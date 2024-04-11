MRP's New Weight-Specific Lift Damper Fits Fox, RockShox & New MRP Forks

Aftermarket fork upgrades must be a tough market to crack given suspension manufacturers spend a lot of time and money trying to get it right in the first place. But most fork dampers are one-size-fits-all: the same damper is expected to work for riders under 50 kg and over 100 kg and everyone in between. MRP think there's a better way.
The usual approach is to make high- and low-speed damping adjustable to suit the rider, but this is only an option for high-end dampers and it adds complexity to the setup process - if a fork is designed to cater to a wide range of riders there's arguably more room to get lost in the setting windows.
MRP Lift Details
• Five weight-specific damping tunes
• Adjustments: Low-speed compression and rebound
• Fits Fox, Marzocchi, MRP & RockShox 35, 36 & 38 mm forks
• 200-hour service interval
• User-serviceable and retrofittable
• Available on revamped MRP forks
• Price:$399.95 USD
• More info: mrpbike.com
MRP have a new damper called Lift, which can slot into Fox and RockShox forks as well as their own. It has five damping tunes to suit riders in five distinct weight categories. This allows MRP to make do with two adjusters (low-speed compression and low-speed rebound) and narrow the adjustment window to a usable range. It also allows them to use shim-based valving rather than a separate preloaded high-speed circuit, which MRP say delivers "a seamless crossover from the low to high-speed circuits and provides a predictable and responsive terrain-hugging ride."
The five weight-based daming tunes are as follows: White (110-150 lbs. / 50-68 kgs.), Yellow (140-180 lbs. / 64-82 kgs.), Green (170-210 lbs. / 77-95 kgs.), Blue (200-240 lbs. / 91 -109 kgs.), and Red (230-270 lbs. / 105-123 kgs.). The low-speed compression adjuster still allows a useful amount of tuning to the low-speed damping force, as shown in the graph below.
The damper internals are made in-house and include IGUS bearing material in the seal head and PTFE in the prison to minimise friction. Each damper is dyno-tested as part of quality control. The recommended service interval is generous, at 200 hours. MRP says that no special tools are needed for servicing or installation.
There are five fitment options available for most 35, 36, and 38mm fork models from Fox and RockShox, as well as earlier MRP Ribbon and Raven forks. All cost $399.95 USD - that's similar to Fox's latest Grip X2 damper
( $380-450 USD) but more than the Grip X ($320-340 USD). Here's the full compatibility breakdown:Lift Damper Upgrade Kit RockShox 35mm
• RockShox Pike, Lyrik, Yari, & Revelation
• Base, R, RC, Select, Select +, & Ultimate modelsLift Damper Upgrade Kit RockShox 38mm
• RockShox Zeb
• R, RC, Select, Select +, & Ultimate modelsLift Damper Upgrade Kit Fox 36
• Fox 36, 36 Rhythm, and Marzocchi Z1
• Performance, Performance Elite, Factory, Air, & Coil
modelsLift Damper Upgrade Kit Fox 38
• Fox 38
• Performance, Performance Elite, & Factory modelsLift Damper Upgrade Kit MRP
• Ribbon, Ribbon Coil, & Raven
Four questions with MRP Vice President, Noah SearsCan you re-tune the damper post-purchase?
Yes, an experienced shim-stacker will be able to tune. No specialty tools are required (other than a shaft clamp, if that's considered a specialty tool). A 13mm wrench provides access to the shims on the base (compression) and mid-valves (rebound). But we spent considerable time developing these tunes, which included around three dozen revisions, over a thousand test runs on our high-end linear actuator dyno, and, of course, feedback from our test riders.Can you modify it to fit a different fork?
That's something we could do for a customer – and it would be less than a new damper – but not something we intend users to do. Changing fitments requires different top caps, rebound assembly parts, and rod lengths (in some cases).Is the rebound tune different between the five tunes or just compression?
Yes, both compression and rebound stacks are different across the tunes.If fitting it to a Grip fork, which lower leg oil should be used?
We advise riders to use the bath oil recommended by their fork manufacturer. For Fox, this varies in the damper side depending if you have a FIT4 or Grip/Grip2 damper. In this case, we recommend the FIT4 damper bath oil spec, which conveniently makes the bath oil the same in both legs.
New forks
The Lift Damper is one of several updates to the new Ribbon LT (140-170 mm) and LT Coil (150-170 mm) forks. Along wit the weight-specific damper, MRP has a new ACV (Automatic Casting Vent) system that relieves excess pressure in the lower legs (to restore beginning-stroke sensitivity) without requiring you to press a bleed valve.
The Ribbon LT also has an updated air spring called FullFill 2. This spring allows you (or requires you) to set positive and negative air pressure independently, and also features adjustable negative chamber volume
. This is in addition to MRP's Ramp Control technology, which allows the end-stroke progression to be adjusted on the fly. MRP say all this adjustability "provides full control over the shape of the spring curve."
The Ribbon LT and Ribbon LT Coil go for $1,249.95. This includes a weight-specific damper tune if purchased directly from MRP or special-ordered through a dealer or distributor. MRP also offer custom paint options in 19 colors for an additional $100 (lowers only) or $150 (lowers and crown).
Honestly at $400 you could probably have a Manitou damper modified to work in your MRP.
Aside from that, I'm happy to see the Ribbon lives on relatively unchanged. Good news for those of us hanging onto one of the few "mostly" Made-in-USA forks on the market.
I think you mean it "it ALLOWS the setup process". Less dials isn't simpler, because to make tuning adjustments not allowed by the dials you have to go internal, and that's definitely not simpler.
What's that then?
Sure I did :
"Fits Fox, Marzocchi, MRP & RockShox 35"
But yes I know, and no one would do that
We did a lot to minimize friction in the Lift Damper, including reducing the number of major dynamic seals to just one, using a PTFE-infused material in the IFP, and a smooth sliding Igus slide bearing in the seal head.
I work for MRP, FYI.