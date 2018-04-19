FIRST LOOK

MRP's New Dual Crown Fork and Coil Shock - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Banshee Legend 29

MRP had two brand new additions to their suspension lineup on display at Sea Otter this year, the Bartlett dual crown fork and the Hazzard coil shock. The air-sprung Bartlett is basically an up-sized version of the Ribbon, with travel options between 170-190mm. The fork was designed with freeride / mini-DH bikes in mind, but it will also work with full-on DH sleds like the 29” wheeled Banshee Legend that's pictured. The name is a tribute to Bartlett's Wash, a sandstone playground in Moab, Utah, that's full of natural wall rides, steep rolls, and the iconic Mushroom Drop.


MRP Sea Otter 2018
The air pressure and Ramp Control are adjusted on the left side...
MRP Sea Otter 2018
...And the low speed compression is adjusted on the right.


One feature that sets the Bartlett apart from other dual crown forks on the market is the use of a 15x110mm thru axle. That means many riders will already have already have compatible wheels, which was MRP's intent. It's easy to envision mounting the Bartlett on something like the YT Capra, Santa Cruz Nomad, or a Pivot Firebird for a weekend trip to the bike park, and then tossing the single crown back on for those non-lift assisted rides, especially considering that the Bartlett's claimed weight is only 5.5 pounds. There will be two versions, one for 27.5" wheels with 49mm of offset, and the other for 29" wheels with 51mm of offset.

MRP Sea Otter 2018
The Bartlett uses MRP's signature Outcast arch.
MRP Sea Otter 2018
Rather than going with a 20mm thru-axle, MRP chose 15x110mm spacing.

Like the Ribbon, the Bartlett uses a spring-backed IFP in its damper, with externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression, while the air spring side has independently adjustable positive and negative air chambers.

MRP have also installed their Ramp Control cartridge, which provides speed-sensitive end-stroke adjustment. However, there's a new feature on this version – the bottom of the cartridge is threaded, allowing plastic volume spacers to be added or subtracted as needed. Basically, you can do larger adjustments to the shock's air spring curve with the spacers, and then fine tune with the dial on the top of the fork.

MSRP for the Bartlett is $1289 when it becomes available this May.
MRP
MRP has added the ability to install volume spacers to the bottom of the Bartlett's Ramp Control cartridge.



MRP Hazzard
The Hazzard shock.


MRP also have a new coil sprung shock on the way called the Hazzard. Its design is based on the company's Raze shock, with adjustable low- and high-speed compression damping, but the Hazzard has lever an additional lever for firming up the amount of compression on-the-fly for climbing.

There are three styles of spring available – standard, light, and progressive. The progressive spring ramps up 20% at the end of its stroke, a feature that will allow the Hazzard to work well even on bikes that were designed with air shocks in mind.

25 Comments

  • + 8
 i am so pumped for this mrp makes really good stuff i bet this really going to force others to step up their game
  • + 1
 Finally progressive springs!

And why swap the Bartlett? Can climb as well, I think.

Well done MRP! Some fresh wind!
  • + 2
 I definitely believe that MRP suspension performs really well, and I'd consider purchasing one of their next forks if I were to upgrade, but at the same time for some reason I feel like their stickers feel cheap.
  • + 1
 Exactly! They could step up the design of the decals, unfortunately love enters through the eyes.
  • + 2
 It's not difficult to design and create your own. Plenty of options out there and custom is coo, IMO.
  • + 1
 The CO flag stickers on my Ribbon strongly disagree with you.
  • + 1
 @richierocket:

Did just that with a roll of vinyl
  • + 4
 Neat idea for the progressive springs to be used.
Also, are there any remnants of ye old Elka Stage 5 in here ?
  • + 1
 this is very interesting.. opens up the coil option for many bikes..
  • + 1
 The MRP Raze shock is the Elka Stage 5, so if this is based on the Raze it's got some Elka guts pushing oil around in there.
  • + 0
 I don't know about the whole swapping forks thing but I think the 15mm axle is a good idea for sure! In reality everything should have gone either 20mm or 15mm from the get go. I am also a firm believer that 15mm is plenty even for a DH fork. Heck if everything was 12x148 boost rear you could mix and match all day! I think the ideal situation (and hopefully where things are going) for the future of MTB should be 29/27.5 compatible
  • + 1
 I've seen some bikepacking bikes that use common rear spacing on both ends so you can carry a spare rear hub.
  • + 2
 I would totally change out the fork, while also changing my tires, for a rip to a park and then back for big trail pedal days. Very good idea...
  • + 2
 Waiting for my new darkside Keith.. I know it's coming especially now this fork is on the horizon.
  • + 1
 I'm hoping that fork low speed dial isn't production, because it looks like it would be super hard to turn.
  • + 2
 I love this time of year!
  • - 2
 "It's easy to envision mounting the Bartlett on something like the YT Capra, Santa Cruz Nomad, or a Pivot Firebird for a weekend trip to the bike park, and then tossing the single crown back on for those non-lift assisted rides."

No offence, but who has and extra 1300 bucks to get a product they might just use on a few weekends. Oh, and another stem.
  • + 10
 It makes more financial sense than buying a DH bike that might see use just on a few weekends.
  • + 5
 I do, cuz America. Hahaaa! Let the downvotes beee-gin!!!!
  • + 4
 I would just use it all the time! Forget swapping forks. #freerideain'tdead
  • + 2
 About 90% of those here who have a trail bike and a DH bike have "an extra 1300 bucks to get a product they might just use on a few weekends."
  • + 1
 Easy to envision if you’re a Pinkbike editor.
  • + 1
 A lot of people are going to be disappointed in what their frame manufacturer says about their warranty when they put a dual crown fork on an Enduro bike.
  • + 1
 Free Park Baker
  • + 1
 I like the bike stand!!

Post a Comment



