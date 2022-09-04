Movies For Your Monday

Washed Up:
The gold medal winner from Dirt Diaries 2022. Based on past podiums of the Dirt Diaries contest, I noticed there's a bias towards silly/dumb narrative ideas, executed reasonably well, with some good riding mixed in. So when I was invited, I reached out to Joel Ducrot (featured) right away with what we agreed was a pretty dumb idea—and it seems like the crowd and the judges agreed!
Innervision:
2022 Dirt Diaries silver medal winner. A short film about overcoming the little voices in your head. A massive thank you goes out to all the people that helped me with this. Ryan Kenny, for helping me film, direct, and edit this piece. Kelsey Toevs for helping film. My riders: Claire Buchar, Steve Vanderhoek, Yoann Barelli, Jake Polito, and Georgia Astle, you guys sent it so hard and I appreciate you endlessly. Travis and Ying at NF, Jimmy at Devinci, Nick McLeod, Jolan and Serge, thank you for providing support, giving time to build features & trails, and keeping the stoke alive. We couldn't have done it without you.
Parallel Universe:
Martha Gill's bronze medal winner from Dirt Diaries 2022.
Early 20's:
Max Barron's submission to the 2022 Crankworx Dirt Diaries film contest. Main Rider: Jake Murray.
Blake Hansen's First Trip To Whistler:
The final entry from the 2022 Crankworx Dirt Diaries video contest. Made in collaboration with Micayla Gatto, Kelsey Timpany, Vaea Verbeeck, Doug Jambor, Zack Paukert, Brooke Sweeney, and Blake Hansen.
A Canadian Odyssey - Ep 2. - Squamish:
As our crew winds their way north along the infamous Sea to Sky highway, full of views and rock rolls galore, they begin to develop a comfort with their steady transportation. Ludo opines on the peace he feels driving in the slow lane, we meet a new crew member (Squamish local and ice cream enthusiast Alex Hinkson), and the crew discovers their new favourite trail in the world. After enjoying a sunset by the river, the Collective attempts to tame the holy grail of slabs, from “In n Out Burger” to “Gouranga.” While all may seem well on the bikes, the reality of an unrelenting heat wave begins to set in, and refuge is sought under a train track bridge where glacial melt steadily flows. Kasi reminds the crew he must be between 18-22 degrees at all times. The first mosquito of the trip is smacked, and bug repellent becomes a must-have item going forward.
The Backwoods:
A short, independently produced film covering the 2022 Backwoods Jam on the Sunshine Coast. Featuring: Sam Hodgson, Lukas Skiold, Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, Hayden Zablotny, Honza Faistaver, Aidan Woolliams, Dawson Amann, Billy Meaclem, Lucas Huppert, and Vincent Tupin.
Field Trippin:
Congrats to Martin on an amazing career.
Fastest Known Rockstar:
The Rockstar Gravel Trail is a monster. Stretching 250 miles and climbing 25,000 vertical feet, it's a grind to do as a multi-day ride. After bikepacking the trail last year, Kerry Werner decided to go for the Fastest Known Time (FKT) which sat at a bit under 19 hours. With very little experience to draw from for big days, Kerry set out to break the record. Fully self-supported, full of self-doubt, dark moments, and deep in the Virginia heat, Kerry and his Libre CR DL put down an incredible effort that won't soon be forgotten.
Corey Walsh - Repentance:
Corey has been cruising all over North America for the last year riding any pool, park, or bizarre obstacle along the way. We're stoked to present Corey's first Odyssey part, so hit play for a taste of what he got into. Filmed by Josh Clemens.
Federal Bikes - Brussels:
In between Simple Session and Lyon Street Station the crew spent a week in Brussels with Rich Forne behind the lens. Take a ride with the crew and get an insight to a week on the road with the Federal team.
Steven Hamilton - More Light:
We get so stoked on new Steven Hamilton footage, but this new one for Animal Bikes is something extra special. Filmed over the last two years with Ryan Howard, this features everything we love about Steven's legendary riding, from weird wallrides to tucked up gaps. Enjoy!
Neighbourhoods - Helsinki, Finland:
We took a flight to Helsinki, Finland to meet up with our friend and Finnish-born pro, Marius Syvanen. Since this was our first time exploring the capital of Finland, Marius played the role of tour guide for the day and showed us the ledges that tons of local Fins have skated, filled us in on some fun facts like “Finland has more Saunas than cars,” and even took us to a new spot he’s been itching to skate.
Tor Ström - Is This The Place?:
Welcome to Tor Ström's newest and possibly his best work, "Is This The Place?" A video project that is connected to the newest issue 666 of Place Magazine "Tao's Place". This video has it all, a great soundtrack, nice lens work and Heitor da Silva, Ville Wester, Vincent Huhta, Sondre Mortensen, Jamie Platt, Charlie Birch and many others in the mix. Enjoy.
Out There - Donny Barley:
From Underachievers to Welcome to Hell to World Tour, Donny cut his teeth in the Northeast streets and made his mark in the promised land of California before stepping behind the curtain.
Famous Potatoes:
From the corduroy of the home hill, to the peaks they've dreamed of for years, follow along with the Potato Boys on a journey into their own backyard. Filmed entirely within 75 miles of their homes, Famous Potatoes is the story of rediscovering your local landscape.
The World's Biggest Wave:
Nazaré, Portugal was for centuries just a small fishing village known for its fishermen and dangerous seas. Then one day in 2011, a pro-surfer named Garrett McNamara strapped on a surf board and rode a 78 foot wave right off its coast. It was a new world-record for big wave surfing and the moment that changed Nazaré forever. Now, Nazaré is the capital of Big Wave surfing. The secret to Nazaré’s giant waves lies under the surface, where a huge underwater canyon funnels swells right up to its cliffs, then launches that energy straight up, sometimes 60, 70, or 80 feet. Many surfers visit in the hopes of catching a 100-foot wave.
This Is The Motherload - Ep. 2:
When the freedom of the alpine calls, close friends and mothers Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway answer. Accompanied by their five kids between the ages of two months and eight years, they venture deep into the wilderness to Amiskwi Lodge where they disconnect from a world of busyness and distractions and reconnect with their adventurous roots. The trip offers more than just hiking objectives and fresh air —it provides moments of pause, play, and connection amidst the icy streams and iconic peaks of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
How Beavers Fight Climate Change:
If you know anything about beavers, it’s probably that they build dams. These giant structures made of sticks, stones, and mud can reach heights up to 10 feet (3 meters) and lengths averaging 20 feet (6 meters) — though the biggest one ever found was significantly larger and could be seen from space. Dams completely alter the surrounding landscape, flooding the surrounding area and creating wetlands. It’s one reason beavers have often been considered pests that can cause serious damage when they build dams too close to homes or roads. But scientists have also understood beavers’ importance as “ecosystem engineers” for decades. And as the climate crisis continues to worsen, newer studies are finding that beavers play a vital role in dampening its effects — especially in areas prone to fire, drought, and even heat waves. To build a more resilient future, it might be best to look to the beavers.
The Hunt:
When Cheyenne River Sioux member Christopher White Eagle recruited local native kids to participate in a traditional buffalo hunt on the plains of South Dakota, he thought it might help them connect with their traditions and ancestors, but he never imagined how it’d build new hope for the future.
