Movies For Your Monday

My Kona - Matt Shelton:
Matt Shelton is quintessentially Kona. A veteran employee, Shelton is both a friendly face and an incredibly hard worker. When not shuffling through warranty claims, dealing with small parts orders, or running the Kona Ride Online, he’s one of Bellingham’s most respected trail builders. His handywork helps keep Bellingham’s amazing trails running smoothly all year long.
Introducing - Lil Robbo:
Introducing Owen Robinson, a 17 year old hailing from Runcorn, UK. Enjoy the madness. Video: Caldwell Visuals.
Race Day with Norco Factory Racing:
Sam Blenkinsop, Joe Smith, and Henry Fitzgerald give a detailed look into their approach to downhill racing and talk about all the things that have to click to win a World Cup: from line choice to mind state and from training to bike set-up. Because like Sam says: '‘It can be a click here or a click there and you’ll be on the money. Winning.''
Nikifor at Kluszkowce: @nikifor88
riding his favourite bike park four years after his spinal cord injury. Super grateful to everyone who helped, love you guys!
NoWay - Chatel '18:
One week in Bikepark Chatel. This is what we came up with!
Redemption:
Video: Jackson Parker.
Weird & Revered - Citified:
This video documents my inaugural year as an "urbanite," riding street in the city of Edmonton.
Motive - The Trail Hunters:
Get the backstory on Kamloops' finest, the Trail Hunters, Matt Hunter and Matty Miles.
Deep Bummer Behind The Scenes 2018:
Ever wondered what a 72 hour photo contest looked like behind the scenes? There was lots of laughs, a few mishaps, and a whole lotta hangovers. Enjoy the ride.
Tyler Fernengel - 2018:
After a few serious injuries and a back operation, Tyler Fernengel is back.
Colt Fake - 30 Roof Drops:
Ever turned 30 before? It kinda sucks, but it's also pretty awesome that someone like Colt is down to celebrate his birthday by riding off of 30 roofs. Originally, Colt hoped to do this in a single day, but it ended up taking three. We're okay with that.
Alex Donnachie - DIG BMX Sections:
We've got another rad insider look at the process of filming a DVD section - this time from BSD's Alex Donnachie and his bonkers part from their 'Transmission' DVD. From start to finish and everything in between, via the man himself. What a guy!
Alex Williams' "Death or Glory"
If wacky outfits and over-edited videos aren’t your thing then you’re gonna love this part. All killer, no filler, Alex is no stranger to danger. And the boardslide through the corner is so GNARLY!
Spencer Hamilton's "Elevate" Part:
It all kicks off with a beautiful block-to-block line and just keeps getting better. Resounding pop, majestic style and top-notch trick selection all add up to a video-part masterpiece. Congrats on the signature shoe, Spencer!
Axell Hodges - Real Moto 2018:
Frontflipping a moto is pretty wild!
Colton Haaker - Real Moto 2018:
This one seems to have a bit of Semenuk 'one shot' influence.
Colby Raha - Real Moto 2018:
Going huge.
Ode to Muir - The High Sierra:
Teton Gravity's newest film Ode To Muir pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile foot-powered expedition deep into California’s John Muir Wilderness. Their journey balances the challenges of winter camping, grueling climbs up the Sierra’s biggest mountains, and aesthetic first descents with personal reflections on the importance of the natural world and those who first traveled it generations ago, and sharing perspectives gleaned from what it truly means to explore a great American Wilderness.
Culture of Free:
In 1999, a file-sharing program created in a Boston dorm room sent shock waves across the music industry and served notice that a major cultural shift was underway.
The World Above:
South Africa is more or less famous for its exceptional bouldering and sport climbing, but only very few climbers choose the enormous potential for trad climbing on perfect quartzite, sandstone and granite.
Title Photo by: Ian Hylands
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment