Movies For Your Monday

Kirt Voreis - 29 Air: @carson-storch
gave me the keys to the Black Sage course and @caleb-ely
captured the ride. Didn't get much time on the course during the event, so real stoked to get some runs down this monster. Spinning the 40ft dub at 45 years old makes this fool happy! Thanks Carson and Kyle for letting me shred!
Transcontinental - Headliners 2:
This is the follow up to Headliners with more World Cup race footage from around the world. It features many riders who are still going strong today (Peat, Lopes, Voreis) as well as vintage footage of Nicolas Vouilloz racking up wins on his way to the still unmatched 10 World Championships.
DH With A Camera Bag:
In this self filmed video, I wanted to prove how realistic it is to ride flat out with a heavy pack full of camera gear.
Tahnee Seagrave - 13 years old!
Tahnee was pinned as a junior.
Up to Down:
Some technical climbing and descending in OZ trails. Ride, Film, Edit by Matt Slager.
Dodging the Dreich:
Liam and James can't be hooped with the February rain back in Fort William so bail to Finale for some dry bike riding. Liam has Edie and Lilia with him so James chances upon some company of his own between the trails!
Berm Slaps and Trail Gaps - Jakob Hartman:
Getting loose at Silver Star with that rad Slovenian guy who used to live in the Bike Ranch parking lot and has recently migrated to Vernon. We ended up having time constraints and managed to get something rad out of it, owing to Jakob's ability to thrown down for five hours straight. Video: Max Loukidelis.
NF-370 - Jacob Guthrie:
My summer project is done! Jacob Guthrie rips local trails built over the summer in Bend, Oregon. Put a lot of hours into this one. Enjoy!
Owen Marks - Last Sessions:
It's sad to say that the final days of the "Freedom 40" trails have come to an end. For the last 10 years this little patch of perfection has served as a training ground for the best mountain bikers from around the world. However it is has also been a home for many of us that live in town. Owen has spent thousands of hours at this gated 40 acres keeping the lines perfected. I owe it all to this pristine landscape, and I am sure Owen would say the same. The legacy of the "Freedom 40" trails will live on forever. Massive thanks to Eric for the unreal hospitality over all the years.
Christian Rigal - Street Sends:
Rigal sending it on a trail bike.
Christian Rigal - Still United - Full Part:
One of the best rail parts ever.
Christian Rigal - 2015 Demolition Part:
More heavy moves in the streets.
Markit Zero - Full Movie:
Featuring incredible parts from: Chad Kerley, Connor Lodes, Dennis Enarson, Mike Jonas, Geoff Slattery, Rob Wise, Ronnie Napolitan, and Christian Rigal.
Where Are We Going?
We took Alec Majerus, Louie Lopez, Milton Martinez, Jackson Pilz, Simon Bannerot, Collin Provost and Jhanca Gonzalez to New York City to see what they could put down on some crusty east coast spots.
Spitfire - Keep The Fire Burning:
]You won’t find a sicker road trip squad than this crew right here. The Spit team leaves nothing but scorched Earth and crushed concrete in its wake.
Geoff Rowley's "Take It Back" - Raw Files:
43 years old and still ripping.
Ricky Carmichael - Real Moto 2019:
Watch Ricky Carmichael and filmer Jack Berg’s entry into Real Moto 2019,
The Mountains Are Calling - Trailer:
Dane Tudor and Simon Hillis take an introspective look at one’s attraction to the mountains, different types of snow conditions and terrain as they explore the breathtaking peaks of British Columbia.
Defined By A Line:
Josh Ewing began visiting the Bears Ears region of southeastern Utah to climb at Indian Creek and explore the local archaeology. But when he moved to the town of Bluff, he saw degradation from oil drilling, looting, and careless visitors. Ewing knew simply loving a place was no longer enough.
Jackie Chan - How To Do Action Comedy:
Some filmmakers can do action. Others can do comedy. But for 40 years, the master of combining them has been Jackie Chan. Let’s see how he does it.
Photo: Hailey Elise
