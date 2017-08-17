PINKBIKE TECH

MRP's Coil-Sprung Ribbon Fork - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 17, 2017
by Mike Levy  
MRP Ribbon


I've had MRP's air-sprung Ribbon fork in for long-term testing for months now, and I've been very impressed with both the Ramp Control air system and its twin-tube damper, but it looks like the Colorado company will soon be introducing a coil-sprung version to boot. Why do I think that? Simple: there's no air valve on the spring-side, with a flat top cap in its place. Sherlock Holmes, I am not.

Coil springs are making a comeback, and suspension companies offering a coil versions is a simple way for them to have an alternative fork for a relatively small development investment. I'd bet my only dropper post that the coil-sprung Ribbon features the same chassis as the air-sprung fork that's on the front of my bike, with the only difference being inside the left fork leg. If so, I'd expect conversion kits to be available down the road, although that's speculation on my part.

If the fork is coil-sprung, does that mean that it can't employ MRP's effective Ramp Control air spring? I would have said that the answer is surely no, but there was an anodized orange dial at the bottom of this fork's spring-side leg (pictured below) that could serve no other purpose than to tune some sort of ending stroke control. My guess is that MRP has found a way to incorporate their Ramp Control system into the coil-sprung Ribbon.

MRP Ribbon
MRP Ribbon


11 Comments

  • + 5
 YASSSSSSSSSS THE STOKE IS REAL
  • + 1
 Being a lighter rider, I'm super interested in a good coil offering. I wouldn't think twice to throw one of these on the front of my bike if I found a decent price!
  • + 1
 Smart, it looks like the arch is reversed. Maybe the back is smooth like yo mama so she doesn't catch mud as bad.
  • + 3
 *texts Simcik*
  • + 1
 Looks like the lowers are on backwards !?!?!
  • + 1
 Apparently it means less dirt getting stuck in the crown, no tire flinging mud into it
  • + 1
 That's smart. It's a pain to get mud out of the back of arch on the Pike.
  • + 1
 At first glance I thought that was an internal brake line routing.
  • + 1
 That would be so cool, but so annoying at the same time. I'm actually getting stressed out just thinking about it....... ;-0
  • + 1
 Now we are talkin' !!! Mrp Van-ribbon
  • + 1
 Yes!!!!!! Finally!!!!!

