Movies For Your Monday

Bas Van Steenbergen - Recon:
Enjoy watching two minutes of Bas's cornering clinic. Video: Rupert Walker.
Scott Bell Visuals - 2022 Demo Reel:
Take a moment and enjoy some of my favourite moments from the projects I've filmed over the past few years. I'm thankful for all the incredible collaborators I've had the opportunity to work with and can't wait for what 2022 holds. If any of these shots catch your interest you can watch the full project on my website.
Pyrenean Textures - Kilian Bron:
Having shot many video projects in the Alps in recent years and after his last project “Switzerland Paradise,” Kilian Bron wanted to quite literally expand his horizons. Since joining Commencal, he has spent weeks discovering the most beautiful and remote, but also the most technical trails of the Pyrenees; in France, Spain and of course in Andorra, a stone's throw from our HQ office.
Finding Flow In Squamish With Rhys Verner:
If you want to make it in the world of enduro, it pays to base yourself somewhere that offers all the necessary ingredients you’ll need to succeed. For Canadian racer and Forbidden Synthesis team member Rhys Verner, such thoughts rarely register and for good reason. Born and raised in Squamish, British Columbia – arguably the epicentre of Canadian enduro – Rhys is surrounded by some of the most fertile training grounds for enduro, in the world, and the ideal playground for the Forbidden Druid. Please join Rhys as he ventures into the wet n’ wild woods of his backyard in search of the flow that resides between rock, root and rut...
Back To The Classics - Vincent Pernin:
I wanted to ride some big high speed freeride lines in my local area, which isn’t an easy task as I had to go high in the mountains to find them. It took a little while exploring, but in the end, I found a bunch of really interesting lines. We patiently waited until the last days before the snow begins to arrive for winter and it made the landscapes even better. We had a blast during the days of filming, just being there in the middle of nature in a quiet and peaceful place. This is such a great feeling. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it.
Max Fredriksson - Creative Space:
”Creative Space” is a skatepark video that I've had in mind for years. I wanted to produce a video with other types of tricks than just the normal ‘’slopestyle tricks’’ you see from me at contest and other videos. I wanted to come up with some really technical and complex combos along with showcasing balance and precision. Even though I’ve competed in Crankworx Slopestyle for so many years I’ve always found skatepark riding super fascinating due to the fact that all margins are so small and it all really comes down to precision and perfection If you want something to line up well without that extra safety hop. I also love skateparks because you have so many opportunities to express your riding in ways that aren’t possible on a slopestyle course or on a dirt jump. You can ride one feature in so many more ways than just straight ahead. For this video I drew a lot of inspiration from some of my favourite BMX riders and tried to mix it up with my own favourite tricks and manoeuvres.
Dan Cleland - Christchurch:
This project was a creation of many perspectives. Over the winter Dan, Tom P, Tom B, and Ryan worked on a trail. After a winters digging, they had what the boys described as one of the most progressive tracks. Alongside the trail they created, we also filmed a little bit in Lyttleton as well. Because it was a low key area in Christchurch. it was perfect for adding to what we already had.
Weird & Revered - Block Chain Ft. Justin Schwanke:
BMX x parking blocks = block chain.
Broc Raiford - Strike:
Strike while the iron's hot. Put a prime cutty spot or a big setup in front of Broc Raiford, and he'll take advantage of it. Enjoy!
Trey Jones - Still Wild:
Trey went out to California and filmed an all new video with Chris Gregson. Wild spots, wild lines, and wild tricks, Trey Jones is Still Wild!
Vans BMX - Barcelona:
A new generation of European VANS riders get their time in the spotlight with a trip to Barcelona, all beautifully captured and edited by Arnaud Wolff. Featuring: Linda Gradner, Janosh Klaus, Tom Deville, Jo Gass, and Thibaut Srinarong, this really is a work of art. Sit back and enjoy.
Emerica Presents: Stay Gold:
The Emerica full length, "Stay Gold" from 2010 featuring: Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Brandon Westgate, Justin Figueroa, Jerry Hsu, Bryan Herman, Kevin Long, Braydon Szafranski, Collin Provost, Marquis Preston, Aaron Suski, and Jamie Tancowny. Filmed by Jon Miner & Mike Manzoori. Edited by Jon Miner.
Emerica Stay Gold B-Side: Andrew Reynolds:
Behind the scenes of an all time classic.
Nike SB's "Constant" Video:
In uncertain times, an eclectic roster from the Swoosh stays focused on the one thing that always rules. With epic sections from GT, Daan, Oski, Korahn, Hause, Carlos Ribeiro and more, this vid shines with a much-needed light. Appreciate the constant.
Jungle:
An unintentional surf film... sort of. I created this film to explore long-form editing, give a home to so many projects/trips/travel that needed some context, and as a tip of the hat to my passion, surfing. Video: Morgan Maassen. Starring: Marlon Gerber, Lee Wilson, Noa Deane, Sterling Spencer, Dillon Perillo, Rob Machado, Laura Enever, Alessa Quizon, Bella Nicols, Nat Young, Andrew Doheny, Dane Reynolds, and Stephanie Gilmore.
On Days Like These We Must Surf:
Surfing on a lake? Impossible, right? Wrong. Loveable wild man Larry Cavero lives for surfing the ice-cold waters of The Great Lakes in this short doc about the burgeoning surf scene around Toronto, Canada.
Behind The Film 'Snake Milkers' With Travis Rice:
Join GoPro Athlete Travis Rice and team on a low-elevation, high-adrenaline adventure down the Snake River In their new film "Snake Milkers," they took on treacherous, unridden terrain that could only be accessed from a 21 mile stretch of white water.
Craft:
What would it mean to be the best skier in the world if skiing was all you had in life? That question is part of what motivates Outdoor Research ambassadors Zack Giffin and Micah Evangelista. Zack’s craft as a carpenter gives him a sense of gratitude that puts his life as a pro skier in a broader perspective. He says it’s made his career as a skier — which is also an art in its own way — more sustainable. And when he watches Micah, a young skier and chef following in his footsteps on Koma Kulshan (Mount Baker), he sees a similar work ethic that’s built a foundation much broader than his exceptional skiing skills. Whether they’re on the mountain or in their respective workplaces, Zack and Micah are honing a craft, sharpening their skills — and looking to create lives with meaning beyond sport. Watch them now in Craft. Trigger Warning: This film discusses suicide.
Eudemonia - The Flourishing Of Engagement In One’s Own Life:
Eudemonia explores a different side of snowboarding, one rooted in the power of positive psychology and the drive to experience the often chased ‘flow state.’ Viewed through the lens of David Djite, and directed by Fabian F. Fuchs, the film tells the story of the intangible, untouchable and intrinsically personal experience snowboarding can bring to all of us.
Re-creating The Syria Of His Memories, Through Miniatures:
In “A Broken House,” directed by Jimmy Goldblum, Mohamad Hafez comes to the U.S. on a single-entry visa to study architecture, and, when he realizes that he can’t return to his home country, he decides to conjure it in his art.
