MRP Releases Ramp Control Cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb Forks

Jan 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
MRP Ramp Control Cartridge review test
An MRP Ramp Control Cartridge for a RockShox Pike we tested in 2017

MRP has released new Ramp Control cartridges for Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb enduro forks. Ramp Control cartridges had previously been available for Fox 32, 34, 36, and 40 forks and all the existing RockShox models before the ZEB. The addition of Ramp Control products for long-travel enduro bikes means that now the shreddy trail bike tinkerers will have more options for adjusting end-stroke ramp-up on the fly.

The Ramp Control cartridge replaces a fork’s top cap and volume spacers. It controls the fork’s progression not by adjusting air volume, as the token system does, but by changing the preload, requiring more force to push air into the cartridge as the progression increases.

The cartridge adjustments do not affect air volume so making changes mid-ride is very feasible because the adjustments do not affect air pressure and therefore sag point.

Mike Levy reviewed the first MRP Ramp Control cartridges when they were released in 2017:

bigquotesA big benefit of the MRP Ramp Control unit is that it removes the need for a socket wrench and can be used to alter how a fork feels in mere seconds, making it more likely that riders will adjust their suspension to better suit where and how they ride. But spending $139.95 USD on the upgrade will make zero sense if you're not the kind of rider who thinks about such things. The set-and-forget crew simply won't benefit from MRP's drop-in cartridge, regardless of how effective and clever it is, but those who appreciate being able to tinker with the feel of their fork on the trail will see it as money well spent.Mike Levy


15 Comments

  • 12 0
 Technology’s really progressing at this rate
  • 5 1
 Actually fox 38 works so good, I don't see what this can improve even more
  • 1 0
 Maybe a not creaking CSU.
  • 1 0
 It adds additional external adjustment to the fork, making on-trail tuning a breeze. Plus, we think there are advantages to keeping your spring volume large and making spring support speed-sensitive.
  • 2 0
 Would MRP cartages work with Marzocchi forks?
  • 2 0
 Yes, check out the compatibility chart on our product page. We have models for the Z1 and Z2. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 The 36-34 Rhythm is the same-ish as the Z1/Z2 so I can't see why not.
  • 1 0
 @GilesSTurner: ok
  • 1 0
 @NoahColorado: thanks
  • 1 0
 @NoahColorado: Odd that it works with 80-90mm but not recommended and does not work with 140-150mm, according to the page about it.
  • 2 1
 @ pushindustries, make a acs3 for these two forks!
  • 1 0
 If they don’t then I’m sure the good folks at Vorsprung will get there soon instead
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: says on their website they're working on it. Can't wait. The smashpot is just tops.
  • 1 0
 I got one for my fox 36 grip 2 and it leaked. sorta can't recommend it.
  • 1 0
 Better than the Secus?

