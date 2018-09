MRP's 2 New Forks - Interbike 2018

Raven



Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro

Travel: 140-170mm (27.5''), 120-160mm (29'')

Spring: air

Damper: twin-tube

Adjustments: low-speed compression, rebound, FullFill air spring system

Internally adjustable travel in 5mm and 10mm

Stanchions: 35mm

Price: $849 USD

More info:

You can think of the new Raven as a more economical, less adjustable Ribbon. For $849 USD or $140 less than the Ribbon, you'll still get the impressive twin-tube damper that offers low-speed compression and low-speed rebound adjustments. Travel is still variable (internally) between 140mm and 170mm for 27.5'' wheels, and between 120mm to 160mm for big wheels.For keeping that $140, you'll skip the speed-sensitive Ramp Control Cartridge to tune bottom-out and do it with the thread-on Huck Pucks instead, and you'll be passing on the PSSST Pressure Release Valve buttons that are on the Ribbon's lowers. But given that the Ribbon's twin-tube damper is the main key to its performance, and that the Raven uses it as well, I'm not going too far out on a limb to say that this one looks like it makes sense.