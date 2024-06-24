Movies For Your Monday - Vaea Verbeeck, Steve Vanderhoek, Garrett Reynolds, Lizzie Armanto, & More

Anytime Teaser 2:
Anywhere... ANYTIME. Anthill Films and Red Bull Media House's new immersive mountain bike film, Anytime, will be premiering in select cities this Summer and coming to Red Bull TV this Fall. Starring: Patricia Druwen, Lucy Van Eesteren, Vinny Armstrong, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Brage Vestavik, Kade Edwards, Brett Rheeder, Thomas Genon, Hannah Bergmann, Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Cami Nogueira, Emil Johansson, Carson Storch, and Casey Brown.
Vaea Verbeeck - Vancouver Island Living:
Over the years, Vaea Verbeeck's career has evolved through her decade-long partnership with Rocky Mountain. From downhill World Cup racing to multiple Queen of Crankworx titles, she was introduced to the freeride world at Red Bull Formation in 2019 and has since shifted her focus. For Vaea, North Cowichan, BC, on Vancouver Island, is the perfect home base. Surrounded by a strong and supportive riding community, numerous trail networks, airbag facilities, and local dirt jumps, she has everything she needs to keep progressing and pushing herself. Tag along as Vaea shows us why she loves to call the island home, highlighting her day-to-day life, the tight-knit community, and the local spots that inspire her. Video: Scott Secco.
Steve Vanderhoek - Slightly Above Below Aveage:
Watch Vanderhoek, accompanied by his wife Kelsey behind the lens, as he experiences his first taste of Utah’s famous red dirt, unlike anything he has ridden before. From loose terrain to wind and heat this is a story of stepping out of your comfort zone, pushing any ego aside and chasing after those experiences that make you feel alive. Athlete: Steve Vanderhoek. Video: Kelsey Toevs. Location: Virgin, Utah.
The Muddiest Race In Canadian Enduro League History!:
Round 2 of the We Are One Canadian Enduro League, Presented by Leatt and the Western Cup, took place at Vedder Mountain, Chilliwack, B.C. With some wet and wild weather, this could have been the toughest Vedder race we have had in over six years! Huge congratulations to everyone who stuck it out; you're all legends in our minds!
Forbidden Synthesis - Val Di Sole Downhill Round 4:
The team takes on the Black Snake, the most infamous track on the entire circuit. After insane weather conditions the team gave it their best effort to tackle the challenges of the weekend. Tag along for the ride with Emmy, Brook, and the rest of the team in Italy! Video: Matt Staggs.
Trail Blazin:
The latest short film by James Emmerson featuring the group of up and coming young talent from the north west region of England. BIG UP LADS.
Jacob Guthrie - 36 Hours In Utah:
Jacob Guthrie threw down on a day and a half of filming some new and some old features in Virgin, Utah. Time was limited but luckily the wind was also limited so he was able to make the most of it.
Bodorvision Ep 3 - Coast Gravity Park & Bellingham:
Road tripping to the Sunshine Coast of BC to ride Coast Gravity Park then heading down to Bellingham WA to ride Cedar Dust and Double Vision
Liam Wilson - Ladner Dirt Jumps:
Liam Wilson doing what he does best on a bike. He recently took a good slam to his head so this was one of his first days back.
Cam Allonby:
Riding the local with long time mate Cam Allonby.BSD Mixtape:
This is the latest team video from BSD. Featuring: Alex Donnachie, Denim Cox, Sam Jones, Gaspar Guendulain, Reed Stark, Joe Foley, Antonio Smallwood, Thomas Roulston, Trent Lutzke, Guy Scroggie, Grant Yoobie, Jake Norris, Noah Huntzinger, and Bora Altintas. Filmed in Glasgow, Barcelona, Budapest, Tenerife, and Cyprus.
Garrett Reynolds VS Chad Kerley - The Game Of BIKE:
Garrett Reynolds VS Chad Kerley! The game of BIKE invitational has come down to this. See who takes the crown in the craziest game of BIKE I have ever seen. This is the finals, as two of the greatest throw down, trick for trick, until the last letter. Thanks for all the support, and we really can’t wait to do this again bigger and better!
Max Cvetkovic - Colony BMX:
Loving this new piece from Max Cvetkovic! He's been stacking clips for this Colony video with Cooper for a couple years now when he wasn't laid up or travelling the world. Filmed entirely in and around Melbourne, Australia and highly recommended. Video: Cooper Brownlee.
Lizzie Armanto - Aspire - Inspire Ep 11:
Unapologetically herself. This is Lizzie Armanto. From the Cove in Santa Monica to the pages of Vogue, Lizzie continues to be one of the most influential and inspirational female skaters in the world. Mixing style and elegance - there's no one out here doing it like she is. We're really witnesses of the greatness that is Lizzie.
Followed - Riley Pavey:
Join our day with Riley in Los Angeles as start the morning with a coffee walk before meeting up with the WKND crew. After a warm up session at Hollenbeck skate park and trying to get clips in the streets all day we end it at one of Riley's favovrite food trucks. If you follow Riley on social media you already know that this episode will be hilarious. Enjoy. Video: Bennet Rahm.
New Balance Numeric - Enter The Museum:
Museum, the brain child of skateboarders Tom Karangelov and Matt Bublitz, has designed a cardboard inspired, multi-layered 272. Part surrealist art project, part functional skate shoe, featuring tear-off panels that reveal hidden details, and a packing-tape inspired outsole.
Miho Nonaka - Japan’s Iconic Olympic Climber:
Join Miho Nonaka, one of Japan's most iconic competition climbers, as she prepares to fight for a ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Miho’s journey began at age 9, when she started climbing with her father and sister. It didn’t take her long to begin making an impression, with multiple World Cup podiums propelling the Japanese climbing phenom into the ranks of climbing’s greatest.
You Won't Regret That Tattoo:
'You Wont Regret That Tattoo' is a short documentary that explores the meanings and memories behind the tattoos of an older generation, and challenges the belief that ink is something we will come to regret.
Offseason:
As Major League pitcher and cancer survivor, Daniel Norris is used to taking some hard knocks. But living out of his van during the offseason provides a sort of “reset” button for the everyday grind.
Ice Breakers:
Josh Crooks is a young, gifted African-Canadian hockey player in an overwhelmingly white sport. In its intimate story of transgenerational identity, Ice Breakers reveals the buried history of how Black athletes helped pioneer modern hockey, as Crooks discovers that his passion is tied to a remarkable heritage. Director: Sandi Rankaduwa.
Photo: Bartek Wolinski