MRP's New Dual Crown Fork and Coil Shock - Sea Otter 2018

MRP had two brand new additions to their suspension lineup on display at Sea Otter this year, the Bartlett dual crown fork and the Hazzard coil shock. The air-sprung Bartlett is basically an up-sized version of the Ribbon , with travel options between 170-190mm. The fork was designed with freeride / mini-DH bikes in mind, but it will also work with full-on DH sleds like the 29” wheeled Banshee Legend that's pictured. The name is a tribute to Bartlett's Wash, a sandstone playground in Moab, Utah, that's full of natural wall rides, steep rolls, and the iconic Mushroom Drop.

The air pressure and Ramp Control are adjusted on the left side...
...And the low speed compression is adjusted on the right.





One feature that sets the Bartlett apart from other dual crown forks on the market is the use of a 15x110mm thru axle. That means many riders will already have already have compatible wheels, which was MRP's intent. It's easy to envision mounting the Bartlett on something like the YT Capra, Santa Cruz Nomad, or a Pivot Firebird for a weekend trip to the bike park, and then tossing the single crown back on for those non-lift assisted rides, especially considering that the Bartlett's claimed weight is only 5.5 pounds. There will be two versions, one for 27.5" wheels with 49mm of offset, and the other for 29" wheels with 51mm of offset.





The Bartlett uses MRP's signature Outcast arch.
Rather than going with a 20mm thru-axle, MRP chose 15x110mm spacing.





Like the Ribbon, the Bartlett uses a spring-backed IFP in its damper, with externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression, while the air spring side has independently adjustable positive and negative air chambers.



MRP have also installed their Ramp Control cartridge, which provides speed-sensitive end-stroke adjustment. However, there's a new feature on this version – the bottom of the cartridge is threaded, allowing plastic volume spacers to be added or subtracted as needed. Basically, you can do larger adjustments to the shock's air spring curve with the spacers, and then fine tune with the dial on the top of the fork.



MSRP for the Bartlett is $1289 when it becomes available this May.

MRP has added the ability to install volume spacers to the bottom of the Bartlett's Ramp Control cartridge.









The Hazzard shock.





MRP also have a new coil sprung shock on the way called the Hazzard. Its design is based on the company's Raze shock, with adjustable low- and high-speed compression damping, but the Hazzard has lever an additional lever for firming up the amount of compression on-the-fly for climbing.



There are three styles of spring available – standard, light, and progressive. The progressive spring ramps up 20% at the end of its stroke, a feature that will allow the Hazzard to work well even on bikes that were designed with air shocks in mind.



