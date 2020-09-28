Movies For Your Monday

George Brannigan shreds Verbier:
One of Brannigan’s favourite bike parks, Verbier, is perfect to complement his riding style. Gaps, flat out trails, berms to rip, it doesn’t get much better. You can’t not enjoy watching some quality shredding!
Bryn Atkinson - Don't Tell Anyone I'm On A 29er:
Filmed, Edited, & Music by Bryn Atkinson.
The Process X - It's So Sick:
BREAKING NEWS! The Process X has been spotted out in the wild. We tap into field reporters Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon to get their impressions of the bike, what life was like before X, and where they see themselves in the future.
Lucas Rey-Sierro Shreds Bromont:
After countless hours of building, Lucas Rey-Sierro shreds Bromont Bike Park's newly revamped 52 trail.
MTB Street:
Shredding in Germany.
Dusk 'til Dawn:
Rider: Thoma Luettgen. Video: Simon Dubé.
Going Nowhere - Degrees:
This short film was an attempt to get some of the ideas out of my head that occupy so much of my thought process on "regular" rides. Changing up the angle on some old classics. To avoid wasting anymore of anyone's time, whilst I pissed about on esoteric line choices, I decided to go self filmed again.
PAWtners in Crime:
A film about shredding the hometrails together with my best friend on four paws. Video: Impact Media. Rider: Laura Zeitschel. Dog: Anton.
Williams Lake - Hailey Elise & Micayla Gatto:
Hailey and Micayla sampling some classic Williams Lake gems.
Brage Vestavik - B-Rage:
A crazy new MTB freeride line built in Norway at Trysil Bike Arena by Brage Vestavik.
Clocked Out - Trevor Attridge:
Trevor is a Norco Ambassador and all-around shredder based in Victoria, BC. He’s the kind of guy who will put in a full day at his 9-to-5, then crush out laps until sunset on the gnarliest trails in the area day in, day out. We managed to catch up with him and see what his favourite evening loop looks like. It’s hard to argue with him, a solo ride finishing with a lake dip is the perfect way to decompress.
Dennis Enarson - Right Here:
Back in June of 2019 Dennis Enarson set out to make the part of a lifetime; something he and the BMX community would be proud of. The goal was to capture BMX riding that lives on throughout time. He spent 8 months hammering away at his goal. This part was 90% complete before Covid hit and shut down plans for filmmaker, Rich Forne, to come out from Spain to San Diego to get Dennis’ last few bangers. Instead the two finished editing the part from other sides of the world. Anyone that knows BMX already knows Dennis’ explosive energy and zero regard for gravity makes him one of the most savage humans on a bike. And yet nothing could prepare you for the heaviness of Right Here. This is one of the gnarliest parts you're ever going see.
Dennis Enarson - Caps Lock:
Dennis has been hard at work on his Caps Lock video for over a year and a half and wanted to try and outdo his Last Chance video part. He went all in to do just that. Dennis brings tech, big gaps, grinds, and air tricks to the next level on street.
Dennis Enarson - Last Chance:
Enarson's banger last part from our 2011 Last Chance DVD.
The History of Skateboarding's Favourite Camera:
After seeing one too many of our written articles get turned into Youtube articles by rats left and right, we’ve decided to try our own video essay style content. To start off this new experiment, we wanted to take one of our favourite old articles, an investigation into all things VX1000 originally written by Nic Dobija-Nootens for our second book, Jenkem Vol. 2, and bring it to life for even our most illiterate followers. We tapped a dude with a good voice, Alex Coles, to help us visualize and narrate the reporting, and the end result, (while still a little vloggy to keep the kiddies interested) is a good first step toward our total domination of the YouTube blogosphere.
The Tony Alva Story - Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding:
One of the key figures in the early evolution of skateboarding from a wholesome, contest based "sport" into the freewheeling art form that it is today was Tony Alva. Tony is now 63 years old, the oldest professional skateboarder in the world, is considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding. Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado in the 70’s set the stage for the way skateboarding would be forever defined. Vans’ The Tony Alva Story chronicles T.A.’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, his inevitable drug-induced implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes to accept his rightful place as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations of skateboarders the world over. Written & Directed by Rick Charnoski & Coan "Buddy" Nichols/Six Stair Productions. Starring: Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, Wynn Miller, Steve Olson, Shepard Fairy, Gus Van Sant, Josh Brolin, Jeff Ament, Glen E Friedman, Robert Trujillo, Brad Bowman, Pete Zehnder, Jeff Ho, Stacey Peralta, Elijah Berle and more.
Perspectives - Ingrid Backstrom:
Are you a mother or a skier? Professional skier Ingrid Backstrom struggled with this question when having kids and balancing a career. By pursuing both, she learned that it is only you who can define who you are.
Our Planet - Frozen World:
Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. In this episode: On the unforgiving frontier of climate change, polar bears, walruses, seals and penguins find their icy Edens in peril.
Yeti Presents - The Ridge Of Dreams:
This isn’t the ski movie you’re expecting. There are no epic face shots or gnarly cliff drops. Not even one single, perfect line down a pristine backcountry face. But when you mix the far-fetched dream of two lifelong friends with the unpredictable nature of Alaska, the unexpected is exactly what you get. When permit issues throw Zack and Zack a curveball, they’re forced to make a decision that could put them in trouble with the law, permanently alter their relationship, or both.
Public Trust Feature Film - The Fight for America’s Public Lands:
A feature-length documentary about America’s system of public lands and the fight to protect them. Despite support from voters across the political spectrum, our public lands face unprecedented threats from extractive industries and the politicians in their pockets. Part love letter, part political exposé, Public Trust investigates how we arrived at this precarious moment through three heated conflicts—a national monument in the Utah desert, a mine in the Boundary Waters and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge—and makes a case for their continued protection.
