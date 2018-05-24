Opinion: Moving The Needle

I learned that much of the motivation behind the novel design of Pole's Machine was sound business practice. Computers handle the lion's share of the manufacturing, so Pole doesn't need to manage a factory full of skilled welders and metal workers to produce frames. Inventory is almost unnecessary, as frames can be made to order within a couple of weeks. Aircraft grade 7075 aluminum and CNC machining centers are available worldwide, so as their exports increase, Pole could easily manufacture its frames in the geographical locations where their customers are based, instead of wasting time and resources incurred by shipping and import duties. Like Kokkonen, there is more to the Machine than meets the eye.



As our conversation broadened, it became clear that Kokkonen's aluminum stunner was not the end product, but the continuation of a journey that began somewhere around the time when he was experimenting with long top tubes and exaggerated seat and head angles.





Walk the same path and you will always arrive at the same destination. — Anonymous