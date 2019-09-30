Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Movies For Your Monday

Sep 30, 2019
by Scott Secco  
Dean Tennant - Ready To Go: Dean sending it Island Style #longlivechainsaw

Dean Tennant - Ready To Go

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 6,565    Faves: 41    Comments: 4


Ed Masters - Rampage 2.0: Join defending champion and freeride legend Ed Masters as he returns to southern Utah for the 2019 edition of Redbull Rampage.

Rampage 2.0

by TheMaraeTV
Views: 10,433    Faves: 104    Comments: 13


#ONCOIL: Craig Harvey takes us through the history of living the #ONCOIL lifestyle.

#ONCOIL

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 12,755    Faves: 44    Comments: 7


Fluid Motion - Joe Aldridge: Location: Holdshott Trails. Production: Relive Cinema. Director/Camera: Matt Aldridge.

Fluid Motion - Joe Aldridge

by ReliveCine
Views: 1,900    Faves: 19    Comments: 2


Heal: Sending it in Whistler.

HEAL

by juandiegotaylor
Views: 252    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Bryn's Day Of Labour: While most people were resting, Bryn was hard at work hitting every trail in Park City! Sunrise to sunset, this guy has the best style around.

Bryn's Day Of Labor

by bransonkendall7
Views: 4,387    Faves: 56    Comments: 2


Trail Forest - Régis Ricard: Shredding in France.

Trail Forest - Régis Ricard

by paulfisson
Views: 186    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Charlie Flynn - Sending it: Rider: Charlie Flynn. A mash up from the past year of riding, trying to push myself and the limits of the sport.

Charlie Flynn - Sending it

by charlief5
Views: 278    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


Zack Gerber - Us & Them: Seven minutes of pure mayhem. It's also incredibly well rounded. We all know Zack sent it on numerous deadman spots for this video part but it's stacked with tech combos on unique set ups too. You might need to watch this a few times to fully absorb the insanity.



Jordan Hango - Fictional Finalism: From the duo that took home the 2019 X Games Real BMX gold medal, comes Jordan Hango's full part in Andrew Schubert's Canadian creation, Fictional Finalism. Like anything Hango puts out, this does not disappoint.



Trey Jones - Northeast Summer Vacation: Earlier this summer, Trey Jones set off for the Northeast to rip some trails, ride the lost bowl, and even session Bam Margera's house.



Classics - Bob Burnquist - Dreamland: The one and only Mark G introduces a part that is literally overflowing with NBDs. Burnquist is in a league of his own.



Classics - Daewon Song's "Round III" Part: With a career spanning the early '90s 'til present day, it's safe to say there will never be another quite like Daewon. This part is just one of many "classic" offerings from one of skateboarding's all-time greats.



Classics - Billy Marks ''Good And Evil'' Part: Can a legendary skater still be underrated? A true flip-trick magician, the way Billy's board returns to his feet never ceases to amaze and this part has some shocking hammers. Jeremy Leabres introduces a classic edit from 2004.



Navajo Son: He grew up on the Navajo reservation with little else besides family, livestock, and his grandfather’s prayer. Derrick Begay has since gone on to take his place as one of the best cowboys around and paved the way for generations of Navajo cowboys to come.



JP Auclair Street Segment - All.I.Can: JP passed away five years ago, on September 29, 2014. This part is timeless.



JP Auclair Street Segment - Behind The Scenes: From 2 to 2 million. What started as a pair of guys digging around in the slush, ended up with almost 3 million views worldwide and counting. The "JP Auclair Street Segment" is a section from the feature length film "All.I.Can" by Sherpas Cinema, and was an unexpected favourite, capturing imaginations, winning awards, and reaching an audience the creators had never dreamed of. Join Dave Mossop and JP Auclair for a peek behind the scenes of that game-changing two week shoot, in the interior of British Columbia.



JP Auclair - War Segment: JP throwing down for Poor Boyz back in 2005.



JP Auclair - Revolver: JP Auclair is legendary for editing all of his own segment in every Poor Boyz Productions movie, and later with Sherpas Cinema. But in the summer of 2010 he ran short of time while editing his segment for Poor Boyz - Revolver, and asked me to help him complete the segment. The opportunity to work with him on this segment stands as a shining moment in my career, and is something I will never forget. Thanks JP.



Apogée - Memorial film for Andreas Fransson and JP Auclair: On September 29th 2014, I lost my two best friends JP Auclair and Andreas Fransson in an avalanche on Monte San Lorenzo near the border of Chile and Argentina. It has now been one year since the accident. I created a film to celebrate and remember our lovely friends. This film is from our last years together where we skied, worked and had amazing adventures together. We went to Chamonix, Norway and Chile. Andreas, JP, Daniel Rönnbäck and I started a project together called, Apogée, which means – The highest point in the developing of something. The project was Andreas and JP’s idea, travel to magnificent destinations and create beautiful, touching ski movies to inspire others around the world.



roaming the world. taking time to reflect.

Photo: Erik Holperl


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.



Posted In:
Videos Movies For Your Monday


2 Comments

  • 1 1
 The Dean Tennant video, I’m glad the producer had the balls to use modern music that will almost certainly be unpopular with all the folk stuck in the past listening to dad-rock.
  • 1 0
 Few years ago, we were excited on VODs.

