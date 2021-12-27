Movies For Your Monday

Mark Matthews - The Deep:
Dive into "The Deep" with Mark Matthews shredding on his custom painted shark bike. Video: Scott Bell.
Soil Searching - Manon Carpenter:
Mountain bike legend, retired World Champion, trail builder and advocate — this is Manon Carpenter. This is her story. Welcome to Soil Searching.
Orange - 50to01 - Full Film:
Our gift to you, with love. Created in the orange months, a film about bikes and friends. Thanks to everyone who supports us and is forever showing love, it goes a long way. Enjoy. Filmed by the crew. Editing by Loose and Max. Additional footage by Jim.
The 12 Bike Rides Of Christmas:
On the first day of Christmas, my bike ride gave to me...
The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2:
The Firm are back for more mini bike action. Jimmy the kid is a speed demon, Jonny is man of the match, and Jord's got a sore arse. Enjoy. @thefirm__ on Instagram if you want to see more shenanigans. Video: Tom Caldwell. All bikes fixed, cleaned up, and given to charity.
Community Glue - Fernie, BC's Nakoda "Chompy" Mason:
We've all met this person, they live in every town and brighten up the riding scene and community around them. Welcome to Fernie, BC, hometown to Nakoda Mason aka Chompy. Chompy grew up in Fernie, left to attend University and returned - as it's one of the best places to live. He grew up at the dirt jumps and learned about freeride in the hills that surround town. Now he's also part of the Fernie Gravel Grind crew and simply wants to share biking in all forms with folks that live and visit his hometown. We all know a Chompy and they are the best folks. Video: Dylan Siggers.
In the Know - Connor Fearon:
A classic from Connor as he bids adieu to Kona.
Lucas Reyrey - Sentier Du Moulin:
Another yearly video from the duo of Lucas Rey-Sierro and Laurent Bilodeau. This time further away from Lucas's beloved Bromont Bike Park, the Sentier du Moulin was a no-brainer as a destination for the shoot. Video: Laurent Bilodeau.
Interlude:
Interlude (in(t)ərˌlo͞od). Definition: an intervening period of time.
Urge - Felix Prangenberg:
After a year of dropping heavy video parts, winning X Games medals, and being crowned “Rider Of The Year,” Felix Prangenberg delivers one hell of an encore performance to end 2021 with a bang. One of the strongest work ethics in BMX, Felix got to work on filming his first Monster Energy part. Filmed across Europe during the course of 2021, Urge delivers some of Felix’s most progressive and original riding to date.
Redemption - Tom van den Bogaard:
Follow Dutch BMX rider Tom van den Bogaard on his heavy journey to be the first person to land the world’s first 360 quadruple downside tailwhip.
Chapped Clips - Sunday Bikes:
Remember when slappin’ fives was chill and chapped lips was the biggest thing we had to worry about? Back in March we whipped the van out to Las Vegas and flew in the rest of the team for 10 days of amazing spots, good times and dry climates. Everyone's lips were chapped by day two. Enjoy Brett Silva, Broc Raiford, Julian Arteaga, Aaron Ross, Gary Young, Erik Elstran, Jake Seeley, Alec Siemon, Jared Duncan, and Justin Schual in “Chapped Clips.” Video: Zach Krejmas.
6 1/2 Hours:
When getting to know him and his friends from Poetic Collective, we became fascinated by the way they kept on skating in the midst of winter, despite the extremely harsh conditions in Scandinavia. Filming these moments was the base of the film, and what a better way to document them than spending a week in Copenhagen in December, right on the edge of winter solstice. The title '6 ½ (Hours)' came from the approximative duration of one day in Copenhagen and Malmö at this time of the year. With rain on the program most days, temperatures rarely exceeding 0°C and the sun setting around 3:30PM, you really have to be dedicated to go out and skate. Although there’s only a certain amount of hail, snow, and rain a skateboarder can take. For most skateboarders based in Scandinavia, the annual trip(s) south are sort of a ritual. Samuel and his comrades at Poetic Collective have a certain love affair with France, and to carry on the series of trips they did in Paris, Samuel flew to Bordeaux to link with friends and fellow Vans team-mates Quentin Boillon, and Gary Beesley. A well needed dose of sun and warmth indeed.
Creature Skateboards "Gangreen" Full-Length Video:
Heavy metal, massive pipes, and part after part of incalculable chaos, the Fiends stay true to their savage M.O. That Milton and Bækkel one-two punch is deadly.
Martino Cattaneo's "Madness" Part:
The Swiss Scrambler sees new potential on slanted spots across Europe, transferring from bowls to trees and hitting two rails with one slide. Now you know why we got him in the van.
Candide Thovex - Wandering In Leysin Park:
Candide enjoying some runs in Leysin Park, Switzerland. Shaped by Ravach Parks. Filmed by Anthony Vuignier and Franck Moissonier.
Mammut Aspects - One More Lap:
On March 20, 2021, Swiss freeriders, Forrest and Lake Schorderet, were ecstatic to wake up to powder after a two-month long dry spell in the Alps. What should have been a perfect day ended in an avalanche, with Lake fully buried. Hear what happened and how this incident further evolved their snow-safety attitude.
Yo - Ryo Aizawa:
DC Snow is proud to present Ryo Aizawa in Yo, our third and final video of the year. This high-energy edit goes hard from start to finish. Filmed entirely in Japan, Ryo mows down the most unique street spots with his natural street style riding and razor sharp trick selection.
Yuen Woo Ping - The Godfather Of Fighting:
Yuen Woo Ping is one of the most influential fight choreographers working today. From Drunken Master to The Matrix to Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, Woo Ping's work has spanned decades and been watched by millions world wide. I take a look back at his long career and highlight some of his best films to date.
Happiness Is A Journey - The Hidden Life Of An American Warehouse Worker:
Warehouse workers in Austin, Texas, work through the night to process newspapers for delivery before Christmas. In this impressionistic documentary, visual artists and film-makers Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan follow Eddie 'Bear' Lopez at the Austin American-Statesman newspaper printing warehouse where Lopez has worked for more than 20 years. Throughout his life Lopez has been collecting items he comes across – creating shrines at his home, in his vehicles and his work station. The filmmakers join Lopez as he ventures out into the empty streets to deliver newspapers.

