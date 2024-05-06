Movies For Your Monday - Vali Höll, Caleb Holonko, Grant Allen, & More

The Cool Bus:
What could be a better mode of transportation for five young BC shredders embarking on classic southern BC. road trip than an old skoolie dubbed the Cool Bus? With the legendary freeride TV shows from the 2000s serving as inspiration and Shimano’s new gravity shoes on their feet, Jacob Murray, Natasha Miller, Lucy Van Eesteren, Mateo Quist, and Ryder Bulfone climb aboard the Cool Bus and set out on a four-day, 1,000-kilometer pilgrimage into the past.
From Biocrust, With Love:
Deserts have a reputation for being lifeless. Nothing is further from the truth. Dry places are full of life; you just have to know where to look for it. One of the most interesting places to look is right at the soil surface. In the desert surrounding Moab, Utah, the soil surface is alive with vibrant, charismatic organisms known as biocrusts (also referred to as cryptogamic or biological soil crusts). These living communities of lichens, mosses, cyanobacteria, and other soil-dwelling creatures, thrive in the open spaces between plants, anchoring the desert sands in place. This film project embarks on an exploration of this under-appreciated desert ecosystem, exploring the consequences of disturbing the delicate biocrust through unsustainable recreation. Join John Watson and dryland ecologist Dr. Kristina Young as they bike around the remote landscapes surrounding Moab, encountering biocrusts in nearly every corner, while also witnessing the disturbances that jeopardize the resilience of this beloved desert region. Amidst the stunning vistas and expansive biodiversity, desert-drunk friendships forged between John, Dr. Young, and director Sinuhe Xavier, resulting in a cinematic ode to biocrusts and the vital role they play in preserving the desert's fragile equilibrium. Video: Sinuhe Xavier.
Vali Höll - IIWII - EP1:
IT IS WHAT IT IS. Showcasing my life on and off the track. Join me on my journey, offering an intimate glimpse into my daily life. From navigating the unpredictable demands of my profession to cherishing moments with loved ones, "IT IS WHAT IT IS" captures the raw and unfiltered reality of life as an athlete. Through triumphs and setbacks, both on and off the track, we uncover the essence of what it truly means to pursue greatness in sports while embracing a fulfilling life beyond the competition. Get ready to experience the highs and lows, the challenges and triumphs, in this compelling portrayal of resilience and determination. Video: Louis Citadelle.
Grant Allen - In Fantasia:
A magical day in the forest of Kangarilla, years in the making, Grant gets back to his roots as a freerider launching his first road gap since his accident training for his second year at Red Bull Rampage.
Caleb Holonko - Nice & Easy:
Caleb taking it nice and easy as he gets out on his hometown trails for the daily dose of MTB. Rider: Caleb Holonko. Video: Eric Lawrenuk.
Over The Hill:
Nothing better than scaring yourself on some freshly built freeride features. Captured by friends on early 2000's camcorders for that nostalgic feel.
BC Bike Parks - Bike Parks Perfected:
British Columbia's lift-access bike parks have inspired riders from around the globe and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible on two wheels. Make BC your next mountain biking destination.
Momentum Project Ep. 2 - World Cup Test Camp:
The Momentum Project Test Camp two took place on Cypress mountain on Vancouver's North Shore. The conditions were ideal with early season loam and pristine trail conditions. The goal of this test camp was to further dial in the DH Prototype bike for its upcoming debut World Cup race at Fort William in Scotland. Under the guidance of We Are One bike designer Vlad and Momentum Project mechanic Darren, both Mark and Jon rode away from the test camp with race ready setups. Enjoy episode two of the Momentum Project as the team rides Cypress, visits SRAM, and grows as a team. Video: Aedan Skinner.
Lukas Schäfer - Time To Shuffle The Deck:
Rider: Lukas Schäfer. Edit: Jannik Hammes.
Brandon Semenuk - Custom Polaris XPEDITION :
Join professional mountain bike and motorsports athlete Brandon Semenuk as he rides deep into Northern California’s redwood forests to put his custom Polaris XPEDITION to the test.
Irek Rizaev - Only Bangers:
Pushed myself end my riding very hard to make this video possible. The idea was to film an edit with only banger tricks and I'm happy to say that it worked out! This one is for myself and for the whole BMX community.
Jaume Sintes - Stardust:
A video for CultCrew made by Miki Fleck and Matteo Menncuccini. Filmed in between Japan and Spain, this video is another image of how big of a playground the world is. Get out, explore, and ride whatever inspires you the most.
David McKean - Dig Locals:
Fresh from the streets of Scotland, David McKean has been out hitting up the finest street in the central belt for this new DIG Locals. This turned out real sick.
The Magician That Sweeps Venice Beach Boardwalk:
Our series “Locals” focuses on the often overlooked characters that surround skateboarding - the eccentrics, weirdos, and local legends who are staples in the community for reasons outside of having a great back tail. It’s the people with no sponsors to answer to and no paycheques to lose. The people who skate for the love and have a routine unique to themselves. Video: Ian Michna & Ian Ostrowski.
Strata:
We are pleased to present 'Strata,' a film by Jim Craven featuring Element riders Leon-Charo Tite, Jaakko Ojanen, Kukka Suvioja, and Phil Zwijsen respectfully skating rocks on the island of Gozo.
Axel Cruysberghs – Paired:
Edited by Paul Labadie.
Kohina - A Story Of Finnish Climbing:
"Kohina" ('noise') captures the adventurous spirit of MHW Team athlete Anna Laitinen as she navigates the tranquil yet demanding world of climbing in Finland. Experience the landscapes of her homeland and beyond as she embarks on a trip to climb "Escalamasters" in Spain. ''Kohina is a film not only about climbing in Finland, but what its like to be a Finnish climber.''
Muslim Hikers Is Committed To Positive Change & Getting People Outdoors:
When Najwa first heard about Muslim Hikers, she’d never taken to the trails before. Now, she’s a regular, hiking no matter the conditions and finding a connection to faith, community, and nature.
Belonging:
Belonging follows Amira Patel through her journey of self-discovery, enriched by a celebration of sisterhood. Join her on her time through the Himalayas to the basecamp supported by a female team, each day delving into more challenging conditions and demanding a powerful sense of self to make it to her finish line.
The Shitthropocene - Welcome To The Age Of Cheap Crap:
Warning: Contains explicit language (if you hadn’t guessed that from the title). The Shitthropocene is a mock anthropological view of humanity's consumption habits, turning a satirical (yet brutally honest) eye on how everything is turning to shit and why the impulse towards more might destroy us all. You might have noticed that a lot of things seem to suck right now. This film isn’t about all the things that suck—that would be a really long film. But it is about consumption, which is both a cause and a symptom of the suckiness. For a bunch of reasons, pretty much everyone is making and buying too much stuff, which we are evolutionarily programmed to want. What was once an advantage (more! = better!) is now contributing to the destruction of the planet. The Shitthropocene is a journey from the cellular origins of our lack of impulse control to the ways our central nervous systems have been hacked in the name of capital. It’s also about how we might begin to save us from ourselves. Plus there are dancing cavemen. David Byars is an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work has covered everything from statelessness in the Dominican Republic to America’s Public Lands. His latest film is a mock anthropological investigation into why everything is shit and what we might be able to do about it.
