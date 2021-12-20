Movies For Your Monday

Tor Cameron - Retrospect:
Directors: Liam Morgan & Tor Cameron. DP/Editor: Liam Morgan. Rider: Tor Cameron. AC: Max McCulloch & Merin Pearce. Builders: Tor Cameron, Jimmy Farnese, Andrew Giesbrecht, Max Field, Nick Griffiths. "Retrospect" was shot on the unceded traditional territories of the Lekwungen and W̱SÁNEĆ first peoples.
Darren Berrecloth On Vancouver Island:
Watch freeride MTB legend, Darren Berrecloth, fuse his creative building and unique riding in this stunning new edit shot by Rupert Walker.
Wheel It Up - Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis feat. MC Kwasi:
Josh Lewis (aka Loosedog) worked on this full length part for the majority of 2021. Usually he's juggling camera and editing duties with most of the content he makes but in this one we wanted to free him up to express exactly what he can do on a bike and present his vision of what all-terrain bicycles can do. This video part was filmed by Sam Needham and Joe Bowman of Steelcity Media. The soundtrack is entirely custom, including the vocal hype of one of Loosedog's favorite MCs, MC Kwasi.
Chris E-krigg - Full Force Vol. 2:
Chris E-krigg is at it again! Last year, Chris Akrigg made us re-think what was possible on an eMTB with his 'Full Force' edit, and now he's back at it, tackling impossible climbs with ease and riding features that only make sense to Chris. Sit back, hit play, and get ready for an onslaught of ebike insanity! Video: Will Evans.
On The Road with Micayla Gatto: Episode 4 - Courtenay:
Follow along with Micayla as she travels through BC and explores her favourite places. Part four takes her to Courtenay.
Connection 2 - Official Trailer:
Staring: Zakarias Blom Johansen, Simon Johansson, Lukas Skiöld, Ludvig Eriksson, Emil Johansson, Oliver Zwar, Ben Zwar, Robin Wallner, and Alma Wiggberg. Directed by: Niklas Wallner.
The Long Traverse:
A film by Stilspoke, filmed and edited by Keenan Desplanques, directed by Keenan and Christopher Blevins. The Long Traverse is about learning from, and loving, the landscapes we ride in. Through the story of an iconic 80-mile, 11,000-foot ride, @Christopherblevs and @dillon
.osleger consider the history of a landscape and our place within it, grappling with the realities of forest fires and extraction, while letting the bike show us all we can appreciate and learn as people on the land. The Los Padres national forest spans the Central Coast of California, from the Pacific Ocean to the fringe of the Mojave Desert. This land of many uses hosts world-class biodiversity, the endangered California Condor, 350+ miles of trail, and a multitude of Chumash cultural sites. The Los Padres Traverse route is not only an incredible ride, but it highlights the intersection of recreation, conservation, and climate. Through the trail stewardship and advocacy work of Dillon's nonprofit Sage Trail Alliance, Christopher established the fastest known time (FKT) along the route. And throughout this process, Christopher learned more about caring for the places he gets to ride in and the communities along the way. Whether you're trying to complete the traverse in six hours or taking three days to bike pack it with friends, the Los Padres is a place to visit. Likewise, whether you're a World Cup racer or a Weekend Warrior, we can use the bike to understand our responsibility to take action to better our planet, and we can all dig during trail restoration days.
The Fix II:
Featuring: Cole Nichol, James Davidson, Dillon Butcher, The Claw, Honza, Deuce, Dan Fleury, Liam Baylis, Tharen Markle, Stephane Pelletier, Lewis, Max Langille. Additional Clips: Lucas Grosse.
Dennis Enarson - Acea:
Acea, a new film from Dennis Enarson capturing a snapshot of his life over the past year, including the birth of his first son for whom the project is named. Coming off the success and momentum of ''Right Here,'' Dennis filmed Acea with lifelong friend and acclaimed filmmaker Tony Ennis — an athlete-filmer duo that's hugely beloved by the BMX community. The result is mind-blowing maneuvers and stunts that only Dennis can pull off, and a part that rivals everything Dennis has done up until now. Video: Tony Ennis.
Salt Lake, Utah - Fiend BMX:
Featuring: Lewis Mills, Garrett Reynolds, Matt Closson, Antonio Chavez, and Johnny Raekes in Salt Lake City, UT. Video: Tony Ennis.
Demolition Parts - Local Sessions:
Sit down and buckle up for 11 minutes ripping from the crew all around local Southern California skateparks.
Ground Glass - Mark Suciu:
Videographer James Thomson spent a couple of days with Mark filming this 16mm edit for our “Ground Glass” series that ditches the one-upmanship and stair counting, and focuses back on just some of the bits that make Mark special. Don’t think of this as yet another part of his “SOTY run,” but rather as a victory lap, and a showing of our appreciation for one of the best skaters of our generation.
Ryan Decenzo's "1990" Part:
Still stacking on gold-standard hammer spots like Hollywood High and Rincon, Ryan’s skating knows no chill.
Trey Woods ''Madness'' Part:
Trey dives into deep pits and soars over canyons from Oregon to Arizona. Gotta love it.
Vanishing Lines:
The high mountains of the Alps are at risk as developers encroach ever further in the name of expanding ski resorts and their infrastructure — all amidst palpable climate disaster. Vanishing Lines speaks for our surviving alpine spaces of quiet and ice, and the people who are demanding we ask: What's a future without wild glaciers? And how many ski areas do we really need?
The FIFTY - Line 36/50 - Shredding The Patriarch With Mountaineering Legends:
Deep in the Montana wilderness lies a legendary line, skied first by some legendary ski mountaineers. The line, The Patriarch, sits deep in a rocky cleft on the cliff strewn North face of Glacier Peak. Chock full of exposure, steeps and overhead hazards, Cody is joined by two of the world's best ski mountaineers, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison, to navigate the technical dangerous line. On an unusually cold late spring day, they're met with sub-zero temps, rocky rappels and butt-puckering steeps en route to a successful ascent and descent of a line that rarely gets skied.
Driven:
From Russia to Japan and Austria to North America, an all-time cast of heavy hitters went all-in for over two years in order to capture the most breathtaking shots, in the most unique locations. This film is about what drives us every day to get out there – which in turn hopefully motivates you as the viewer to do the same – to go snowboarding. Riders: Gigi Rüf (Austria), John Jackson (USA), Victor Daviet (France), and Manuel Diaz (Chile).
White Out:
Snow is particularly joyful in how it transforms everything it covers. The brightness of its white forces the iris in your eye to shut way down, and suddenly everything that isn’t snow is in silhouette or defined by shadow. The world becomes a high-contrast graphic representation of itself. This distillation of form allowed me to focus on painting pure motion in relation to the winter landscape. This film is composed of approximately 2,250 watercolour paintings on paper. It is a kind of winter companion to my film “L’Eau Life,” although here the water is frozen and therefore much easier to paint — because painting snow mostly means leaving the paper white.
In Praise Of Chairs:
One of the great things about detailed production design is that it pays off in unexpected ways. So today I explore the weird possibilities of that most common of objects: the chair.
Takeover - How We Occupied a Hospital and Changed Public Health Care:
On July 14, 1970, members of the Young Lords occupied Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx — known locally as “the Butcher Shop.” A group of activists, many of them in their late teens and early 20s, barricaded themselves inside the facility, demanding safer and more accessible health care for the community. Originally a Chicago-based street gang, the Young Lords turned to community activism, inspired by the Black Panthers and by student movements in Puerto Rico. A Young Lords chapter in New York soon formed, agitating for community control of institutions and land, as well as self-determination for Puerto Rico. Their tactics included direct action and occupations that highlighted institutional failures. Through archival footage, re-enactments and contemporary interviews, Emma Francis-Snyder's "Takeover" shines a light on the Young Lords’ resistance movement and their fight for human rights. The dramatic takeover of Lincoln Hospital led to one of the first Patient’s Bill of Rights, changing patients’ relationship with hospitals and doctors nationwide.
Photo: Liam Morgan
3 Comments
Post a Comment