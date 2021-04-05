Movies For Your Monday

Good Vibes:
OneUp celebrates International Women's Day with a few party laps in Squamish, BC.
Zakhar Okunev - Super Happy Sending:
This past year I got to send quite a few amazing features. Some features were built by myself, whereas a lot of others were not. A big thank you to all trail builders that create awesome features. In addition, thanks to the people who helped film: @drevisuals
, @sickdj17
, and Andrew.
Spring In Victoria:
Evan Blackwell and Curtis Leblanc enjoying some prime early season conditions in Victoria, BC.
Kristyna Havlicka - Hardtail At Trailpark:
One day. One hardtail. One talented woman.
Kranked 4 - North Shore:
A master class in riding skinnies from Dangerous Dan and friends.
Reece Gets Raw:
Reece get raw at Skyline Bike Park with Tiltshift Films.
Justin Hoelzl - 2020 Season Edit:
Traveling over the US and riding bikes a decent amount, excited for more of that this year.
January-March Freeride:
Freeriding clips from the past few months. All the credit for making this video goes to John.
All Bodies On Bikes:
Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky are on a mission - a mission to change the idea that people in larger bodies can't ride bikes. The duo aims to make cycling more inclusive, beyond just inviting people of all sizes to ride bikes, but by changing the entire idea of what it means to be a cyclist — not just on screens, but on trails and in people’s minds.
Kenny Smith Hunts Big Mountain Lines in the Chilean Andes - The Good, The Bad & The Foolhardy:
Three veteran mountain-bike adventurers—freerider Kenny Smith, photographer Margus Riga, and journalist Brice Minnigh — head deep into the Chilean Andes in a multi-day search for singletrack, scree chutes, and some elusive, black-powder bowls. Seasoned in the self-styled art of unsupported wilderness bikepacking, the longtime friends adopt a loose expedition plan that leaves plenty of room for spontaneity and shenanigans in a laughter-filled mission that is equal parts spaghetti western, The Three Amigos, and a twisted Stephen King novel.
Next Peak:
With no start gate, no finish line, and no tape to keep between, the only peak is the one that lies between you and the next descent. Cinematography: Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany. Edit/Motion Design: Zach Rampen.
Credence Bikes - "3":
Clips of the entire Credence family laced together by DJ Clint and Charlie C.
CultCrew - Brandon Begin 2021:
Always awesome seeing a rider enjoying BMX and life to the fullest. Brandon does all this with his own style, swagger, and creativity. Truly one for the history books here.
Seen Him - Andy Anderson:
Featuring Andy Anderson. A film by Zenga Bros, shot in White Rock BC, Canada.
Out There - Alex Olson:
Skater, surfer, model, company owner, yogi — Alex can’t be pigeonholed as just one thing. Zoom out to see the whole picture, from 917 back to his home state of CA.
Going Nowhere:
Going Nowhere is the newest team video from Vans Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. As covid hit in, in 2020, the team decided to go nowhere and stayed home in their countries, where they filmed this new clip throughout the year. They mainly visited Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg & Stuttgart and had some of the EMEA team joining on this journey. Featuring: Kalle Wiehn, Jan Hoffmann, Joscha Aicher, Marco Kada, Willow Voges, Marcel Weber, Daniel Lepori, Tim Rebensdorf, Julian Ruhe, Roland Hirsch, Danny Stephen, Ruben Lücke, Niklas Schaible, Justen Ernst, Paul Zenner, Conny Mirbach, Daniel Spiegel, and Manu Mayr.
The Lodge Boys:
There is nothing stronger than friendships bonded by snowboarding. The countless adventures, epic pow days, chairlift banter and time well spent with your best friends in the mountains are memories that last a lifetime. The Lodge Boys are a perfect example of that. A close group of friends, formed in the misty mountains of the Pacific Northwest. If you ask anybody around they know exactly who these characters are. The pure stoke, high energy, and absolute love of snowboarding is infectious when you're around this crew.
Todo Cambia:
What does it mean to be an athlete and live and breathe for your discipline? In search of the most difficult climbing in South America, Facundo Langbehn shows us what it takes to adapt to changing conditions, seasons and disciplines in order to enhance his passion.
We The Power - Official Trailer:
A film about the citizen-led community-energy movement in Europe and the visionaries lighting the way.
The Hermit - The True Legend Of The North Pond Hermit:
When the news broke that a man had been hiding in the woods of Maine for 27 years, it turned into a media sensation. Overnight, the identity of the legendary 'North Pond Hermit' was disclosed and he became the talk of the town. "The Hermit" is a good-humoured documentary ultimately about the extensive impact made by someone who spent a lifetime trying to erase any hint of his own existence.
Photo: Erik Hölperl
