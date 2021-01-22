MRP Releases Ramp Control Cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb Forks

MRP has released new Ramp Control cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb enduro forks. Ramp Control cartridges had previously been available for Fox 32, 34, 36, and 40 forks and all the existing RockShox models before the ZEB. The addition of Ramp Control products for long-travel enduro bikes means that now the shreddy trail bike tinkerers will have more options for adjusting end-stroke ramp-up on the fly.
The Ramp Control cartridge replaces a fork’s top cap and volume spacers. It controls the fork’s progression not by adjusting air volume, as the token system does, but by changing the preload, requiring more force to push air into the cartridge as the progression increases.
The cartridge adjustments do not affect air volume so making changes mid-ride is very feasible because the adjustments do not affect air pressure and therefore sag point.
Mike Levy reviewed the first MRP Ramp Control cartridges
when they were released in 2017:
|A big benefit of the MRP Ramp Control unit is that it removes the need for a socket wrench and can be used to alter how a fork feels in mere seconds, making it more likely that riders will adjust their suspension to better suit where and how they ride. But spending $139.95 USD on the upgrade will make zero sense if you're not the kind of rider who thinks about such things. The set-and-forget crew simply won't benefit from MRP's drop-in cartridge, regardless of how effective and clever it is, but those who appreciate being able to tinker with the feel of their fork on the trail will see it as money well spent.—Mike Levy
