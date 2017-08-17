MRP's Coil-Sprung Ribbon Fork - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Coil springs are making a comeback, and suspension companies offering a coil versions is a simple way for them to have an alternative fork for a relatively small development investment. I'd bet my only dropper post that the coil-sprung Ribbon features the same chassis as the air-sprung fork that's on the front of my bike, with the only difference being inside the left fork leg. If so, I'd expect conversion kits to be available down the road, although that's speculation on my part.
If the fork is coil-sprung, does that mean that it can't employ MRP's effective Ramp Control air spring
? I would have said that the answer is surely no, but there was an anodized orange dial at the bottom of this fork's spring-side leg (pictured below) that could serve no other purpose than to tune some sort of ending stroke control. My guess is that MRP has found a way to incorporate their Ramp Control system into the coil-sprung Ribbon.
