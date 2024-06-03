Movies For Your Monday - Tom Van Steenbergen, Josh Bryceland, Tyshawn Jones, Clara Brown, & More

Tom Van Steenbergen - Canine:
From deep loam to backyard dream jumps, Tom Van Steenbergen doesn't need to leave the house for an insane day on the bike. Video: Liam Irvine.
Nic Court - Dew Point:
Nic Court is the epitome of good times on bikes. It doesn't matter the occasion, when Nic is involved you can rest assured that shit-eating grins and corner destruction ensue. Catch up with Nic as he takes advantage of some glorious Vancouver Island conditions, cutting in some fresh tracks on Nanaimo's latest trails.
Why I Roam - Clara Brown:
“I roam for the freedom and the ability to explore, experience new things, find joy in the little things, and the excitement for what lies ahead.” Three-time World Champion and Paralympian Clara Brown never thought it’d be possible to walk again after suffering a traumatic spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the neck down at the age of 12. Yet through tremendous resilience, Clara rediscovered how much her body needed to move. She began rehab and started to regain feeling in her limbs, leading the way to an almost full recovery. Now, she’s risen the ranks in track and road cycling, setting her sights on competing at the highest level for Team USA at Paris 2024 while showcasing just how capable athletes with physical impairments can be. To Clara, living to the fullest with what she has motivates her the most. Video: Wahoo & OVRLD.studio.
Edgar Briole - Airborne:
Rider: Edgar Briole. Video: Leon Perrin.
Underexposed - Sunshine Coast, BC:
Underexposed is a self-filmed and produced series by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach dedicated to showcasing trail advocacy and stewardship while exploring a variety of trails in a variety of locales. Join Brice as he explores the personal motivations behind the effort that goes into mountain bike advocacy while sampling the trails they work so hard for.
Landosteezy - All In A Day's Work:
We sent Lando on a mission to hit up his favourite local spots up North. Travelling from Leek to Leeds with a few pit stops on the way, here’s what was produced all in a days work.
William Symonds - Pinpoint:
Here is my riding from summer/fall 2023. Video: Lucas Greenough.
Ryan Mcintosh:
Ryan Mcintosh and myself spent a few hours in Pemberton putting this together.
Josh Bryceland’s Back On A Big Rig:
Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Sam Cofano, and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull are headed to the 2024 Red Bull Hardline. But first, they rolled over to Carrick Mountain for round 1 of the Irish Downhill Mountainbike Series to get some time between the tape and test their settings. Nice weather, great racing, and some good ‘ol Irish “craic”... now that’s tough to beat it! Video: HDDN Media.
Saudi Freeride Flight 001 - Official Highlights:
The Saudi Freeride Flight 001 has etched its name in the annals of mountain biking history as the inaugural freeride event in Saudi Arabia, heralding a new era for extreme sports in the middle east. With an extraordinary assembly of international freeriding stars, the event has set the stage for unprecedented thrills that will encourage many to participate in these activities in the region. For this, professional trail builder Clemens Kaudela has created the first ever freeride jump line and trail at “The Suburbia,” an upcoming multi-sport center in the hills of Jeddah. The track witnessed the electrifying performances of Johnny Salido from Mexico, Bienvenido Aguado from Spain, and the Ruso Brothers from Austria, making them the first professional freeriders to ride in the Kingdom.
Colin Varanyak - Let the Good Times Begin:
In his first official trip as a Haro team rider, Colin Varanyak hits the road with teammates Chad Kerley and Noah Miranda for Northern California. With Christian Rigal as tour guide and filmer, the crew gets to some epic spots, resulting in good vibes, outrageous riding and some never-been-seen moves from Colin. Hella hyped in NorCal. Chad says it best: “Let the good times begin--and keep rollin’.” Featuring: Colin Varanyak, Chad Kerley, and Noah Miranda. Video: Christian Rigal.
Nathan "Meanhorse" Saunders - Welcome To S&M:
You know who's nice with it? Nathan "Meanhorse" Saunders - your newest kid on the block doing it via New Zealand for the Rambler Division! Nate and Luke Halahan filmed this welcome edit with Meanhorse in New Zealand earlier this and we're amped as to officially welcome Meanhorse and his nice goat, Steinlager, to the team. More baaaaadness from the Rambler boys coming soon! Makes sure to follow him if you aren't already. Dude's the truth!
Lara Lessmann - Welcome To Demolition:
We're very excited to announce our newest addition to the team, Lara Lessmann. Lara's bike control and flow made her a no brainer to rep Demolition and Volume. Hailing from Germany but recently making the move to Australia she met up with Brock Horneman to put this treat of a video together. Video: Brock Horneman.
Tyshawn II - The Way You Walk:
As we introduce Tyshawn II, we present a candid and unfiltered look at Tyshawn Jones as his story unfolds and his character evolves. This modern depiction, paired with archival moments, is narrated from two profoundly personal viewpoints: Tyshawn’s mother, Termisha Henry, and his friend and teammate, Na-Kel Smith. A human story and the evolution of an icon. Video: Greg Hunt.
Tyshawn Jones - The General:
From his home turf of NYC to the streets of SF, Tyshawn detonates spot after spot with unrivalled explosiveness. All killer, no filler, and there’s still more to come...
Real Life Sucks:
Real life sucks, but it doesn’t have to. Pick up a skateboard and transport yourself to a much better reality. Toy machine skateboard video #10
can help you transition from a sucky existence to an incredible one. Video: Don Luong. Starring: Jeremy Leabres, Georgia Martin, Myles Willard, Axel Cruysberghs, Shiloh Catori, and Braden Hoban. With appearances from the rest of the team!
The Sun Came Out:
A film stacked deep with some of the best backcountry action the Burton Team put down last season.
La Cabane:
A postcard from a week in the forest. Starring Chippa Wilso, Dion Agius, and Jay Davies.
Turning Trash Into Treasure - Voices From Chile's Fast Fashion Graveyard In The Atacama Desert:
In northern Chile, a stretch of Atacama Desert has become known as the fashion industry’s biggest dumpster. Discarded clothing enters the country in bales through the tax-free zone in Iquique. What can’t be sold by merchants gets transported to neighbouring Alto Hospicio and illegally dumped into its surrounding dunes. These illegal landfills come with a host of environmental and human-health issues, including greenhouse gas emissions and fires that spew toxic fumes. Most stories about this region are filled with bleakness. But a community of activists, educators and artists are turning the fashion industry’s trash into seeds for change and building the foundation for a different narrative.
The Dance Card:
Growing up, Courtney Krueger and his daughter Sarah shared a love for Ride & Tie. A curious trail-running & horse-riding crossover, the sport invites teams comprised of two humans and one horse to compete against each other, often across huge distances. Since she moved away for college six years ago - Sarah and her dad haven’t been able to compete together. This film sees this father-daughter duo reunite at the iconic Ride & Tie World Championships, determined to strengthen their bond and to show the world (and their horse Coda) what they are made of. Filmed within the territorial lands of the Anikituwagi, Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation, Sappony, and Waccamaw-Siouan. Director: Brandon Lavoie.
Photo: Nicholas Brizin