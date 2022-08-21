Movies For Your Monday

For Your Entertainment:
This film is a collection of nugs over the last 16 months documenting the Ride or Die lifestyle. Friends riding, chillin, digging, crashing, and enjoying life. Riders: Dawson Amann, Matty Miles, Logan Peat, Curtis Robinson, Dustin Gilding, Nick Tingren, Anthony Messere, Graham Agassiz, Soren Farenholtz, Justin Wyper, Marcel Hunt, Jake Murray, Ben Thompson, Liam Baylis, Paul Genovese, and Brandon Semenuk.
Biketown:
Struggling to find their seat at the table, mountain bikers have had to form unlikely partnerships in their fight to ride. Little did they know they were actually helping transform the identity of their communities. Specialized and Soil Searching present Biketown, a film by Freehub magazine. Mountain bikers have a long-standing tradition of working with private property owners, land managers and governments, from the local to federal level. Often, these relationships are driven by a dedicated and passionate group of mountain bikers, trailbuilders and advocates, despite a sometimes turbulent and confrontational past. Biketown takes a deep dive into recreational trail development in Chisholm, Minnesota, Bellingham, Washington, Snowshoe, West Virginia and Pacific City, Oregon to explore themes at the heart of the current mountain bike movement—whether that be cooperation between the timber industry and a mountain bike community, federal forest managers and trailbuilders or advocacy organizations and tourism boards.
Ghost Machine:
Rider: Demetri Triantafillou. Director: Wiley Kaupas. Cinematography: Tory Powers & Drew Boxold.
Timeless Style - Joel Ducrot:
Old school vibes. New school style. Joel Ducrot pilots his way down the infamous Champéry World Cup track.
Jubal Davis - Raw E:
Watch Yeti ambassador Jubal Davis shred his 160E on his backyard trails in California. Video: Drew Boxold.
Heathen's Voyage Pt. 1:
INTHEHILLSGANG presents part one of our road trip through the western lands of rock and sand.
Martin Krejci - My Lines:
Rider/Edit: Martin Krejčí. Cinematography: Benjamin Jícha.
Jordan Prochyra - Tank Slapper:
Hailing from Perth Western Australia, Jordan Prochyra embarked on a trip down to the South West of the state to the town of Nannup. Jordy had a small role in building these new mtb trails for the Three Chillies Design crew. He looks well on pace to score some good Enduro World Series results!
The Path Less Paved - Alex Morgan:
Shimano’s latest Originals short film shows us how an open-mind can help us find common ground in the unlikeliest of places. It’s this mindset that led lifetime cyclist Alex Morgan to gravel riding, and how he leads a fulfilling—if unconventional—life where the plains meet the mountains. Alex isn’t limited by the restrictive definitions of a single discipline. Whether it’s experimenting by building his own downhill frames complete with 29” wheels ahead of the curve, or working less so he can ride more; Alex won’t be confined by social norms. Alex shows us how a life without set limits can produce the most rewarding circumstances. When preconceived notions and stereotypes fall away, new possibilities and connections open up. After moving to New Mexico in 2018, Alex’s bike-driven lifestyle might have seemed a million miles apart from his new neighbours'. You might think, what do a gravel rider and a rancher have in common? Turns out, quite a lot. One chooses a bike while the other chooses a horse, but the outcome is the same: freedom, adventure and the endless terrain of New Mexico.
Rory McLean - Progressive:
With the volume of amazing riding that has come out of the indoor parks in Scotland you'd be forgiven for thinking it'd be hard to come up with new riding for them. But Rory McLean's approach brings a uniquely fresh set of eyes and an original style like no other. Shot over the winter at Unit23, The Loading Bay, and Shred, we are proud to bring you 'Rory McLean - Progressive'.
Crewsin Vans Waffle Cup:
From curve walls to the beach... catch up with the crew as they hit the Vans Bmx Waffle Cup in HB.
Helloha:
Felix Prangenberg and Jordan Godwin head to the picturesque setting of Hawaii where they do some biking, avoid sunstroke, and get that much-needed beachside vacation.
This is 13 - Sky Brown:
Some of my favourite moments from being 13.
Joaquim Costa - 8 Year Old Phenom:
8-year-old Joaquim Costa has been skateboarding for only two years but it's already obvious that he's got something special. Skatenation's Tulio Oliveira recognized Costa's gift immediately and worked hard to get him traveling and developing his skills even further (The Berrics was a prime destination for the young Brazilian). We're super stoked to share his story with you. Thanks Joaquim and Tulio!
Speed Is Infinite - Alex Midler:
High speed and heavy slams.
Anywhere From Here - Official Trailer:
The sport of skiing is unquestionably one of the most diversified recreational pursuits imaginable. By the time a lifelong skier reaches middle age, he or she has likely dabbled in or fully dedicated him or herself to a myriad of facets within the sport. Each facet provides an entirely new set of experiences, thrills, challenges, and rewards. Matchstick Productions 2022 ski film explores this world of opportunities through the eyes of a 12 year-old freestyle phenomenon. Through his voice, the audience hears the skiing aspirations of such a 12 year-old, a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder “real life” quite yet. The core of this film is packed with a star studded cast of skiers shredding across the globe. Featuring: Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder, Emily Childs, Logan Pehota, Caite Zeliff, Lucas Wachs, Mathea Olin, Cole Richardson, Craig Murray, Lucy Sackbauer, Mark Abma, Sam Cohen, Dennis Ranalter, Hunter Hess, Birk Irving, and introducing Walker Woodring.
Solis:
The Speed Project (TSP) is a 340-mile unsanctioned race from Santa Monica Pier to Las Vegas. It lives and dies by the motto: No Rules, No Spectators. Historically, a relay race, in 2021 TSP offered up the chance for individual runners to make the journey from LA to Sin City. The winner took 118 hours. Solis follows The North Face Explorer Team runner James Poole’s 2022 attempt to run self-supported over Mount Baldy, survive the blazing heat of Death Valley, and make it to the finish at the famous Welcome to Vegas sign.
Bill Buckle - Automotive Designer & Dealer:
This is the story of the Dart Goggomobil.
The Beauty President:
In 1992, at the height of the AIDS pandemic, activist Terence Alan Smith made a historic bid for president of the United States as his drag queen persona Joan Jett Blakk. Today, Smith reflects back on his seminal civil rights campaign and its place in American history.
Outdoor Education:
There are more than 400 outdoor preschools in the U.S. designed to create a closer connection between children and nature. But are the programs simply a trend for green parents, or a lasting model for early-childhood education?
