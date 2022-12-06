Video: Movies For Your Tuesday

Danny MacAskill’s Postcard From San Francisco:

Graham Agassiz - Decade:

Here, There, Everywhere Ep.5 - MTB In Japan!

Hugo Frixtalon - T.E.M.P.O.

Trail Tales - The Last Flight:

August Falls - A Love Letter To Autumn:

Rising From The Ashes:

Brakeless Warrior ft. Paweł Stachak:

FMD Racing - How We Roll - Episode 1:

Morgane Such - New Horizons:

Dennis Enarson - Caps Lock:

Dennis Enarson - Right Here:

Dennis Enarson - Acea:

Nyjah Huston - Need That:

T Funk's "Deep Fried X Baker" Part:

Deedz' "HVVS" Part:

We Are The Water:

Real Skifi - Newton's Laws:

Beyond The Summit:

Creation Theory:

The iconic street trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill, is back with a jaw-dropping edit from the Golden City, San Francisco.Nothing comes easy, and patience is required above all else. They say that anything worth having is worth waiting for, and for Graham Agassiz that is the perfect descent. Growing up in British Columbia meant the freerider spent his formative years scouring the bluffs and mountains for lines to ride. Some of those lines come together easier than others. After spotting a chute after a forest fire, Graham assembled a crew and embarked on a build that would take years, but in the end be worth the wait.Ichi-go ichi-e is a Japanese idiom that translates to, “for this time only” - a sort of Japanese Carpe Diem, so... even though we had no idea what to expect, or even what we were looking for, we seized our time and, we were off to mountain bike in Japan!Jump aboard the new Commencal T.E.M.P.O with Hugo Frixtalon in British Columbia for this edit that oozes that late summer heat feel! Rider: Hugo Frixtalon. Actor: Benoit Foulon. Director: Leon Perrin.Torridon (Scotland) is a name synonymous with great trail riding and hospitality to match. Here, the mountains reach to over 1000m in height and loom over deep sea lochs that are just as deep. The Ice Age made its mark here long ago, and helped to create a landscape as rugged as it is beautiful. Little known to those that walk and ride in these mountains is that mountain rescue in the United Kingdom would change forever here in the early hours of March 14th, 1951.Last winter, I went through a pretty serious bike withdrawal. There's something to be said about not being able to do the thing you want to do that just makes you really want to do the thing. This state of longing and desperation is a place where I find myself being the most inspired and creative. So, I started thinking about all the videos I wanted to make over the next year. No matter what I did, I kept coming back to a really straightforward concept: two friends, ripping a trail at sunset, filmed predominantly with a cable cam, set to a throwback tune that would get people stoked to ride their bikes. So, that's exactly what I went out and made. Thank you to Cory Fitchett (yellow) and Jaxon Blake (red) for putting up with my "1 more takes," and the early, cold mornings. You boys killed it.Last spring a handful of our employees headed east to help rebuild a section of trail in the Methow Valley that had been burned by forest fires. Check out the video and be sure to check out our website for a full photo story on our time there to see what our crew got up to while helping out the Evergreen Trails Methow Chapter!Podobało się?! Skomentuj i podaj dalej!In episode 1 of "How We Roll", we look at what makes downhill mountain biking such a unique sport and introduce the characters that make up the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing Team. Follow Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman, and Phoebe Gale as they gear up in pre-season training and lay out their expectations for the year. The riders leave pre-season training hyped up and head to the first race in Lourdes, France. With the whole team assembled and ready to go at Round 1 of the UCI Downhill World Cup Series, it’s time to kick off the season and the journey of 2022.After focusing on racing for most of her life, Morgane decided to try one of the most famous freeride lines in the world: the Black Hills in France. It is the place where most of the best free- riders in the world go at least once in their life! She had wanted to ride this line for years after watching her friends do it, but she was always too intimidated when she got to the top. After this year‘s races, she got around to finally doing what she‘s always wanted to do. In the sixteenth episode of WYOC, you can watch Morgane venture over the edge!Dennis has been hard at work on his Caps Lock video for over a year and a half and always wanted to try to outdo his Demolition Last Chance video part and went all in to do just that. Every single clip in this is a banger and he could have died on doing each one. Dennis brings tech, big gaps, grinds, and air tricks to the next level on street.Back in June of 2019 Dennis Enarson set out to make the part of a lifetime; something he and the BMX community would be proud of. The goal was to capture BMX riding that lives on throughout time. He spent eight months hammering away at his goal. This part was 90% complete before Covid hit and shut down plans for filmmaker, Rich Forne, to come out from Spain to San Diego to get Dennis’ last few bangers. Instead the two finished editing the part from other sides of the world. Anyone that knows BMX already knows Dennis’ explosive energy and zero regard for gravity makes him one of the most savage humans on a bike. And yet nothing could prepare you for the heaviness of ''Right Here.'' This is one of the gnarliest parts you're ever going see.Acea, a new film from Dennis Enarson capturing a snapshot of his life over the past year, including the birth of his first son for whom the project is named. Coming off the success and momentum of Right Here, Dennis filmed Acea with lifelong friend and acclaimed filmmaker Tony Ennis—an athlete-filmer duo highly anticipated by the BMX community. The result is mind-blowing maneuvers and stunts that only Dennis can pull off, and a part that rivals everything Dennis has done up until now.Nyjah sends it like few other can, attacking the streets with determination that can be summed up in two words: Need That.Unhinged in the streets of SF, T-Funk continues his epic run with massive moves from the city's hilltops to an unreal attack at Ocean Beach. Wow...Deedz is back on his beat, charging highly-sackable rails, connecting killer combos, and diving into the drink. 'Tis the season.Photographer Dani Kahn Da Silva captures three generations of women as they fight against the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion that threatens the Salish Sea, the resident orcas, and the livelihoods of the Coast Salish people.Isaac Newton, one of the greatest physicists ever, once said that “no great discovery was ever made without a bold guess.” A few centuries later Juho Kilkki said that “I doubt any great discoveries were made here but dropping in on any of these tricks sure felt like the boldest of guesses.”After becoming the first person to ski the Seven Summits, team athlete Kit DesLauriers found herself searching for purpose beyond herself. And through an epic adventure of athleticism, survival, and conservation, she found it. Beyond The Summit explores her two weeks of traversing the arctic on skis, telling the story of a diminishing snowpack in one of the most pristine wilderness areas in the world—the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.In the Westfjords of Iceland, where mountains meet the sea, creativity finds its ultimate human expression: a surfer on a wave, a snowboarder on a peak, a musician on a stage. Creation Theory seeks to find the parallels between sport and music, and answer the question: where does creativity come from?