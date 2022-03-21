Movies For Your Monday

Lightfall - A Journey In Photography With Sterling Lorence:
Lightfall shares the story of legendary MTB photographer Sterling Lorence and his process to get the perfect shot in the dank and misty mountains of Vancouver's legendary North Shore, with riders Jackson Goldstone and Brett Rheeder.
Side Hits ft. Vinny T:
The trail may end, but the fun doesn't have to. With the right perspective, the entire world can be your playground. Vinny T shows us exactly how creative you can get between MTB trails as you cruise towards your next drop-in spot.
Hit Bigger Jumps With Dean Tennant:
Want to hit bigger jumps? Ambassador Dean Tennant gives a few quick tips. Video: Max McCulloch.
Eau de Shore no. 1 - Fromme:
Vancouver’s North Shore mountains are home to some of the world’s best mountain bike trails. Three riding areas, Seymour, Fromme, and Cypress, each come with their own unique take on the steep terrain on offer at the southern tip of the Coast Mountain Range. Each has a defined style of trails, brought to life by the builders and riders that call that terrain home. However, they all share the steep, deep, and wet geographic landscape that culminates the essence of Vancouver’s North Shore. A distinct aroma rises from the decomposing cedar logs, duff, loam, and moss to create a damp, musty yet sweet smell. When this aroma hits your nostrils as you pedal to the top of a trail or get out of the shuttle truck, it triggers memories of rides past and prompts your body for the next steep technical descent. This smell is the Eau De Shore.
Amy Ertel's Ultimate Guide To Whistler Bike Park:
Original Sin, Filthy Ape, No Joke, Samurai Pizza Cat, Fade to Black Ho Chi Min, Dual Slalom - Whistler local Amy Ertel takes us down her favourite trails and gives up the insider tips so you can ride like a local. Video: Influx Productions.
Grindstone feat. Nick Clark:
For centuries, Wyoming’s Teton mountains have tested the grit of anyone wandering the wild frontier. Demanding everything of the native peoples who first inhabited them, these peaks have brought even the toughest cowboys to their knees and tested the resolve of anyone who’s dared to indulge. And, while the pioneer spirit is what attracts so many, it’s the wide-ranging community of like-minded folks blocking the biting North Wind for each other that gives anyone a fighting chance. Norco Freeride Ambassador Nick Clark succumbed to the mountains’ pull all the way from Georgia, and spends his days grinding stone into the grit it takes to live the mountain life and take his riding to new levels. Directed by: Aharon Bram.
Contrast With Marcus Cant:
A project aiming to show the contrast between the landscapes that were devastated by the fires this past summer, and the lush untouched forests that have yet fallen tragedy to a wildfire. Marcus Cant on the We Are One Arrival makes shapes through the blackened Pines of the Paxton Valley and the green Firs in Sun Peaks Bike Park as well as other Kamloops zones. Video: Aedan Skinner.
Place Of Solace - Tanner Stephens:
Tanner takes a trip up north to reignite his love for riding after an injury months prior. Lucky for Tanner, the new Spark 900 allowed him to find freedom and give him just what he needed after months off the bike. Follow along to see what his idea of a winter dream looks like.
Welcome To The Team - Alex Storr:
Inside or outside the tape, Alex Storr has an uncanny ability to turn heads and draw attention to his two-wheeled antics. Unknown to many a few months ago and still a new face to most, Alex began making a name for himself last year, while in the U21 ranks of the EWS. A slow start to the season that built as Alex - still new to the sport - learned the ropes, eventually winning the British national title, round six of the EWS where he would finish fourth overall, as a privateer.
Backyard Boogie:
Jumping in Finland looks cold.
Haro En Colombia!:
We head south to Bogota Colombia to visit the home of Haro rider, Michael Mogollon, and to ride the biggest parks and the most cutty street spots this beautiful country has to offer. This trip also marks the first Haro trip for new teammate, Perris Benegas, although she fit in with the crew so well it felt as though we have been traveling together for years! But that's how it goes with great people in great places, you can't help but have a great time.
S&M - Dirt Rules!
After close to two-years of Covid-induced isolation, it was time to get the band back together. The plan? Assemble at Clint's compound to shred the Bear Bowl and roast Northeastside, then jump in the bus to head to PA for the Posh/Catty Jams, followed by a final leg at 9 Acres and adjacent dirt churches. The result? A trip for the books. With Stew Johnson behind the camera and Clint Reynolds, Mike "Hucker" Clark, Matty Aquizap, James "P" Nutter, Ever Peacock, and Lukas, Nate, and Shane Halahan in front of it... a (dare we say it) instant classic is born. Huge shouts to the entire Northeast trail community for the hospitality and BMX in general for the stoke. Dirt rules!
Denby Chandler BMX:
Denby Chandler is one of our long term team legends and has put in an outstanding amount of dedication to LUXBMX over the years through his riding, presence, and love for everything LUXBMX. Over the past year or so Denby and Tim filmed random clips whilst being out and about in Brisbane.
Where The Land Meets The Sea:
A selection of the UK Vans skate team endeavoured across the British Isle’s between free to move periods of Covid lockdowns. Despite restrictions and the temperamental British weather, they managed to skate spots previously unseen and untouched. Conditions were less than glamorous, the spots were extremely crusty, sleeping on uneven hillsides, setting up camp on rainy nights, trench foot, greasy English breakfasts, and miles upon miles (2124 miles to be exact) in a smelly van is what was endured. Despite all of the obstacles that inherently come with a trip like this, the crew managed to hit some of the most rural and out of reach locations along the charming coast of the UK. Allowing them to think outside of the box with some unconventional terrain, and reconnect with nature after a year and a half of lockdowns!
Emerica's "Emerge" Video:
Matisse Banc and Jordan Powell start the show, shutting down sets before Braden Hoban solidifies his status as one of the best rail skaters out there.
Liam Pace - Monster Army Part:
Arizona's Liam Pace skates everything - and we mean everything - in his new part for Monster Army. Video: Josh "Peacock" Henderson.
Nearly Nowhere - Nelson Heli Ski:
In search of fresh powder, pro duo Simon Hillis and Jonathan Collins hit the road for a week from Kicking Horse Resort in Golden, BC to Snowwater Ski Resort in Nelson, BC in the new season of "Nearly Nowhere." In the backcountry, conditions can change rapidly. And it was a call in the middle of a night that made Simon and Jonathan change course. A big storm was heading to Snowwater and they couldn’t miss fresh snow to do some epic cat, heli, and deep tree skiing. Watch their adventures in search of rideable lines in this latest episode of “Nearly Nowhere.”
The Pit Boss - The Story Of Cole Pearn:
Before Cole Pearn, the billion-dollar NASCAR industry had nothing in common with backcountry skiing. The political, geographical, and cultural differences are comical. So how did Pearn end up chopping wood and cleaning outhouses instead of atop the billion-dollar race industry? Seventy-five million race fans were shocked when Pearn quit as one of the top NASCAR crew chiefs. Fox Sports pundits speculated about where he'd end up, but none guessed Golden, BC. His last race was rough. A heart-breaking mistake in the final minutes cost his team their second championship in three years. But even before that, Pearn had decided to quit and take over the four backcountry huts of Golden Alpine Holidays. The Blank crew spent a good chunk of time up at Golden Alpine Holidays last winter filming for Tales of Cascadia. Through this they started to learn more about the owner, Cole Pearn’s story. With a two week traverse through the lodges this past spring they took the opportunity to dive a little deeper into his story.
Ups & Downs:
Behind closed doors, professional skier Drew Petersen has been living a much different reality than ski films, magazine covers, and Instagram likes have shown. Following a near-death accident in the mountains, Petersen went into a dark tailspin of mental health struggles. In the following years, he has privately navigated an arduous journey of PTSD, bipolar disorder, brain injury rehabilitation, and suicidal thoughts. Told through the lens of ski touring, “Ups & Downs” is an introspective look at the mountains and valleys along his path, and how his mental health journey is ultimately lifelong - both from well before Petersen’s accident and for the rest of his life moving forward. His story is truly one of finding the light, healing both in the mountains and in therapy, and how giving voice to his struggles ultimately saved him.
Reframed - Built By Women:
"We need women who are the professionals, who are the experts, who are then passing on that knowledge to other women. That’s where I see this going.” - Jenna Pollard. Women make up less than five percent of US carpenters by trade. By sharing her skills with a group of women apprentices, timber framer Jenna Pollard is changing the narrative - one dovetail joint at a time.
Photo: Sterling Lorence
