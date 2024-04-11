MRP's New Weight-Specific Lift Damper Fits Fox, RockShox & New MRP Forks

Apr 11, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

Aftermarket fork upgrades must be a tough market to crack given suspension manufacturers spend a lot of time and money trying to get it right in the first place. But most fork dampers are one-size-fits-all: the same damper is expected to work for riders under 50 kg and over 100 kg and everyone in between. MRP think there's a better way.

The usual approach is to make high- and low-speed damping adjustable to suit the rider, but this is only an option for high-end dampers and it adds complexity to the setup process - if a fork is designed to cater to a wide range of riders there's arguably more room to get lost in the setting windows.

MRP Lift Details

• Five weight-specific damping tunes
• Adjustments: Low-speed compression and rebound
• Fits Fox, Marzocchi, MRP & RockShox 35, 36 & 38 mm forks
• 200-hour service interval
• User-serviceable and retrofittable
• Available on revamped MRP forks
• Price:$399.95 USD
• More info: mrpbike.com
MRP have a new damper called Lift, which can slot into Fox and RockShox forks as well as their own. It has five damping tunes to suit riders in five distinct weight categories. This allows MRP to make do with two adjusters (low-speed compression and low-speed rebound) and narrow the adjustment window to a usable range. It also allows them to use shim-based valving rather than a separate preloaded high-speed circuit, which MRP say delivers "a seamless crossover from the low to high-speed circuits and provides a predictable and responsive terrain-hugging ride."

photo
The five color-coded compression damping curves for the Lift are shown with compression adjustment fully open.

The five weight-based daming tunes are as follows: White (110-150 lbs. / 50-68 kgs.), Yellow (140-180 lbs. / 64-82 kgs.), Green (170-210 lbs. / 77-95 kgs.), Blue (200-240 lbs. / 91 -109 kgs.), and Red (230-270 lbs. / 105-123 kgs.). The low-speed compression adjuster still allows a useful amount of tuning to the low-speed damping force, as shown in the graph below.

photo

The damper internals are made in-house and include IGUS bearing material in the seal head and PTFE in the prison to minimise friction. Each damper is dyno-tested as part of quality control. The recommended service interval is generous, at 200 hours. MRP says that no special tools are needed for servicing or installation.

There are five fitment options available for most 35, 36, and 38mm fork models from Fox and RockShox, as well as earlier MRP Ribbon and Raven forks. All cost $399.95 USD - that's similar to Fox's latest Grip X2 damper ( $380-450 USD) but more than the Grip X ($320-340 USD). Here's the full compatibility breakdown:

Lift Damper Upgrade Kit RockShox 35mm
• RockShox Pike, Lyrik, Yari, & Revelation
• Base, R, RC, Select, Select +, & Ultimate models
Lift Damper Upgrade Kit RockShox 38mm
• RockShox Zeb
• R, RC, Select, Select +, & Ultimate models
Lift Damper Upgrade Kit Fox 36
• Fox 36, 36 Rhythm, and Marzocchi Z1
• Performance, Performance Elite, Factory, Air, & Coil
models
Lift Damper Upgrade Kit Fox 38
• Fox 38
• Performance, Performance Elite, & Factory models
Lift Damper Upgrade Kit MRP
• Ribbon, Ribbon Coil, & Raven


Four questions with MRP Vice President, Noah Sears

Can you re-tune the damper post-purchase?

Yes, an experienced shim-stacker will be able to tune. No specialty tools are required (other than a shaft clamp, if that's considered a specialty tool). A 13mm wrench provides access to the shims on the base (compression) and mid-valves (rebound). But we spent considerable time developing these tunes, which included around three dozen revisions, over a thousand test runs on our high-end linear actuator dyno, and, of course, feedback from our test riders.

Can you modify it to fit a different fork?

That's something we could do for a customer – and it would be less than a new damper – but not something we intend users to do. Changing fitments requires different top caps, rebound assembly parts, and rod lengths (in some cases).

Is the rebound tune different between the five tunes or just compression?

Yes, both compression and rebound stacks are different across the tunes.

If fitting it to a Grip fork, which lower leg oil should be used?

We advise riders to use the bath oil recommended by their fork manufacturer. For Fox, this varies in the damper side depending if you have a FIT4 or Grip/Grip2 damper. In this case, we recommend the FIT4 damper bath oil spec, which conveniently makes the bath oil the same in both legs.


New forks

photo
Automatic fart buttons out back.

The Lift Damper is one of several updates to the new Ribbon LT (140-170 mm) and LT Coil (150-170 mm) forks. Along wit the weight-specific damper, MRP has a new ACV (Automatic Casting Vent) system that relieves excess pressure in the lower legs (to restore beginning-stroke sensitivity) without requiring you to press a bleed valve.

The Ribbon LT also has an updated air spring called FullFill 2. This spring allows you (or requires you) to set positive and negative air pressure independently, and also features adjustable negative chamber volume. This is in addition to MRP's Ramp Control technology, which allows the end-stroke progression to be adjusted on the fly. MRP say all this adjustability "provides full control over the shape of the spring curve."

The Ribbon LT and Ribbon LT Coil go for $1,249.95. This includes a weight-specific damper tune if purchased directly from MRP or special-ordered through a dealer or distributor. MRP also offer custom paint options in 19 colors for an additional $100 (lowers only) or $150 (lowers and crown).

photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Suspension Fork MRP


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
297 articles
Report
56 Comments
  • 13 0
 As a light, but tall guy, this is great. There´s too much stuff just for average persons
  • 7 0
 As a tall, less light guy, agreed.
  • 8 0
 As a short, light guy, agreed.
  • 18 0
 @mashrv1: short heavy guy here, just wanting to get in on this thread
  • 4 0
 As a not so light, average hight guy. I agree.
  • 3 0
 As a tall, but heavy guy, I'd give it a shot.
  • 4 0
 I don't identify as tall or short.
  • 2 0
 As someone who identifies as neither a guy, nor even a human, I think this makes a lot of sense.
  • 3 0
 As an endless eldritch horror, I agree.
  • 2 0
 If I'm understanding the skinny here, as a tall short king, light on brains, I'm heavily inclined to agree.
  • 3 0
 I'm not even a guy. As a computer program I don't know what any of this means but I also agree
  • 1 0
 As an average Canadian (anorexic American) I don't know where I fit in, but I like it
  • 3 0
 If your going to spend that much on a damper do yourself a favor and drop in an avalanche open bath cartridge for 100$ more .
  • 1 0
 But wait months and months and months and it will still cost more. No shaming Avalanche good product but you got to pony up some cash and be ready to wait.
  • 6 0
 Or buy a Mezzer for $650.
  • 1 0
 @funkendrenchman: for real.

Honestly at $400 you could probably have a Manitou damper modified to work in your MRP.
  • 1 0
 $400 buckaroos yeeeehaw! What kind of damper is this? Bladder? Open bath? Semi Open Bath?

Aside from that, I'm happy to see the Ribbon lives on relatively unchanged. Good news for those of us hanging onto one of the few "mostly" Made-in-USA forks on the market.
  • 1 0
 Sealed cartridge with coil-backed IFP. Cheers
  • 1 0
 "and it adds complexity to the setup process"

I think you mean it "it ALLOWS the setup process". Less dials isn't simpler, because to make tuning adjustments not allowed by the dials you have to go internal, and that's definitely not simpler.
  • 1 0
 But if those additional dials are just getting you to high-speed damping suitable for you vs. high-speed damping already being suitable for you (internally), is that a "win"? Seems like the former just puts more of the setup process (time) on you.
  • 2 0
 I really like the idea of this project, but wouldn’t a custom damper tune be more practical? Altering the shin stack is a simple procedure usually.
  • 3 0
 Yeah this is the lost cost effective way of solving problems related to an over- or under-damped fork, although I do think offering different factory tunes for forks could be a great idea if executed correctly, as Rockshox and Fox already offer it on shocks for frames with different leverage ratios for example
  • 3 0
 Speed measurement in inches per second. Tell me you're American without saying you're American...
  • 14 0
 I don't thing people who use "stone" as a measurement should be casting shade
  • 3 0
 @Genewich: Stone him, pound him to death!
  • 2 0
 You guys don't use seconds across the pond?
  • 2 0
 I can do the "stones per pint" conversion for you, if you want.
  • 3 0
 @RonSauce: We now measure time in "Liz Truss Premiership Intervals". They're like seconds, only smaller.
  • 2 0
 It'd be cool if they made shim stack kits available. As a dumbass amateur damper dabbler, it'd be nice to have a go-to source of shims for a damper like this.
  • 1 0
 Too much support required for a lower cost product, and many customers would still goof it up and talk smack about it. Suspension tuning is a steep learning curve. Formula and the pre-loaded cartridges is as close as we're going to get
  • 1 0
 @Vikingdude: That's kinda what I mean though. Like it'd be nice to get a kit of shims to go from their blue to red tune. Not developing my own tune but just installing another pre-tuned stack.
  • 3 0
 We'll have shim kits available.
  • 1 0
 @NoahColorado: Hell yeah! Nice work on this Noah and gang.
  • 2 0
 Tried the Ribbon Air and Ribbon Coil. Completely underwhelming compared to the 36, Lyrik, and Mezzer. Very skeptical of the performance of this damper.
  • 2 0
 In their defense, the Ribbon was the 2017 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year. It's just really long in the tooth compared to everything else these days. In the last seven years, Fox has released 3x updated 36 spring/damper combos plus a brand new chassis, Rockshox with a similar amount of updates to the Lyrik.
  • 1 1
 Their twin-tube EssenTTial damper wasn't that great. It seemed good at being supple, but overwhelmed in high-speed hits. It was also filled with oil, making it heavy, and had no shims, making it difficult to tune. I haven't ridden GRIP2, X or X2, or Charger 3, but until recently Manitou seemed like the only damper that actually felt like it was working and for which the knobs made noticeable changes.
  • 1 0
 @GTscoob: I rode them all between 2018-19. There is no way the Ribbon should have won suspension product of the year.
  • 1 0
 What if I am a yellow tune in the summer and a green tune in the winter? Am I out $800??
  • 1 0
 You could just get the shims and convert it.
  • 2 0
 Does it fit the 35 Wink ?
  • 3 1
 Did you even read?
  • 3 0
 @Andrew-Dockrey: it actually doesn't say anything about the 35, just higher end stuff.
  • 1 0
 The 35 is unfortunately not 35 enough Frown
  • 1 2
 @j-t-g: "There are five fitment options available for most **35**, 36, and 38mm fork models from Fox and RockShox, as well as earlier MRP Ribbon and Raven forks."

What's that then?
  • 1 0
 The article may have been changed since originally posted, but it very clearly states that there are 35mm stanchion fork options for this damper
  • 1 0
 @Andrew-Dockrey:
Sure I did :
"Fits Fox, Marzocchi, MRP & RockShox 35"
But yes I know, and no one would do that Smile
  • 1 0
 Can’t find installation instructions
  • 1 0
 Stoked! About to get on a MRP Ribbon
  • 1 0
 awesome! will try this one on my 2025 fox that comes with grip x2
  • 1 0
 Why doesn't this support the Ribbon SL? Anyone know?
  • 1 0
 Because of the bottom-out assembly in the SL – it would contact the damper in compression. We'll have a solution soon. Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Hey @NoahColorado , is this going in an updated Bartlett?
  • 2 2
 Is the red for the American market?
  • 1 0
 MRP stepping up!
  • 1 0
 What about Butter Cups?
  • 1 0
 They're attached to the damper rod on Charger 3 dampers – which you'd be removing to install this. You'd still have the Butter Cups on your spring side. But no, you can add them onto the Lift damper rod.

We did a lot to minimize friction in the Lift Damper, including reducing the number of major dynamic seals to just one, using a PTFE-infused material in the IFP, and a smooth sliding Igus slide bearing in the seal head.

I work for MRP, FYI.







