Movies For Your Monday - Steve Peat, Vinny Armstrong, Bruno Hoffman, Tony Hawk, & More

Video: Lorenz Globits.The classic spirit of the West lives in all of us. Renegades. Champions of freedom and exploration. Living by our own set of rules. Rocky Mountain freeride athletes, Lucy van Eesteren, Alex Volokhov, and Hayden Zablotny, put the new Slayer to the test in one of the spiritual homes of freeride: Virgin, Utah. A bike built to charge seeks room to roam. Introducing the new Slayer. Video: Liam Mullany.Kelend Hawks takes the Repeater to the limit.Vinny Armstrong is at the forefront of women's free-riding and is known to throw some of the nastiest whips around. Join Vinny as she rips up a few of her local NZ favourites and delivers a healthy dose of shapes to keep everyone up on their quota. If this doesn't make you want to pack your bags and head south, we're unsure what will. Get stoked, and go throw some whips.The magical time of year when mud turns to hero dirt and rain jackets finally come off. NOBL ambassador Lief Rodgers slashes fresh turns on Vedder Mountain. Rider: Lief Rodgers. Video: Max McCulloch.Trackside uncovers the winning formula of one of the greatest downhill mountain bike teams of all time: the Santa Cruz Syndicate. After struggling with retiring from racing, legend and Head Coach Steve Peat continues to steer the ship into a new format this season while preserving the Syndicate's secret sauce.Scottish ace Louise Ferguson was one of the names that cropped up everywhere. Racing Downhill World Cups, Enduro World Series, Megavalanche, and multiple events at Crankworx, Louise was feasting at the Nukeproof MTB buffet. For 2023 there is a new focus; to compete against the worlds elite at the UCI Downhill World Cup. After a debut year last year which included a podium in Leogang, Austria, Louise is stepping it up for 2023. An incredible film about Continental-Nukeproof Factory Ace Louise Ferguson in her new home of Queenstown, New Zealand. Video: Joel McDowellJosh Lewis teamed up with friend, fellow digger, and too-much-fun-haver James Pettitt over the course of a wet English winter to design and crafting one of the most expressive mini-park lines ever seen in northern UK. This snaking jump trail weaves together hips, doubles, tire-tapping (tire-wiping?) features, and perfectly intersecting airs. Too much going on at once? Not at all. This is the Nexus.The fact that mountain bikers often have a somewhat special relationship to their favorite sports gear is no secret. That's why it's hardly surprising that after Jono got his new Tyee at the beginning of this year, the brand new couple went on their honeymoon to Madeira straight away. In his new video Jono takes you with him on this trip and shows you what a honeymoon should be all about - quality time for two.Meet Camden Rutherfurd, the 15-year-old prodigy who has taken the MTB community by storm. Camden is one of the fastest kids on the block that you'll ever meet, taking podiums at national and World DH rounds back-to-back at 15 years old. It's safe to say that Camden has a bright future aboard bikes. With support for his skill coming from some of the biggest names in the DH race & freeride game right now like Bernard Kerr and Matt Walker, he is making waves in terms of progress and skill everyday. Camden's dedication to riding bikes is awesome, He spends countless hours honing in his riding skill and, despite his exceptional talent, Camden remains humble and down-to-earth. The MTB industry watches his constant progress, leaving his mark on the track as well as in the pits. With each race and ride, he proves that age is no barrier when passion for a hobby meets skill. Brace yourself for this talented 15-year-old prodigy, destined to leave a massive mark on the world of mountain biking.Join Bruno Hoffmann as he explores the streets of Japan with Rich Forne behind the lens. Thanks to Japan's efficient transit system and high-speed Shinkansen train, most spots are just a short (and fast) train ride away. Bruno’s smooth style shines as he navigates through the city's most densely populated areas… don't let me keep you, get a train ticket at the nearest terminal, and hit playNew heat from the United team! Jo Gass, Miki Fleck, Fernando Laczko, Marius Dietsche, and Tom Deville. Coastin' was filmed over a week long trip to the Costa Brava region of Spain and was nothing but good times. Sit back and enjoy 14 minutes of sunshine, vibes, and riding from the crew. Video: Grande Rue Studio.Peep our new street connect doing it for Colombia in Spain. Welcome to the family Francina Fernandez. Video: Giacomo Di Carlo.In this episode of Pushing Forward, we explore the enduring connection between Sony's iconic VX1000 video camera and skateboarding. The VX1000, with its perfect handle, lightweight design, and exceptional microphone, changed the game in the late 90s and early 2000s. But what has allowed this nearly 30 year old piece of technology to endure in the hearts and minds of skateboarders? We sat down with some of the most influential filmmakers and skateboarders to get their take on skateboarding's most iconic camera. Featuring: Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Ty Evans, Ryan Decenzo, Jaime Owens, Buster O'Shea, Hunter O'Shea, Ryan Schorman, Bill Turner, Aaron Homoki, Ricki Bedenbaugh, Matt Eversole, Greg Hunt, Chase Gabor, Dan Wolfe, Chris Ray, Beagle, and Jamie Foy.The colours, the textures, the spots. A whirlwind video from the Nike SB Mexico team. This is Vórtice. Featuring: Carlos Padilla, Roberto Bueno Espinosa, Gerado Rivera Nenos, Alfredo Franco, Daniel Vela, Brayan Coria, Erick Silva, and Gus Servin. Video: Alejandro Torres, Daniel Melo, and Luis Aguirre.Yosef Ratleff tearing up New Orleans for his first April part. Video: Junktown.Mike Gardner’s goal isn’t a mountain peak or a big championship, it’s to be someone who is undefinable. Known best for his climbing pursuits and skiing accomplishments, Mike is way deeper than that. From skateboarding to skijoring (that’s skiing behind a horse!) to having as many amazing new experiences as he can, this guy is passionate about anything that makes life interesting. “I don’t like labels. I don’t want to be defined as a skier or a climber because that only tells half the story. That tells what I do, not who I am.” Get Close-Up with climber, skier, skateboarder, skijorer, and undefinable Arc'teryx athlete Mike Gardner. Video: El Flamingo Films.Together Forever, is an action-packed Vans Snow team opus filmed primarily on Kodak 16mm film on location in Japan, France, Russia, and Finland. Together Forever follows a group of individuals-turned-family as they travel the world and do what they love most. Starring: Dillon Ojo, Jake Kuyzk, Pat Moore, Sam Taxwood, Danimals, Parker Szumowski, Arthur Longo, Cole Navin, and Blake Paul.Trans-Siberian to Japan. The prevailing climate threat has made a bunch of Swedish extreme skiers and snowboarders travel with trains and boats from Stockholm through Russia all the way to Japan, in search of deep powder and the adventure of a lifetime. A great amount of humour, hectic meetings, and world-class riding sums up this epic journey. Video: Erik Nylander.Over the last 40 years, commercial overfishing and bottom trawling have turned Scotland’s once-thriving west coast waters into sparse, lifeless deserts. Patagonia Films’ The Custodians follows the work of four locals from the West Coast of Scotland are reclaiming their natural coastlines. They’re restoring wildlife, creating sustainable industries, and showing us how we can work with, not against, our ocean. Video: Arthur Neumeier.