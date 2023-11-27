Movies For Your Monday - Jackson Goldstone, Brandon Semenuk, Jesse Melamed, Brad Simms, Jaws, & More

Keep It Real:

Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story Ep. 5:

Frère - The Harrison Brothers Dream Backyard:

Jesse Munden - Last Minute:

Backwoods Jam - 2023:

Good Company:

Brad Simms & Jesse Melamed Riding Enduro Lines In Canada:

Caroline Washam - Trails Of Life:

Duke Millington 2023:

Coast To Coast:

Brad Simms - Real BMX 2019:

Brad Simms - Real BMX 2018:

Brad Simms vs. The Impossible Wallride:

Forever On 16mm:

Still Watchin' - Jaws:

TJ Rogers - Keep Smiling:

Absent Without Leave:

Hugo Harrisson - Yearbook

Torgeir Bergrem & GimbalGod - Temple Of The Dawg:

The Long Wall - The World's Longest Rock Climb:

Enjoy a variety of mountain bikers doing what they love, shot with beautiful 16mm film. Director: Andrew Young. Riders: Matt Macduff, JP Maffret, Stephane Pelletier, Jarrett Moore, Corbin Selfe, Darcy Peters, Reilly Horan, Liam Wallace, and Noah Brousseau. Enjoy!In the epic conclusion to Jackson Goldstone's sensational season, witness the intense drama and heart-stopping moments as he is in the race for the ultimate showdown. Jackson faces challenges, triumphs over setbacks, and, in the final descent, unleashes a performance that cements his name in the downhill mountain biking history books. Join us as we delve into the thrilling narrative of Jackson's journey, from the peaks of triumph to the valleys of adversity. In this video, we explore the defining moments that lead to his ultimate victory, showcasing not only his incredible skill but the indomitable spirit that sets him apart. It's more than a race; it's a story of determination, resilience, and a rookie's ascent to greatness. Subscribe now to catch the final episode in this thrilling moment of Jackson Goldstone's Final Descent to Victory!Freeskiing legend Hugo Harrison is no stranger to the dedication needed to turn a passion into more than a pastime. He recognized his sons' love for riding bikes at an early age. He built a small pump track in the backyard to foster and support their passion. Each year as the brothers got bigger, so did the pump track and its features. The pump track quickly expanded to consume the entire yard. A skate ramp, pool, climbing wall, slackline, and trampoline followed and transformed their entire property into the ultimate playground. The synergy is magical when you combine supportive parents, a dream yard, and two brothers. There's friendly competition, sibling rivalry, and an unceasing drive for improvement. Seb and Hugo Harrison, aged 13 and 11, respectively, spend countless hours in their yard. What might seem like playtime is also their path to excellence. Their skill and composure on a bike reflect the time and energy they and their parents put into cycling. Pemberton and the surrounding areas have a pretty good track record for producing some of the best action sports athletes in the world. The proximity to good terrain, positive influences, and a stacked roster of mentors/riding partners are a potent recipe. Combine that with the Harrison brothers’ shared love for biking and skiing and dreams of becoming champions and things really get spicy. From tireless hours on the pump track to ventures deep into Pemberton's wilderness, the Harrison brothers live the dream in pursuit of realizing their own dreams. The entire Harrison family embodies humility. Hugo and his wife prioritize their children's passion above all. Consider this our official introduction to the Harrison brothers. You can expect to see much more from them in the future.Filmed in 48 hours and organized 12 hours before, Last Minute is a last minute film featuring Jesse Munden shot at the Bike Ranch in Kamloops, BC. Director: Finlay Woods.Hi everybody! This is the video I created for Backwoods Jam back in September. These jumps, the people that built them, and the ones that ride them, have done more for me than I could ever describe. I wouldn't be who I am today without them, so for that, thank you. Huge love to Logan Peat, Paul Genovese, and everyone involved in their creation and maintenance. I've been shooting this event for a few years now, and this year I wanted to try something new. I wanted to create a video where you could pull out any clip, and it would be able to stand on its own. Instead of a bunch of moments sequenced together in a montage-style edit (which is how I feel like I've shot most of my videos), I wanted each clip to tell its own story; to have a beginning, middle, and an end. This venue is such a perfect place to get creative, and there are still so many rad, untapped angles; even after all these years. One of the greatest sunset sessions I've ever witnessed went down the night before the event, and I'm not kidding when I say that shit is better than Christmas to filmers. The softest red light blasting through the trees, highlighting some of the sickest jumps that BC has to offer, as some of the worlds most stylish riders throw down feel good tricks for the fun of it. Events like these help me remember what it's like to be a kid again, even if it's just for a day. - LoganIt's not about the fastest times, posting for likes, or medals around your neck. It's about sharing laps, bragging rights, and the unseen moments in between... because an epic day in the mountains is always better with good company. Featuring: Warren Kniss, Jubal Davis, Shawn Neer. Video: Craig Grant.Join BMX legend and Canyon CLLCTV mountain bike rider Brad Simms and his crew in "Take Flight" on an adrenaline-fuelled journey as they traverse 3,001 miles, soaring through the open skies with his bikes. This whirlwind adventure unfolds across four unique locations, featuring renowned riders like Enduro World Champion Jesse Melamed. Episode 1 takes you to the iconic Whistler Bike Park and the notorious natural trails of Squamish in British Columbia, Canada.As a self-diagnosed "adrenaline junkie" whose identity was tied to downhill mountain biking and competition, Caroline Washam's relationship with the sport she loves was redefined when she became pregnant. From learning to ride for pure enjoyment rather than competition to bringing her newborn along on adventures, Caroline embraces motherhood while refusing to give up her passion.Spent a couple days with Olly Crew shooting on some trails that I love to ride.Coast to Coast tells the story of a ride across the north of England. A single continuous ride of nearly 500 kilometres from the east to the west coast, through three of England’s most beautiful national parks. A single ride with over 10,000 metres of vertical ascent. Coast to Coast is a love letter to the north, a record of a mountainous journey, and an insight into the mind of someone who would go on that journey. Director: Sam Davis.Watch Brad Simms and filmer/editor Christian Rigal’s entry into Real BMX 2019, the all-video BMX street contest.Simms riding street spots like only he can.Brad Simms handles a lot of crazy "Brad only" type setups in his videos,including this wild bump jump gap to wallride up a 12 stair. It was a battle to say the least, with over ten tubes as casualties. In the end, Brad rolled away with something different than what he planned on, but equally as awesome. Hit play for Brad's recap from the day.Skateboarding and 16mm film just feels right.From soaring off the back of Birdman’s ramp to glory at Clipper, Jaws runs back the tape on his stoked encounters with Jake. When the Old Man flies you out, it’s time to jump.TJ Rogers is a skateboarding hero of our time. Regardless of what life has thrown at him, he is absolutely having it right now - at a juncture in his life when he could be forgiven for taking it easy for a while. One of the most productive skateboarders of recent years, he has been constantly cranking out the high-speed stair hammers, sketch-proof inventive ledge tech and manual mania like few others in this generation - or any. This new part has it all - and in spades; if ever there was a skater on a mission, it is TJ. With nothing to prove and no weaknesses in his trick arsenal, we are witnessing a master of his craft at the peak of his powers; an absolute don of the modern skateboarding game, and a credit to the culture. His advice to a younger self from our 2020 interview still rings out, “Keep doing your thing, and don't let anything stop you.” Long may he reign.Two old Landies, a coupla old motos, and our fruitful search for NZ's hidden waves. Follow the ragtag Roark crew as they get lost and discover all of New Zealand's South Island. Scoring some of the best swell seen in decades, they brave the winter freeze camping out in old Defenders, chasing waves in bush planes, and having one helluva time while they're at it. Starring: Harrison Roach, Nate Zoller, Parker Coffin, and Jeff Johnson. Video: Fin Woods.From the Chic-Choc Mountains of Quebec comes one of the great chargers of all time. Balls of steel and legs of titanium. The shortest distance between two points is not a straight line, it is a man named Hugo Harrisson.“Temple of the Dawg” is the brain child of Torgeir Bergrem and GimbalGod. What’s been almost two years of learning, preparation, and execution came to fruition during the 22/23 season. Shot over the course of four months from January to April. Starting in Utah the boys made their way to Wyoming and then up to Canada where they camped for 20 days straight in the mountains. After the camping trip, they packed up and headed north on the 36 hour drive from Whistler to Valdez, Alaska where they ended up waiting 18 days to finally get an eight day window to finish off the part. Enjoy the first chapter of Torgeir Bergrem and GimbalGod. This is just the beginning.Have you ever pondered what the longest climbing route in the world is? You may have guessed that it was the great Mt. Thor on Baffin Island, Canada (4,101ft), or perhaps even the Azeem ridge on the Trango Towers, Pakistan (7,400ft), both impressively large in size, but even these are dwarfed in comparison to the unlikely record holder. Nestled amongst the lush hillsides of upstate New York sits a bluff of quartzite rock known as the Gunks. Regarded as the birthplace of American climbing, its short yet mighty wall stretches more than 9000ft... horizontally. Established by Dan Rosanstein and Ken Nichols in 1987, the Great Wall of China route is a masterpiece of esoterica which traverses the entire wall, its greatest crux may be jug rash, bugs, and dog walkers. One Dream. Two Dirtbags. 9000ft of Climbing.Photo: Ryan Finlay