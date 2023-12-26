Movies For Your Tuesday - Vero Sandler, Dylan Stark, Lachlan Morton, Chris Joslin, & More

The Wolf Man:

Can you reverse the path of nature's destruction triggered by mankind? One person shows strong evidence that it is indeed possible. In an effort to return the land to its original glory, he created Alladale- an ideal territory for both animals and humans to be at peace with nature.Meet Louis Citadelle. Some could say he likes to do things the hard way. Hailing from the mountain hub that is Morzine, Louis spends a lot of his time on the World Cup circuit documenting professional race teams. When not filming Louis can usually be found hike-a-biking through the alpine and surfing through top notch loam. But for the last few years Louis has been combining his passions once a year to create something quite special. Sit back, relax, and watch Canvas. An entirely self shot edit, filmed around Morzine, Chamonix, and Samoens. Riding & Video: Louis Citadelle.Following her ground-breaking feature film VISION in 2019, Veronique Sandler brings a fresh look at the sport in a brand-new series that takes a deep dive into MTB and her influences. Episode 4 looks at Vero bringing her dream to life and building her backyard set up. “VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last four years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride.” – Veronique Sandler“But I’m scared.” Whether we want to admit it or not, these words often pop into our heads when riding bikes. Overcoming fear is one of the things that make this sport so addictive. The challenge of pushing yourself past your comfort zone and the rewarding sense of accomplishment from it is a big part of why we ride. Sophie’s journey as a mountain biker is similar to most riders out there. She lives in a small town with a community of riders and some bike trails. She picked up mountain biking one summer and has been hooked ever since. She’s not a sponsored rider or an influencer. She works full-time as a nurse and rides bikes or snowboards on her days off. For Sophie, the desire to progress is entirely personal. She finds satisfaction in the process of setting goals and reaching new milestones. “Mais j’ai peur” was repeated more than once while shooting this video, her French Canadian background coming through. That fear is a healthy response to staring down the unknown. It’s what makes committing to a new trick, steeper line, or bigger jump so exhilarating. Sophie channels fear into motivation to keep learning and growing as a rider. We hope she inspires you all to push your limits, big or small, and have a damn good time doing it. Get out there and try something new, scare yourself. It’s fun.Every year I make a mixtape of all my favourite riding clips from the year, This year has been a crazy year for me. Dealing with multiple injuries which forced me to sit out most of this year, but I was still able to throw together a video part and a handful of instagram clips into this years 2023 Mixtape. Sit back, click play, and enjoy this video of my favourite clips from this year! Shout out to Tyson who filmed a majority of these clips and thanks everyone else who has helped hold a camera. Hope that these videos get you stoked to go ride bikes! Thank you to everyone who watches my videos, these Mixtapes are for y'all."As magnetic as the Pacific Northwest is, the mountains found just to the east of Gold Beach carry their own gravitational pull. The Siskiyou Mountains are a sub-range of the Klamath Mountains that run for about 100 miles from the Rogue River in the northernmost stretch to the northern California town of Crescent City along the southern terminus. The mountains are relatively young, having formed about 65 million years ago. They’re not especially tall mountains, but they are steep, rugged and receive ample amounts of rain, particularly along the western portion of the range. The pavement ends just a few miles east of town, and as you drive into the mountains along the Rogue River toward the trails, it becomes immediately evident that you are headed somewhere not a whole lot of eyes have seen firsthand." - Brice ShirbachNestled amidst the breathtaking vistas of Vancouver Island's landscapes, Mt. Prevost boasts a rich tapestry of Canadian mountain biking history. Immerse yourself for three minutes of Seth Sherlock ripping the Prevost trails on board his enduro rig during the off-season.The TranSierra Norte is so much more than just a bike race. Riders from every corner of the globe make the pilgrimage to Oaxaca in the south of Mexico for what can only be described as a week of bikes that will never be forgotten! The race itself covers four days and contains 22 stages on trails that have to be ridden to be believed. It takes place high in the Sierra Madre de Oaxaca mountain range, with most of the week sitting 3000m above sea level. What started seven years ago as a way to allow mountain bikers to experience the "Day Of The Dead" culture while shining a light on the unbelievable trail network Oaxaca has to offer has grown to be a yearly highlight for the entire mountain bike world. Join the journey to TranSierra Norte 2023, and watch the week unfold through We Are One rider, Andrew Cavaye's eyes. Featured riders: Andrew Cavaye, Jacob Tooke, Jack Menzies, Alex Silverthorne, and Eric Olsen. Video: Aedan Skinner.Join Jakob Jewett, Dane Jewett, and Ryan Griffith as they shred their hometown trails in Squamish.It’s 100 miles to the next gas station, 100 miles from the last one. It’s 100 miles from anywhere, to anywhere. And it’s the bucket list ride that Lachlan Morton spent years dreaming about. Starting in Banff, Alberta, Canada and ending 2,671 miles later in Antelope Wells, New Mexico, USA, the divide route is as beautiful as it is rugged, as ambitious as it is empty. During his two weeks on the trail, Lachlan felt more scared, more cold, more capable, and more alive than ever.What did you do last summer? Well the UK's Ike Duly did a lot of 'bowling' and his mates made a video out of it. Good stuff! “Turned 16 this summer and I wanted to film a video so gave my camera to all the locals and between battling the English weather this is what we got! Shoutout to 4Down and S&M for keeping it rad and anyone who helped!” - Ike DulyGaspar Guendulain looks at spots like they are a puzzle to be solved. Put him in Barca for a month with the crazy setups there and you know he is going to come away with a whole bunch of creative problem solving. This is Gaspar Guendulain's Puzzle. Enjoy...This is the first official video Tom Justice has filmed in the name of GT, and my word, is it a good one. Filmed over ten days in the South of France, Basque Country, and Madrid with none other than Sergio Layos as a guide and Peter Adam behind the camera. There's even a sprinkle of GT's vast and deep-rooted history in BMX thrown in for good measure. Listen to Eddie: "You got this Tom!"This Floridian makes his way bi-coastal and over to Paris to bring you his first video part with adidas, all captured through the lens of Justin Albert. Video: Justin Albert.Chris Joslin has done A LOT within these walls... from flatground to The Death Gap, The BATB X Champion has mastered just about every corner of this park. So when Joslin heard that we were moving locations he came back to get one last trick and sign a couple pieces of concrete from his favourite spot in the park, the 10 stair. Take a stroll down memory lane with Chris Joslin before he takes a sledge hammer to the 10 stair and nollie backside heelflips over it for one of the last NBDs at The Berrics.Upping the anté on their impressive output, David Reyes leads the charge before back up arrives from Trevor Theriault, Elijah Riley, Kyle Eggens and 303’s unstoppable crop of Mile-High hitters.Nerdwriter compares The Shop Around The Corner with You've Got Mail and explains how filmmaking has changed in 60 years.In the depths of the Pacific Northwest, a skier reflects on his life growing up in the shadow of Mt. Baker. Starring: Micah Evangelista. Director: Mattias Evangelista.Award-winning documentary filmmaker Theo Anthony (Rat Film, All Light Everywhere) talks us through his latest project... a wooden stool.In the Kettle River Range of Northeastern Washington, wolves are being killed to protect livestock that graze on public lands. A lone range rider, Daniel Curry, works year-round using nonlethal mitigation methods to help prevent wolves from looking at cows as a food source—and to prove that coexistence is possible. Director: Colin Arisman.Photo: Dan Locks