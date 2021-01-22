MRP Releases Ramp Control Cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb Forks

A big benefit of the MRP Ramp Control unit is that it removes the need for a socket wrench and can be used to alter how a fork feels in mere seconds, making it more likely that riders will adjust their suspension to better suit where and how they ride. But spending $139.95 USD on the upgrade will make zero sense if you're not the kind of rider who thinks about such things. The set-and-forget crew simply won't benefit from MRP's drop-in cartridge, regardless of how effective and clever it is, but those who appreciate being able to tinker with the feel of their fork on the trail will see it as money well spent. — Mike Levy