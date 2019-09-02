Movies For Your Monday

Here We Go With Antoine Boulard:
French tech wizard and all around nice guy Antoine Boulard is back with another banger! He took his Scott Ransom out for a heavy mixture of all kinds: plowing through snow, hitting dirt jumps, insanely technical riding, big tricks, and blasting though an old bobsled track. So much mind blowing stuff going on. Video: Arthur Chambre.
Don't Get A Job:
Queenstown has become the home of the Vanzacs. Year in, year out we spend our summers sampling some of the best riding, night life, and good times. This edit is everything this crew lives for and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it. Don't get a job.
Project Breathe Easy - Full Film:
Matt Macduff, Anthony Messere, Aaron Chase, Logan Peat, and Sam Reynolds tearing it up.
Ferndog:
I had some free time in July while rehabbing a dislocated shoulder and decided to film a video of my friends in Fernie, they rip! Enjoy. Riders: Dylan Siggers, Matt Dennis, Liam Baylis, and Dillen Primeau.
Slopeduro:
Wriggles takes some of his slope tricks onto the big bike in Whistler.
Eminence 670:
As summer comes to an end, Shred Tam Visuals set out over the past three months to compile their first full length film. It all started with the famous Pemberton train gap. To the filming of everything from laps in the bike park to riding BMX in the skatepark. Showcasing talented riding along with a diverse soundtrack made for fourteen minutes of pure stoke.
Helibiking Mt. Cartier With Wandering Wheels:
Join us for a rip down the biggest and best heli drop trail in the world!
Vince:
Shape, ride, eat, sleep, repeat. For Dutch freerider Vince Moonen that is the only way to live. Inspired by Loose Riders shredders like Nico Vink, Vince is constantly looking to perfect his craft, holding his inverts longer and throwing his whips more sideways. In our latest video, Vince steezes it up at his local trails, showing off some crazy tricks like an x-up to tabletop. Hope you enjoy it!
Rooted Season 2 - Episode 5 - Wishing We Were Always In Whistler:
The boys headed up to Whistler to escape real life and have too much fun riding all week. Some DH racing, Whip-off, A-Line laps and even more riding just for fun made for an epic week.
Nothing But Bangers:
Heavy clips from from some of the most famous BMX and MTB trails in the world. Shot on location: Posh and Catty woods (Pennsylvania, US), Post Office (Aptos, CA, US), La Poma Bike Park, Lost and Lloret (Barcelona, Spain) etc Featuring: Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, R-dog, Connor Gallart, Sam Reynolds, Matt Jones, Olly Wilkins etc.
Tom Dugan - Real BMX:
Short but sweet.
Brian Foster - Holy Fit:
The Blue Falcon soars.
Jamie Thayer - The Way Out:
Well, this is what four years of dedication looks like! Jamie Thayer went waaaay way in for his first ever section and ending part from #thewayout
video. Not a lot of people can say their first part was this hectic! He filmed so much crazy stuff for this two-song masterpiece, shot throughout the Midwest. Roof clips, huge rails, massive whip gaps - this has it all. Incredible stuff.
Van's ''Take It Back'' Film:
This one will get the blood flowing and heart pumping. Geoff, Pedro, and Ronnie put it all on the line in honour of the Phelper.
John Dilo's "Welcome to Almost" Part:
Mega-pop, manual mastery, and a ferocious flick – Dilo never disappoints.
Emerica's "Proverbs" Tour Video:
Six days is a quick trip, but when your squad is stacked it all just comes together. Demos get dusted, spots get scorched, and all is copacetic.
Home - Trailer:
Between 2011 and 2015 UK adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe by bike, kayak and rowing boat, travelling over 20,000 miles by human power alone. Her voyage was followed by thousands, hooked on her infectious humour and love of life. But travelling solo, the trip took its toll, and a violent storm on the Pacific took Sarah to the physical and mental brink. Woven out of hundreds of hours of footage, Home intimately and unflinchingly captures Sarah’s journey, telling a story of heart and soul, of determination and joy, and one woman’s trek towards true emotional acceptance.
A Walk In The Park:
They may call it a Picnic, but this is no walk in the park. Bike 23 miles, swim 1.3 miles, hike 3 miles, and climb 6,000 feet straight up. Then eat a donut. Turn around. Do it in reverse. Before Kelly Halpin tried the Grand Teton triathlon she had no idea what she was capable of.
The Malloy Brothers:
The Malloy brothers' love of adventure has brought them to remote beaches all over the globe, earned them spots at the top of the competitive surfing world, and fuelled their endless exploration.
Searching For Christmas Tree:
A university teacher looking to break free from a life of routine and a mysterious frozen waterfall that no one knows the whereabouts, spins this story of seemingly futile quests and ultimately transcending climb. This is also an interesting side look into a rarely seen facet of China, a snapshot of a generation growing up in tandem with China’s fascinating transformation over the past few decades.
