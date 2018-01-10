PRESS RELEASES

MS-Mondraker Signs Brook MacDonald and Mike Jones

Jan 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
PRESS RELEASE: MS-Mondraker

MS Mondraker 2018

At Mondraker we are pleased to finally announce the members of our 2018 MS-Mondraker Team. 2018 marks our 10th Anniversary as a leading brand in the World Cup Downhill scene and it will become our 7th season (since 2012) as the main-title sponsor for the MS-Mondraker Team, led by Markus Stoeckl and Lukas Haider. We cannot be any more excited for the new racing season to come!

Our rider line-up promises to deliver and the Summum Carbon Pro Team – “the most successful and winningest bike at the 2016 World Championships” – is ready to tackle and tame the roughest 2018 downhill courses along the way.

"At Mondraker we are fully committed to downhill racing since our very first year and MS-Mondraker Team is the best representative of our brand racing DNA," Mondraker’s CEO Miguel Pina said. "2018 is set to be an amazing season with a more experienced Laurie Greenland, Brook MacDonald 'coming home' and racing a Mondraker again, and Mike Jones who fits perfectly with our brand identity. And also the new 4 young rising stars who will also race our Summum Carbon and we are sure they will become downhill wonders and will offer big surprises for this new season. It’s going to be an awesome year. Bring on 2018!”

Laurie Greenland
Just 20 years old, Laurie Greenland is ready for his third season racing Mondraker Bikes. He really is in love with his Summum and after his 2nd position at the World Championships in 2016 and first World Cup podium in Lenzerheide 2017, Greenland is more focused for this new season than he’s ever been.

MS Mondraker 2018
bigquotesDuring my decision progress MS Mondraker and myself were able to but a really nice package together. I can’t be happier with my decision to stay on this team- I always loved riding the Mondraker Summum and I can’t wait to hang out with my old teammate Brook, Mike and all the others… it’s going to be awesome! Bring on 2018!Laurie Greenland


Brook MacDonald
Brook MacDonald is one of the most popular racers of our decade and always a crowd favourite. His riding and powerful style return at his best for 2018 along with his beloved Summum, the same team and bike he achieved his greatest success to date, winning at Val d’Isere World Cup in France 2012.

bigquotesI am beyond stoked to be back joining MS Mondraker, a team where my career really kicked off. I’m excited to be going back to my old roots and I’m ready to create some new memories and some more podiums. Stoked to be back on a podium proven bike and back with my old teammate Laurie Greenland! I’m really excited for 2018 and beyond with MS and the crew!Brook MacDonald
MS Mondraker 2018


Mike Jones
Mike Jones has signed with MS-Mondraker to prove why he is a podium contender at any race he enters. 5th place at Mont-Sainte-Anne 2017 World Cup, at 22 years of age he belongs to the new breed of UK super talented riders and fits perfectly on the 2018 MS-Mondraker Team.

MS Mondraker 2018
bigquotesAs the 2018 season fast approaches, I am stoked to be a part of the MS Mondraker team alongside a great group of riders, mechanics and support team. I have high hopes for the season ahead and the prospect of being onboard the race winning summon encourages me to further show my potential and gain the results I know I can achieve. I look forward to seeing what the season ahead will hold for both myself as an individual and the team as a whole, and can't wait for it to all get underway!Mike Jones

MS-Mondraker Development Program
2018 will see the introduction of a younger team roster featuring the Norwegian, Brage Vestavik, the Australian junior rider, Patrik Butler, Italian, Johannes von Klebelsberg and the Austrian rider, Fabian Ulrich. All of them will also be racing our Summum Carbon Pro Team and promise to be writing some headlines during the downhill racing season of 2018.

"I’m really excited to be on the MS-Mondraker team. It’s a great gang of riders, some of them which I have shredded with in the past. Really looking forward to working closely with and learning from them. Most of all I'm stoked to shred the Summum. I think the bike will fit my style perfectly, and it’s built up with all the components I would choose for my dream build. Can’t wait to get started! Skrrrrt“ - Brage Vestavik

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been chosen for the Mondraker team and can’t wait to learn some tips and techniques from my awesome teammates. My goal for 2018 is to get at least one podium (or more), well maybe in the top 5 would be fantastic. I am looking forward to a great riding year with a world winning team." - Pat Butler

MS Mondraker 2018
Brage Vestavik
MS Mondraker 2018
Pat Butler.

"I’m super motivated to ride this season in a professional racing team! Being in the same WhatsApp group with such great names like Macdonald, Greenland, Jones is pretty cool! Riding the Mondraker Summum is great and it’s actually the first time that I will ride a carbon fibre downhill bike. I’m sure that this bike is fast and I hope I’ll be as well!“ - Johannes von Klebelsberg

"I was surprised when I heard about this team coming together. There are some big names in the lineup and I hope I can benefit from riding with my new teammates. It's such an honour for me to have the chance of being in the development program of the top level World Cup team such as MS Mondraker" - Fabian Ulrich

MS Mondraker 2018
Johannes von Klebelsberg
MS Mondraker 2018
Fabian Ulrich.

bigquotesSince Brook left the team after the 2012 season I always had the vision to get him back on our program. Now with Laurie, Brook and Mike as podium aspirants and our developmental program with Brage, Johannes, Pat and Fabian we have been able to form a really strong team.Markus Stoeckl, CEO of MS-Racing

MS-Mondraker Team 2018 sponsor list and race calendar will soon be published on the team website page www.ms-racing.at

56 Comments

  • + 168
 Laurie Greenland and Mike Jones. That's how to futureproof your DH race team.
  • + 9
 Bang on the money this comment!!!
  • + 7
 I thought Greenland and Hart was pretty loose and wild combination. The time will tell....
  • + 8
 Hopefully I can tell the 2 apart physically in Vital RAW footage. Having to try to spot Hart's WD40 helmet as one of the two screamed by was hard. Not worried about Bulldog. He's easy to spot, even if he raced in a T Rex suit.
  • + 7
 Those three are going to be so awesome to watch! To say they are spectacular riders is an understatement
  • + 3
 And Pat Butler and Brage Vestavik in the juniors. Mondraker recruitment team is on the money!
  • + 1
 @ermoldaker: Hopefully some good team edits coming in 2018
  • + 32
 Laurie Greenland is one bad ass up and coming "new-ish" rider on the scene. Looking forward to seeing him race this upcoming season!
  • + 9
 According to PB, he's the most underrated and overexposed rider on PB. Interdasting!
  • + 6
 Warner already yells like he is two seconds up on every run. #Greatexpectations
  • + 18
 Looking forward to seeing Bulldog smash on a new weapon!
  • + 15
 MADDOG JONES !!!!!! BULLDOG MCDONALD !!!! ANIMAL GREENLAND !!!! BEST TEAM
  • + 12
 Sick line up, stoked for Mike on this one! Not forgetting B-Rage
  • + 11
 Fuck yeah Johannes!! Another italian rider in World Cup. All the best dude!!
  • + 7
 I love the Bulldog. I just wish he didn't switch teams every two years... That said, MS-Mondraker always seemed like the best fit. Here's to some podiums in 2018 Brook!
  • + 7
 Of all teams this one has the best selection of crowd favourite racers thats for sure!
  • + 8
 What a team!
  • + 6
 Yeah Mike Jones. Part way with Sam Hill, you got big team and new great team mate .
  • + 4
 Being in the same WhatsApp group with such great names like Macdonald, Greenland, Jones is pretty cool! Haha, super cool comment
  • + 1
 Jo klebe is a super cool guy.
  • + 3
 Nice line up.... "winningest" !!! Just checked google, that's actually a word, as is "losingest".

PB is so educational.... it's the "educationalist" !!
  • + 4
 Now THAT is a line-up. I miss the days of Hill, Brosnan and Fairclough
  • + 5
 Nice one Mike!
  • + 2
 BRAGE VESTAVIK!!!!! THIS guy is so fckin rad his posts on instagram are NEXT LEVEL!! Bright future ahead!! And Mondraker >>> GT
  • + 4
 I’m Mike Jones, don’t act like you don’t know my name.
  • + 2
 MS Mondraker will be a powerfull team on a track next season !!! Greenland the futur fastest rider, Jones as a great skills and I hope Brook will be back on top regulary
  • + 1
 It will be interesting to see if they stick to the 27.5" wheel Summum since neither of the three are paticularly tall (vs. Payet who was liking the 29" last year).
  • + 3
 Yes Brook! get back in it dawggie! & Pat Butler go slay it!
  • + 2
 Nice line up. I love all three of the established riders so this is my favourite team for this year, can't wait!
  • + 4
 Greenland ftw!
  • + 2
 Looking fwd to seeing all three top riders on these bikes!
  • + 3
 Great team!
  • + 2
 good signs for the Future:P
  • + 1
 Yeah Buddy Mike Jones! These Mondrakers are going to be moving Fast this year
  • + 1
 Winning team right there.
  • + 1
 Losing Danny was a huge goof up
  • + 1
 Best team out there for sure! But where are the bikes!?
  • + 1
 Made my day! Good luck Mike!
  • + 1
 go Patrick!!!!!!! well done. I hope you go from strength to strength
  • + 1
 Skrrrrrrrrrt! ahahhahah
  • + 1
 Fuck yes. Dream team
  • + 1
 WHO?!
  • - 2
 is it just me who thinks Brook is kind of done? He can't seem to stay on his bike. I'll be very surprised if he gets anywhere near top 10 this season.
  • + 12
 You dare dis the Bull on PB? Say three hail marys and go straight to bed with no supper.

But I know what you mean - I think he is a victim of trying too hard to fit his wild charger rep and not showing race craft.
  • + 10
 @Justmatthew No silly, he was on a shit bike that flexed more than Arnold Schwarzenegger , he was fast but his bike could not handle the beatings of WC tracks.
Fresh team, sick strong bikes, the results will come for sure !

I see podiums with Brook, Laurie & Mike

Let the racing begin !!!!!
  • + 6
 @glenno: Brook's an awesome rider, but it does kinda feel like he never reached his potential. If you were betting 5 years ago on guys who would have multiple race wins by now, his name would be on the list. I hope he still gets there. MS seems like a good place for him.
  • + 5
 @glenno: isn't the fury one of the stiffer bikes out there? In the prototype they rode last year there wasn't the upper link anymore
  • + 2
 @ORTOGONAL555: Coming from the horses mouth the bike flexes badly, also seeing the bikes doing it at world champs in Cairns I saw it myself... carrying that concern on your shoulders while trying to ride as fast as possible isn't a good combination for a win

New team, new bike, hit the reset button and which him FLY
  • + 1
 @powderturns: the question is, will he ride a 29er ??? lol
  • + 1
 @glenno: I tend to agree the Brook is a very good rider but the Fury isn't really up to the current WC standard. I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes on the Mondraker.
  • + 1
 @powderturns: full potential meaning winning a world Cup race? would be nice to see him in the top ten more
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



