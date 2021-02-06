MS Mondraker Confirms Team Line-Up for Their 10th Race Season

Press Release: MS Mondraker
After an extraordinary year, MS Mondraker Team is fired up for a new start to downhill racing with an exciting 2021 team line-up. Today they confirm the return of the core of their multi-national, podium-winning team alongside three new talented riders to build on their 2020 season successes.
It's a special year for MS Mondraker Team as they proudly celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the partnership between Mondraker bikes and MS-Racing. Back in 2012, MS-Mondraker started a race programme with riders including Emmeline Ragot, Damien Spagnolo, Markus Pekoll and Brook MacDonald. Brook then went on to win his first world cup in the same year. Fast forward to 2021 and the MS Mondraker team have great results under their belts; individual World Cup victories, World Champion titles, National titles and the team World Cup overall in 2016.
The MS Mondraker Team rider squad is a dynamic mix of experience, courage and young ambition. Elite World Cup winner and former Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald is set to race in the MS Mondraker Team after making a tenacious return to the racing circuit last year. Brook's crash on Mont-Sainte-Anne’s 'La Tarzan' rock drop in 2019 left him with a serious spinal injury, but "The Bulldog" eventually made an incredible comeback in 2020 with a short and promising season. All eyes will be on the Kiwi in 2021 as he picks up his Mondraker Summum once again.
Longstanding team member from Great Britain, Laurie Greenland, had his 2020 World Cup cut short when he sustained an injury in Leogang. After successful surgery and recovery, Laurie has been busy preparing for a critical season as he hopes to repeat his victorious 2019 World Cup run in Val di Sole. It's a track that suits him well as he also placed 2nd there during the last World Championships in 2016.
Italy's double national champion Eleonora Farina returns with fresh confidence this year after an impressive performance in 2020 that showed off her technical abilities. Wearing the Austria-based MS Mondraker jersey, she defended her national title with grit, securing two podium results at the first and second World Cup rounds in Maribor.
On-form this season is Frenchman Thibault Laly, who placed 21st in the final round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. His eyes are firmly on establishing himself in the top 20 of the UCI World Cup and winning a hard-fought spot on the French World Championship team this year.
Three promising new riders join the MS Mondraker squad this year and all are itching to prove themselves in their new team colors: Toby Meek, Yuki Kushima and Vincent Jouvenal. Toby Meek has already spent some time with the MS Mondraker team, taking the opportunity to learn from fellow Kiwi Brook. Yuki Kushima from Japan is already an experienced rider, looking to test his limits in World Cup racing with the support of a factory team. Last but not least, young gun Vincent Jouvenal from France joins MS Mondraker. At only 14 years of age, he's showing the right attitude and skills to prepare for a career in MTB racing. He hopes to learn what it takes to become a successful World Cup racer under the guidance of his teammates and support staff.
Lukas Haider, manager of the MS Mondraker Team, said: “We've achieved some amazing results in the last decade, but we're not sated yet. Our team this year combines a depth of experience with raw talent, re-signing Brook, Laurie, Eleonora and Thibault as well as recruiting new faces. It definitely puts us in with a good chance of securing some great results in 2021. Everything we do really wouldn't be possible without the help of our partners in racing, so I wanted to say a huge thank you to them on behalf of the team for their continued support."
All this wouldn’t be possible without the help of our partners in racing. We are happy to continue our partnerships with: Mondraker bikesShimano
let us accelerate and slow down on a high-performance level Fox
keeps us on track with the best possible suspension Michelin
takes care of our traction with some black gold Ethirteen
keeps us rolling with wheels and keeps the chain in place Renthal
let us steer in the right direction and SDG components
offers the best performance and comfort when we have to sit down.
Also hope the team goes back to the bold blue and red colour scheme (i think they changed it last year, unless i'm mistaken). I don't know what it is about the blue and red, but it makes for the best looking team bikes at the races (in my opinion, at least).
