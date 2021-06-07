Movies For Your Monday

Dodge City:
Cumberland, British Columbia (“Dodge City” to some) has dirt under its nails. Meet the movers and shakers of this special mountain bike community in the first episode of our For The Love Of Dirt film series.
Scrubland:
Video: Rhys Abel. Location: Vancouver Island. Thanks for watching!
Homeland - A Mountain Bike Journey Through the Undiscovered Trails of Kaçkar Mountains:
Kaçkar Mountains hold a very special place in the northeast of Anatolia, with unique geography and mostly untouched nature. It was always on the bucket list to discover the mountains that embrace my homeland. While the global pandemic is keeping us away from social interactions, it was the right time to head up the trails and see what those mountains were about to offer.On The Line Segment - Train Gap:
A classic train gap.
Last Taste Of The Local:
Leaving this awesome state for a new adventure. I am going to miss these awesome trails that helped me progress so much this past year!
On Falling:
Three women reflect on their willingness to sustain broken bones, concussions, and organ damage as professional mountain bikers. Featuring downhill world champion Miranda Miller, Enduro World Series medalist Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and pro rider/Winter Olympic medalist Brittany Phelan.
Endless Possibilities:
Check in with an all star line up in the latest team video from adidas Five Ten starring: Danny MacAskill, Darren Berrecloth, Vero Sandler, Martin Søderstrøm, Thomas Genon, Kenny Belaey, and Hans Rey.
Moto vs Bike Trials:
Pro Moto trial rider Kylee Sweeten joined me to show the similarities and differences between moto and bicycle trials. Both sports are so niche with small communities spread across the country, so it was a huge surprise to both of us when we learned that we lived so close to each other. We’ve ridden together a handful of times, and wanted to share what it’s like to ride moto and MTB trials together for a session.
The Bike Life - Creativity On Wheels In New York City:
Bike Life is a term that embodies both biking and living. It is a subculture born out of pain, then turned into creativity, not unlike other social and culturally related activities. Riders flaunt their talent, continually create new tricks, and hone their bike skills. It’s a way of life. One must be passionate about riding, maintain a positive mindset, and be serious about having fun.
Brando Begin - Pro Part:
''Working on this video with Brandon Begin was a unique project for me. First off, we’ve been chipping away since 2018 - which is like, “forever” by the filming standard of today. There’s even one clip from 2016 - well before we were even filming for anything specific. But when it’s a passion project, time is a lesser nemesis. And good thing, too, because between Brandon’s sponsor needs, my other work obligations, ABDs, a global pandemic, and whatever else life threw at us - we needed all the time we could get! I’m a huge fan of Begin’s riding and I was excited to share some cool setups around LA that I knew he’d appreciate and figure out how to ride in the sickest way possible. So without further ado, here’s a three-plus year riding retrospective encapsulating Brandon Begin’s ever-evolving look and style.'' – Jeff Z.
éclat Welcomes Dylan Lewis:
Dylan's riding needs no introduction, no one blasts a quarter like this guy. We're stoked to welcome Dylan into the fold and have him repping éclat down under. Video: John Young.
Christian Rigal - Pole Jam To The Moon:
About four years ago, I went out with Christian Rigal to shoot a photo of the biggest pole jam I've ever seen. Christian took a light pole (literally), propped it up with a spiked fence, and locked it together with some cement. I was there to shoot photos, but I also filmed some behind the scenes stuff... at the time, this was to be the start of Christian's next video part, but as most of you know, it ended up being his guest clip in Nathan William's "Why Not?" section. I randomly stumbled onto this footage a couple weeks ago and figured it was too good to let it stay unseen.
Jason Lee - The American Photo Roadtrip:
Former pro skateboarder (and actor) Jason Lee has established himself as a pillar of the film community, making him better placed than most to identify the parallels between skateboarding and photography.
Rough Cut - Louie Lopez' "Seize the Seconds" Part:
Louie’s Cons part was one of the highlights of 2020. See all the madness that couldn’t fit in the final cut.
Jack O'Grady's "Pass~Port" Part:
Trick after trick of jaw-dropping mania, Jack attacks Sydney like nobody before. Think that cover was a hoax? See for yourself.
Dark Hollow:
“Joe G and I have been working on Dark Hollow for the past few years. It’s grown and evolved over time, but it has always taken its core inspiration from my home state of Tasmania. The film is our vision of how the world could be if we looked after it, and features appearances from some of my best friends, including Craig Anderson and Chippa Wilson.” – Dion Agius
The Fence:
Nestled in the Republic of Georgia's Caucasus Mountains is the bucolic village of Ushguli. This town is the backdrop to this simple vignette about a Georgian teenager who likes to ski. Armed with only meagre tools, 15 year-old Gigi Charqseliani takes us on a harrowing ride down his favourite after-school run. In a region plagued by the usual hardships of rural life, Gigi shows us that all it takes is a little mettle and a lot of heart to experience the simple escapes of gliding on snow.
To Be A Witness:
The following video is a vulnerable recollection of the first 24 hours of Iceland‘s newest volcanic eruption. I was sent out with one of my best friends to document what a peak experience means to me. I’m still not sure why I was given the gift of experiencing this or how I lucked into such a unique moment in time... but I wanted to share what it felt like more than what it looked like. One thing is for certain - no photograph or video will ever come close to what this makes you feel inside.
Big Walls To Low Balls With Alex Honnold:
As the world’s premier free soloist and adventure climber, Alex Honnold has a reputation for BIG sends. So, when we were recently invited to check out his latest projects in Red Rock, Nevada, we first imagined endless sandstone pitches with epic vistas from the summits. Then we learned that the “Honnbold” was working on something a little different. Turns out, you don’t get as confident as Honnold on the rock without broadening your repertoire of moves and expanding your comfort zone. That’s why we found his projects to be a little smaller than we expected. But as he put it, “It’s all just good practice for the real rock climbing.”
This Land:
Runner and advocate Faith E. Briggs used to run through the streets of Brooklyn every morning. Now, she’s running 150 miles through three U.S. National Monuments that lay in the thick of the controversy around public lands. Accompanied by running companions who represent diverse perspectives in what it means to be a public land owner, she assesses what is at stake if previously protected lands are reduced and if the public is largely unaware. ''This Land'' is a story about land access told through a journey of inclusion and empowerment. Directed by Chelsea Jolly and Whit Hassett.
