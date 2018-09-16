MRP's 2 New Forks - Interbike 2018

MRP's Ribbon has impressed a lot of people, but the fact that its stanchion tubes and internals are long enough to run its travel from 120mm to 160mm (on the 29er) means that it's never going to be as light as it would be if it had a fixed amount of low travel. You know, like the new, 130mm Ribbon SL that's pictured above.
Ribbon SL
Intended use: cross-country / trail
Travel: 120mm, 130mm (internally adjustable)
Wheel size: 27.5+, 29''
Spring: air
Damper: twin-tube
Stanchions: 35mm
Adjustments: low-speed compression, low-speed rebound, air volume, FullFill air spring system
Price: $899 USD
More info: www.mrpbike.com
The SL's stanchion tubes only need to be long enough to deal with 130mm of stroke (you can drop it to 120mm), which saves weight. The air rod can be shorter, which saves weight. The damper rod can be shorter, which saves weight. There's less oil in the damper, too, which saves yet more weight.
All that economy adds up to 3.95lb or about 0.25lb less than the standard Ribbon, MRP says.
The lowers are the same as on the normal Ribbon, so you still get the pressure-releasing PSSST Valve buttons, but MRP ditched the Ramp Control Cartridge that adds speed-sensitive ending-stroke control to save some more weight. Instead, you add or subtract plastic thread-on tokens that are called Huck Pucks. I want to use them for their name alone.
The Ribbon SL is true to its name in that it's lighter, but at $899 USD it actually costs $90 less than the normal Ribbon because it skips the Ramp Control internals. I know, it weighs less AND costs less, which isn't something we're used to.
You can think of the new Raven as a more economical, less adjustable Ribbon. For $849 USD or $140 less than the Ribbon, you'll still get the impressive twin-tube damper that offers low-speed compression and low-speed rebound adjustments. Travel is still variable (internally) between 140mm and 170mm for 27.5'' wheels, and between 120mm to 160mm for big wheels.
Raven
Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 140-170mm (27.5''), 120-160mm (29'')
Spring: air
Damper: twin-tube
Adjustments: low-speed compression, rebound, FullFill air spring system
Internally adjustable travel in 5mm and 10mm
Stanchions: 35mm
Price: $849 USD
More info: www.mrpbike.com
For keeping that $140, you'll skip the speed-sensitive Ramp Control Cartridge to tune bottom-out and do it with the thread-on Huck Pucks instead, and you'll be passing on the PSSST Pressure Release Valve buttons that are on the Ribbon's lowers. But given that the Ribbon's twin-tube damper is the main key to its performance, and that the Raven uses it as well, I'm not going too far out on a limb to say that this one looks like it makes sense.
I would like to see a Ribbon SL with the ramp control remaining intact, and saving weight with the shorter stanchions and internals for 120-130mm...
I think I'll stick with my regular Ribbon for now ????
Sometimes it pays to be in contact with the manufacturers of the bikes you build parts for
