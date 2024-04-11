MRP's New Weight-Specific Lift Damper Fits Fox, RockShox & New MRP Forks

Aftermarket fork upgrades must be a tough market to crack given suspension manufacturers spend a lot of time and money trying to get it right in the first place. But most fork dampers are one-size-fits-all: the same damper is expected to work for riders under 50 kg and over 100 kg and everyone in between. MRP think there's a better way.



The usual approach is to make high- and low-speed damping adjustable to suit the rider, but this is only an option for high-end dampers and it adds complexity to the setup process - if a fork is designed to cater to a wide range of riders there's arguably more room to get lost in the setting windows.



MRP Lift Details



• Five weight-specific damping tunes

• Adjustments: Low-speed compression and rebound

• Fits Fox, Marzocchi, MRP & RockShox 35, 36 & 38 mm forks

• 200-hour service interval

• User-serviceable and retrofittable

• Available on revamped MRP forks

• Price:$399.95 USD

• More info:

The five color-coded compression damping curves for the Lift are shown with compression adjustment fully open.

Four questions with MRP Vice President, Noah Sears

Can you re-tune the damper post-purchase?

Can you modify it to fit a different fork?

Is the rebound tune different between the five tunes or just compression?

If fitting it to a Grip fork, which lower leg oil should be used?

New forks



Automatic fart buttons out back.

The Lift Damper is one of several updates to the new Ribbon LT (140-170 mm) and LT Coil (150-170 mm) forks. Along wit the weight-specific damper, MRP has a new ACV (Automatic Casting Vent) system that relieves excess pressure in the lower legs (to restore beginning-stroke sensitivity) without requiring you to press a bleed valve.



The Ribbon LT also has an updated air spring called FullFill 2. This spring allows you (or requires you) to set positive and negative air pressure independently, and also features adjustable negative chamber volume. This is in addition to MRP's Ramp Control technology, which allows the end-stroke progression to be adjusted on the fly. MRP say all this adjustability "provides full control over the shape of the spring curve."



The Ribbon LT and Ribbon LT Coil go for $1,249.95. This includes a weight-specific damper tune if purchased directly from MRP or special-ordered through a dealer or distributor. MRP also offer custom paint options in 19 colors for an additional $100 (lowers only) or $150 (lowers and crown).

