Movies For Your Monday - Tom van Steenbergen, Hannah Bergemann, Ashima Shiraishi, & More

Tom Van Steenbergen - Real MTB 2024:

Matt MacDuff - Real MTB 2024:

Remy Morton - Real MTB 2024:

Dylan Stark - Real MTB 2024:

Kade Edwards - Real MTB 2024:

True Story - Ash Smith & The Stone King Rally:

Hannah Bergemann + Caleb Holonko - RockShox Charger 3.1:

Enzo Cavard - Freeride Spirit:

Out Of Hand - A Jordie Lunn Bike Park Trail Building Project:

Julian Moutinho Shreds Mount Prevost:

A Turkish Delight:

Sole Control - Malice BMX:

Ben Wallace - Dirt:

Ruby Lilley's "Monster" Part:

New Balance Numeric - High Noon :

Unmastered - Kyonosuke:

Far Far Est:

ALL RISE Is Committed To Making Climbing More Accessible:

The Last Honey Hunter:

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha:

Watch Tom Van Steenbergen and filmer/editor Calvin Huth’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024.Watch Matt MacDuff and Louis Lhomel’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024.Watch Remy Morton and filmer/editor Scott Robb’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024.Watch Dylan Stark and filmer/editor Tyson Traner’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024.Watch Kade Edwards and filmer/editor Joe Bowman’s entry into Real Mountain Bike 2024This is Ash. Ash is something of searcher, a caretaker and a curator. He doesn’t write songs, script plays or make films to pull at the heart strings. His approach is a bit more immersive and visceral. After creating and running one of the world's premier enduro stage races, the Trans-Provence, Ash set his sights on giving rider's and the communities something more.In a world that never stops evolving, where limits only expand, and riders and bikes never stop innovating, the expectation for control is still simple and absolute. SRAM and RockShox athletes Caleb Holonko and Hannah Bergemann riff off each other's style and strengths in their own backyards, where flow, tech, speed, and big jumps are all met with the comfort, traction, and control of RockShox's new Charger 3.1 damper.For my 2024 video project, I wanted to highlight wild freeride lines and big jumps. Since my childhood, I have been captivated by this practice, influenced by the local legends of my region who made their mark on the history of the Luberon. I spent hours watching iconic freeride films like "New World Disorder 3," and I was fascinated, eager to do similar things. Over the years, I started practicing freeride with my friends and became addicted. That's why it was important for me to create a video centered on this theme, inspired by the videos of that time, while adding my personal touch to express my vision - "My Freeride Spirit." Feeling that adrenaline rush at the top of a big jump or a steep slope is incredibly exciting, and once launched, it's a sensation of pure pleasure. Capturing all of this on video is so satisfying with the grandeur of the landscapes. I hope it gives you chills like it does for me.The story behind Langford's newest bike trail, Out of Hand at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park and Langford Gravity Zone. This volunteer-built trail has had thousands of hours put into it over the last two years and is finally open! The trail is rated black diamond, with plenty of features to enjoy, as well as ride-around for riders to progress up to the level of the trail. Huge thanks to everyone who came and helped make this trail become what it is today.Fun project with my friend Julian hope you enjoy!April 2024, we flew into Istanbul and had one of the craziest weeks of our lives. A warm welcome, endless spots and 15.5 million people in a city that never stops moving. Watch AK, Kilian Roth, and Jordan Godwin go head to head with Istanbul in this new 'Eclat' video from filmmaker Archie Kenward.Malice BMX is a new project on the horizon and they came out swinging with their first full-length. Sole Control is an instant classic, featuring parts from Andy Garcia, Pat Freyne, Cody Nemeth, Nick Krauer, Ryan Mills, Chris Kerrigan, Aryei Levenson, and Riley Smith. One hell of a crew, great riding, and dialled filming by Grant Castelluzzo. Hit play and enjoy.If you were one to catch Ben's Heritage video then you’ll already know he’d choose to ride dirt any day of the week... And just as well; Ben's signature mix of original tricks and clean style all at height make his riding a sight to behold. After several years in the USA, there’s something extra refreshing about just witnessing Ben do his thing at the set of trails he grew up riding in the UK. Sit back and relax...Red’s barn, Washington Street, and Mammoth have all levelled their fair share of seasoned pros, but Ruby handles the heaviest terrain with absolute authority. Mami and Lizzie bring the backup in this stunning show.Filmed in the iconic streets of Australia and New Zealand, "High Noon" stars Shaun Paul, Connor Reeve, Cato Dobbs, and Sean Ryan. With appearances from; Liv Lovelace, Kai Shimakage, Riwaz Kazi, Jack Paterson, Karl Dorman, Jett Stanton, Theo Clarke, Charlie Aubery, Richard Moore, Pete Lewis, Billy Lukins, Zack Lycos, Jethro Coldwell, Tiago Lemos, Cody Riley, and Jake Hayes. Director: Cameron Sparkes. Cinematography & Editing: George Kousoulis.Filmed by Eric Iwakura, Alan Hannon, Alex Kissinger, Pekka, and Jon Wolf.Historiquement, la semaine de relâche est le moment de prédilection pour de vastes populations étudiantes de migrer vers le sud du pays. Une semaine d'activités festives aux allures controversées, le tout, avec une vague odeur de margaritas et de crème solaire au coconut. Pour Charles et Olivier, deux aventuriers de classe B, c'est une toute autre histoire. Réalisé par: Zacharie Turgeon.When professional climber Ashima Shiraishi first started scaling boulders, it was free. Reconnecting with her roots in a small outdoor climbing area in Central Park that draws a multi-generational and cultural community of climbers together, Ashima is now laying the foundation for others to break away from the sport’s high cost and enjoy climbing for what is—a chance for everyone to rise. If you are interested in learning more about ALL RISE, their events, and how they’re breaking down barriers.In the steep mountain jungles of Nepal’s Hongu river valley, members of the isolated Kulung culture have risked their lives for generations scaling dangerous cliffs to collect a wild and toxic honey. Deep and dark, the film glides through a misty world of forest spirits, dreams, and woodsmoke to share the story of the leader of the harvest and his final journey. We owe our access to this story and the trust of the Kulung community to the decade of work the dZi Foundation has done in this remote region of Nepal. Director & Editor: Ben Knight.Paul and Millie Cao reunited in California after the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they are rediscovering themselves on the dance floor. Director: Laura Nix.Photo: Nicholas Brizin