MRP's 2 New Forks - Interbike 2018

Ribbon SL



Intended use: cross-country / trailTravel: 120mm, 130mm (internally adjustable)Wheel size: 27.5+, 29''Spring: airDamper: twin-tubeStanchions: 35mmAdjustments: low-speed compression, low-speed rebound, air volume, FullFill air spring systemPrice: $899 USDMore info: www.mrpbike.com

MRP's Ribbon has impressed a lot of people, but the fact that its stanchion tubes and internals are long enough to run its travel from 120mm to 160mm (on the 29er) means that it's never going to be as light as it would be if it had a fixed amount of low travel. You know, like the new, 130mm Ribbon SL that's pictured above.The SL's stanchion tubes only need to be long enough to deal with 130mm of stroke (you can drop it to 120mm), which saves weight. The air rod can be shorter, which saves weight. The damper rod can be shorter, which saves weight. There's less oil in the damper, too, which saves yet more weight.All that economy adds up to 3.95lb or about 0.25lb less than the standard Ribbon, MRP says.