Movies For Your Monday - Steve Peat, Brendan Howey, Vaea Verbeeck, Kye Petersen, & More

Earthed 3 - Europa:
The 2005 MTB World Cup DH race season only had events in Europe, so Earthed 3 was based around that. Rider sections with Fabien Barrel, Nico Vink & Pish, Chris Akrigg, the Barca crew including Oscar Saiz, David Vasquez, Lacondeguy bros, Bernat Guardia. also featuring Hardtails Rule with Peat and Page, Brendog, Bullhead. The first Atherton's at home section. MegaAvalanche with Steve Jones. World Cups are Vigo, Spain. Willingen, Germany. Schladming, Austria. Pila, Italy. Livigno, Italy (World Champs) and Fort William, Scotland, with Steve Peat winning and riding at home in Sheffield. A film by Alex Rankin.
Frix & Howey - Furious In L2A:
Brendan Howey and Hugo Frixtalon team up for an intriguing edit full of style on the slopes of Les 2 Alpes! Two FRS, untouched hip hits, fresh lines, and monstrous jumps, and with la Muzelle mountain as a backdrop, the stage is set for this early season banger. Another classic from an amazing duo: Walker x Clary! Rider: Hugo Frixtalon & Brendan Howey. Video: Rupert Walker & Gaetan Clary.
Vaea Verbeeck - Utah Freeride:
Vaea Verbeeck has solidified herself as one of the top female gravity riders in the world. Running the gamut of disciplines from World Cup DH to Queen of Crankworx titles, she sets her sights on freeride. Vaea continues to be a leader of women's freeride, both on and off the bike. Video: Calvin Huth.
Simon Johansson - Frihet:
What do you feel when you ride? Director: Héctor Saura.
Mitch Ropelato - Meat Sweats In The ATX:
Austin, TX USA. A city known around the world for its nightlife, music, and barbeque scene. In this episode of Mitch'n Out, Mr. Ropelato heads south to take that all in, check out the local riding scene with his Habit LT and even write his first country song with a few nods to Cannondale. Bands, BBQ, and Bikes? Sounds like the perfect recipe for a fun trip, but also the perfect way for Mitch to fall off the beefwagon. Video: Jack Berg.
Rhys Verner - Testing The Dreadnought V2:
Watch Rhys Verner as he builds up the all-new Forbidden Dreadnought V2 with the best of the best parts and takes it for a spin on the wet and wild trails of North Vancouver. The new bike is moving fast and he's looking forward to the racing to come. Video: Magnus Manson.
Terry:
A personal portrait of Terry Cox, collector and trader of cool stuff, dragster driver, bicycle rider, and family man. Producer/Director: Nightmares & Sons. Cinematography/Edit: Ot Boqué.
It's Not Always Sunshine And Rainbows:
Summer 2022 Cole Bernier had to be admitted to Kelowna General Hospital for a serious surgery to repair an ongoing pressure sore that he had been dealing with for several years. 2023 marked his return to doing what he loves.
Colin Mullaly - Local Tracks:
Colin Mulally rides the local tracks aboard his Frameworks DH Bike. Video: Roman Tunbridge.
Zesty In Zealand:
New Zealand. The home of some of the best bike trails and dirt jump spots in the world, without question. So when our man Andy Lehmann announced he was upping sticks and heading down-under for an unspecified number of months to ride bikes and shred mountains, we asked, “Hey, hook up with a filmer and get something going.” Nick from Dad Cam happened to be there at the same time, so what better opportunity to create some visual magic. Hit play. Here’s Zesty In Zealand. I mean, does it get any better than this? Video: Nick James.
Lewis Mills - LewShoe:
Lew’s vision to capture and share a slice of his everyday life in Melbourne, Australia. From painting for hours on end in his St Kilda home-studio to pedalling through the city, popping manuals between cars and trams, Lew's riding creativity, raw power, and technical spot use is a breath of fresh air throughout the urban landscape. Video: Ben Norris.
Perris Benegas - With The Crew:
“With The Crew,” is our new vlog series, letting you in on the daily lifestyles of the Haro team. Perris Benegas recently relocated to San Diego, closer to Haro headquarters and much of the team. We met up with her and let the camera roll for a casual day out and about. Nothing too structured, nothing too serious. Just good times. We out here, with the crew…
Swampfest 2024:
Feast your eyes on the wildest event in BMX and skateboarding. Two days of pure carnage in the backwoods of Florida. The one. The only. SWAMPFEST.
Learning To Skateboard At 40:
Alex decides to learn how to skateboard.
Chloe Covell - Day One:
It all starts at day one. For Chloe Covell, a Christmas complete unlocked a new creative outlet and obsession that’s constantly levelling up. Pushing since she was six, now 14, Chloe’s path to progression was paved by her friends, family, and a tight-knit local crew. Nike SB is proud to present Chloe's first full part, Day One. Guest skaters: Felicity Turner, Jessica Ready, and Bryce Golder. Video: Geoff Campbell.
Lil Dre In Los Angeles:
Lil Dre, Marcos Montoya, and Nikolai Piombo in LA for Dre’s Centennial 85 Low ADV. Video: Justin Albert.
COAN:
COAN is a slideshow of my favourite images from the first 15 years of my career as a professional photographer. This show was created for the Whistler Ski and Snowboard Festival 2024 Sea to Sky Photo Showdown (formerly the Pro Photo Showdown). This event took place April 10, and this show was awarded Best In Show, and People's Choice. Images were taken between 2009-2019, and the show compiled in 2024. (2019-2024 was occupied crafting a sustainable home). Thank you to all of the athletes, friends, and family that have and continue to support my image creating over the years; you know who you are. Photography: Nicolas Teichrob.
Le Toit de Ben:
Autumn 1958. Val-David, the cradle of climbing in Quebec. Two daring young climbers embark on the ascent of a route that seemed unattainable, resembling a roof suspended in the air, defying all the conventions of the time. It only takes one attempt for the lead climber to leave his mark: henceforth known as "Le Toit de Ben." Video: Nicolas Bellvance.
Valhalla:
Blending world class ski and snowboard action with a ground breaking style and structure, Valhalla follows one man's escape into the Northern woods, and his wild journey towards satisfaction, understanding, and love in the deepest snow on earth. Riders: Kazushi Yamauchi, Sierra Quitiquit, Kye Petersen, Alex Mono, Eric Hjorleifson, Zack Giffin, Pep Fujas, Josh Dirksen, Ryland Bell, Cody Barnhill, and Molly Baker.
Groundwork - Building Community Through Regenerative Rubber:
Thailand is the world’s largest exporter of rubber, and Chorthip is a key farmer demonstrating and leading a shift to regenerative agroforestry methods. She’s transformed her land from a rubber monoculture to a diverse rubber forest garden, implementing organic practices that improve the quality of life for both her family and her community.
Photo: JB Liautard