he’s just got a way about his riding that no other rider can match – with style and speed that drop your jaw to the floor whatever the frame rate. So, sit back, grab a drink and behold the new Gold Standard, forged by the imagination of Bryn Atkinson. Video: Clay Porter.
A Canadian Odyssey - Ep 4. Chilcotins:
Opting out of the big pedal, Thomas stays in Whistler to pay off his debt to the Dirt Merchant, and his spot in the Travel Mate is taken up by Nick. As the crew heads down the Hurley FSR, the van has a senior moment requiring them to pedal up a steep gravel road to give the old girl a break. Rest assured; the Collective will stop at nothing to reach their final destination. The grizzly bear capital of Canada. Sure enough, Ludo’s close encounter with the furry kind completes the trip and the alpine suffer fest that follows is just gravy on the cake (or something like that). With heatwaves being traded in for serious low pressure in the mountains, GoreTex becomes the new board shorts, and everyone wonders why they left their puffy jackets behind. Ludo improvises with plastic bag insulation, Nick demands more high 5s, and Kasi begins to wonder why he isn’t back in Whistler with Thomas. All in all, the Chilcotins deliver in a big way, leaving the crew in awe of what Canada has to offer.
Kaos Seagrave - Unhinged:
The first athlete edit instalment from the freeride and downhill powerhouse that is Kaos Seagrave. Unhinged was created, designed, constructed, led and activated by Kaos and his team and set in the stunning Welsh hills that are home to Kaos. Enjoy.
For The Love Of The Game:
Why do we even ride downhill? We take on bails, falls, bruises, and even injuries sometimes… But that feeling of flying down the trail, firing up those turns, and collecting that airtime we all know we have deserved so badly; everything else becomes unimportant once we are in that moment. We do it for the love of the game!
Casey Brown & Kirsten Van Horne - Golden Heaven:
Winding through ponderosa pine and sneaking past mountain goats that freckle the Canadian Rockies and Columbia Mountains, Casey Brown and Kirsten Van Horne let 'er rip on the ultimate British Columbian road trip. From Golden to Kamloops, BC, they tackle miles of grin-inducing singletrack on the ultimate playmate for any kind of trail day — the new Fuel EX. Let the good vibes roll.
Slopestyle Highlights - Bike Big White Freedride Days 2022:
After two long years without crowds, the Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival opened its doors to athletes and spectators for what turned out to be an incredible weekend of racing, tricks and spills at 1700m elevation. There were seven events across three days, including Men's Bronze Slopestyle, Women and Grom Slopestyle, Whip-Off, Best Trick, and Dual Slalom - all culminating with the Tom Van Steenbergen Invitational FMB Gold Slopestyle event on Saturday.
The Good Days With Eddie Reynolds:
Eddie Reynolds is one of the lucky ones. Born and raised in Southern California he spends his summer days going between his three favourite sports: biking, skating, and surfing. Whether on a Shonky in the skate park, his Process 134 at the local trails, the Process X on rougher stuff, or the rusty old tricycle, Eddie makes it all look good. Infused with that sunny SoCal vibe, Eddie makes sure every day is a Good Day. Video: Satchel Cronk.
Chatel x FPV Drone:
Nothing beats drones when it’s about showcasing what Châtel has to offer and riders like Simon Pierguidi, Yannick Baechler, Nicolas Baechler, Marius Perraudin, and Candice Tupin.
Jerôme Caroli - No Boarders:
April 2022, when we shot this edit, the majority of bike parks in the Alps were closed. So, Verbier based Jérôme Caroli chose to shoot the first images on the new Supreme DH V5 by descending to an altitude where the snow had already melted. "Riding in these gullies in spring conditions with beautifully loamy dirt is an incredible feeling. It’s very similar to the feelings you get skiing in the forest with a good dose of fresh snow!” - Jerome Caroli. Video: Gaetan Clary.
Bernardo Teixeira - Trail Dog:
The quote "A dog is a man´s best friend," has certainly been heard by all. Here we have the relationship between a mountain biker and his dog. Bernardo and Lyra to be exact. Together they shred the trail Bandeirinha in Azores, Portugal.
John Nelson x F-IT ALL:
Seattle stand-up! John Nelson comes through with some superior biking in his F-IT ALL section.
Denim Cox - 'More Speed Less Doubt' Raw:
Does it get any rawer than this?! Here's a look behind the scenes at the dedication Denim Cox put into filming his 'More Speed Less Doubt' BSD part in the newest instalment of our 2nd Angle series.
Matt Cordova - Verde BMX 2022:
Team Verde man-of-action Matt Cordova goes in on a concrete crushing crusade across the Western US.
Daewon Song’s In Transition Part:
The first winner of our In Transition contest series, Daewon Song, stretched the limits of a “tranny part.” Filmed at the recently reopened Channel Street park, he showed us that there’s more than one way to skate a bowl, or a pallet on a bowl, or a flatbar on a bowl, or…
David Gonzalez' "Possessed to Skate" Rough Cut:
It's been a decade since David dropped one of the heaviest parts ever, earning him the 2012 SOTY trophy as a result. Hop on the missions that made it happen.
Chris Athans "Thunder" Part:
Athans goes four down on every wall he can find in The City—this dude has no pause button.
How "Spider-Verse" Forced Animation To Evolve:
When you think of CGI animated films, you likely think of Pixar. The studio practically invented the genre with 1995’s Toy Story — the first CGI animated feature film. After Toy Story, almost all animation studios wanted to follow in Pixar’s successful footsteps, straight down to their style. Many studios sought out “The Pixar Look”: extremely high quality, physically based, and in some cases almost photorealistic. It’s an appealing approach that remains popular at the box office — but animated movies started looking kind of homogeneous. And while studios and independent artists tested out more stylized approaches in short films, no studio would commit to a feature-length animated movie that looked so different. That is, until Sony Pictures/Imageworks took on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Instead of chasing the look everyone was after, the team wanted to create something visually new. They did it with “non-photorealistic rendering.”
This Is The Motherload - Ep. 3:
We might call it the Motherload but the truth is that it’s much, much more. It takes a village and nowhere does that old cliché ring true more than when it comes to Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway’s day-to-day heroics. Meet the incredible support network that keeps the wheels spinning behind the scenes for these two adventurous moms as they juggle parenthood, work, and personal well-being in their life in the mountains.
A Climate Of Optimism:
Former White House climate advisor and fledgling alpinist, Molly Kawahata, reflects upon her journey from the White House to the high peaks and how they’ve shaped her vision for a brighter, more promising future.
American Scar:
In Daniel Lombroso’s documentary, activists expose an ecocide at the U.S.-Mexico border that could alter the evolutionary future of North America.
Photo: Anthony Smith
